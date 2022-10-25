Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. TOD'S S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOD   IT0003007728

TOD'S S.P.A.

(TOD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:30 2022-10-25 am EDT
39.53 EUR   -2.59%
04:57aTod's buyout bid's take-up lags on last day of offer
RE
10/24Borsa italiana: investors tendered tod's shares accounting for 1…
RE
10/21Tod's investor repeats criticism of Della Valles' bid as offer nears end
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tod's buyout bid's take-up lags on last day of offer

10/25/2022 | 04:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tod's investors representing just 4.5% of the Italian luxury shoemaker's capital have tendered their shares under a buyout bid launched by the founders, leaving the Della Valle family just one day to get to the targeted threshold.

To proceed with the proposed delisting of Tod's and make their revamp plans easier, the Della Valle need to reach a 90% ownership threshold.

The Della Valles control 64.5% of Tod's and can count on the support of French luxury giant LVMH, which has said it would retain its 10% stake in the Italian group.

Italian bourse data on Monday showed take-up had reached 17.84% of the shares targeted by the offer, or 4.56% of the group's capital.

That means they need another 10% of the company's capital to hit their goal. The takeover offer ends at 1530 GMT on Tuesday.

In such bids, the last two or three days are normally decisive for the outcome because investors wait until the very end to tender their shares.

Tod's founder and chairman Diego Della Valle and his brother Andrea are offering to buy out other investors in Tod's at 40 euros a share, for an up to 338 million euro investment. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Valentina Za)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 0.57% 639.6 Real-time Quote.-12.53%
TOD'S S.P.A. -2.76% 39.46 Delayed Quote.-17.65%
All news about TOD'S S.P.A.
04:57aTod's buyout bid's take-up lags on last day of offer
RE
10/24Borsa italiana: investors tendered tod's shares accounting for 1…
RE
10/21Tod's investor repeats criticism of Della Valles' bid as offer nears e..
RE
09/30Italy's Doris family to keep Banca Mediolanum independent and listed
RE
09/21Italy's market watchdog approves bid to take Tod's private
RE
09/19MarketScreener's World Press Review : September 13, ..
MS
09/08Guess who's coming to visit?
MS
09/07Tod's sales rise 17% in H1, above pre-COVID levels
RE
09/07Tod's sales rise 17% in first half of year
RE
09/07EMEA Morning Briefing: Fears Over Hawkish Fed, Europe's Energy Cri..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOD'S S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 979 M 967 M 967 M
Net income 2022 17,3 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
Net Debt 2022 409 M 404 M 404 M
P/E ratio 2022 79,1x
Yield 2022 0,70%
Capitalization 1 343 M 1 327 M 1 327 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 4 890
Free-Float 25,5%
Chart TOD'S S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
TOD'S S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOD'S S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 40,58 €
Average target price 39,96 €
Spread / Average Target -1,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea della Valle Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Diego della Valle Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Emilio Macellari Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Luca Cordero di Montezemolo Independent Non-Executive Director
Luigi Abete Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOD'S S.P.A.-17.65%1 327
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-0.83%9 594
HUALI INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-51.47%6 952
PUMA SE-58.46%6 603
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-20.09%5 401
CROCS, INC.-40.40%4 711