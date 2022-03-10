Log in
    TOD   IT0003007728

TOD'S S.P.A.

(TOD)
Italy's Tod's optimistic on 2022 after beating FY profit forecast

03/10/2022 | 12:31pm EST
People walk past a Tod's shop in downtown Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian fashion group Tod's expressed optimism for 2022 despite global uncertainties after returning to an operating profit last year.

The leather goods maker beat market expectations on Thursday with earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 24.2 million euros ($26.6 million) versus a 3 million euro analyst forecast in a company-provided consensus.

Tod's, however, still posted a net loss last year of 5.9 million euros.

"Year-to-date sales trends in our stores are very good, confirming the growing appreciation of customers for both our brands and products," founder and main shareholder Diego Della Valle said.

The group said it decided not to pay any dividend.

Tod's, famous for its Gommino loafers, launched a new strategy in late 2017 to revamp its brands, but the health crisis has delayed results.

Earlier this year it said it had posted a strong sales recovery in 2021, marking the first revenue increase after five years of consecutive declines.

($1 = 0.9086 euros)

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ON HOLDING AG 9.89% 22.89 End-of-day quote.-39.46%
TOD'S S.P.A. -4.90% 36.48 Delayed Quote.-22.16%
Financials
Sales 2021 873 M 968 M 968 M
Net income 2021 -15,9 M -17,6 M -17,6 M
Net Debt 2021 523 M 579 M 579 M
P/E ratio 2021 -76,5x
Yield 2021 0,15%
Capitalization 1 269 M 1 406 M 1 406 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 4 596
Free-Float 25,5%
Technical analysis trends TOD'S S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 38,36 €
Average target price 44,92 €
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea della Valle Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Diego della Valle Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Emilio Macellari Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Luca Cordero di Montezemolo Independent Non-Executive Director
Luigi Abete Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOD'S S.P.A.-22.16%1 406
PUMA SE-31.20%12 259
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-31.33%6 852
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-12.65%5 916
CROCS, INC.-42.93%4 478
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED-11.93%3 759