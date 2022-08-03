Log in
    TOD   IT0003007728

TOD'S S.P.A.

(TOD)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-08-02 am EDT
33.42 EUR   -3.07%
01:40aTod's founder launches bid to delist shoe maker
RE
08/02Neighbourly Pharmacy Q1 Adjusted EPS $0.09 Vs $0.07 Year Ago; Revenue Narrowly Misses Forecast
MT
05/09Reliance Brands Becomes Official Retailer Partner of Italian Luxury Brand Tod's in India
MT
Tod's founder launches bid to delist shoe maker

08/03/2022 | 01:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Shoes of Italian luxury shoemaker Tod's are displayed in the window of the company's store in Zurich

MILAN (Reuters) -The founding family and largest shareholder at Italy's Tod's is set to launch a takeover offer on the luxury shoe maker to delist the company from the Milan stock exchange, the holding company of the Della Valle brothers said on Wednesday.

Diego Della Valle, who also acts as chief executive and chairman at the company, and his brother, Andrea Della Valle, are set to launch the takeover bid at 40 euros per share. The stock closed at 33.42 euros on Tuesday.

Tod's, famous for its Gommino loafers, launched a new strategy in late 2017 to revamp its brands and lure younger consumers, but the coronavirus pandemic hampered its efforts. Group sales bounced back by almost 40% last year, marking it the first increase after five years of consecutive declines.

The Della Valle brothers, who directly and indirectly hold a stake of 64.45% in Tod's, will launch the bid on 25.55% of the company's shares.

"The objective is to enhance the value of the Group's individual brands, giving them strong individual visibility and operational autonomy," they said in the statement..

The remaining 10% is in the hands of Delphine SAS, part of the LVMH Group.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)


© Reuters 2022
