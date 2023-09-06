(Alliance News) - Tod's Spa confirmed Wednesday that it reported first-half revenues of EUR569.1 million, up 22 percent from EUR467.5 million in the same period last year.

All product categories recorded double-digit growth.

Net income as of June 30 stood at EUR30.9 million, up from EUR755,000 in the same period last year.

Ebitda amounted to EUR138.8 million, or 24 percent of revenues and up 19 percent from 2022, while Ebit was EUR60.3 million, or about 11 percent of revenues.

"We continue to invest in the production chain, with a dedicated recruitment plan for young people to work alongside our experienced craftsmen, to protect our company's valuable know-how and ensure that our products are of the highest possible quality. We also confirm the group's strong sensitivity and attention to issues related to sustainability and social solidarity, carrying out numerous initiatives. At this time, particular attention is devoted to encouraging young people to professionally choose trades representative of the best quality Italian craftsmanship. Despite the uncertainties and volatility of the macroeconomic environment at the international level, the solidity of the group's results, the good quality of management and the excellent feedback received from the upcoming collections make me confident about our future prospects, in terms of sales growth and profitability," commented Diego Della Valle, chairman and chief executive officer of Tod's.

On Wednesday, Tod's closed 1.5 percent in the red at EUR37.82 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.