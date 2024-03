March 12 (Reuters) - Tod's SpA, investor relations manager Cinzia Oglio says in conference call with analysts:

* TOD'S EXEC SAYS SALES IN JANUARY WERE NEGATIVE, IMPACTED BY TIMING OF CHINESE NEW YEAR

* TOD'S EXEC SAYS SALES TRENDs IN FEBRUARY WERE POSITIVE IN ALL REGIONS EXCEPT CHINA

* TOD'S EXEC SAYS SALES GREW IN JAN-FEB IN ALL REGIONS EXCEPT CHINA, WHERE THEY WERE SLIGHTLY DOWN Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)