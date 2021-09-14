Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Toda Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1860   JP3627000007

TODA CORPORATION

(1860)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan to open bidding for Akita area offshore wind farm

09/14/2021 | 05:25am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's industry ministry will open bidding for an area off Akita, northern Japan, for the development of an offshore wind farm while designating four "promising areas" and identifying 10 as potentially suitable for development, it said in a statement.

Japan's offshore wind power market is expected to grow after the government introduced a law in 2019 to develop wind farms and set a goal last year of installing up to 10 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind capacity by 2030, and 30-45 GW by 2040.

The ministry plan was to identify and auction off areas capable of generating 1 GW of offshore wind power a year but only the 360 megawatts (MW) Happo-Noshiro, off Akita, was selected for auction this time.

"It has taken more time to consult local communities as many stakeholders are involved and as physical meetings have been postponed due to the coronavirus," a ministry official said on Tuesday.

The public auction for the Happo-Noshiro project could start in about four months, said the official.

The new promising areas include three in the Sea of Japan - one each off Akita, Yamagata and Niigata in northern Japan and one in the Pacific Ocean, off Chiba, near Tokyo.

For those areas, the preparation process, which includes wind and geological surveys and the formation of councils to consult communities, will start immediately while the process for three areas identified earlier as promising will continue.

The ministry chose a consortium led by Toda Corporation in June for the 16.8 MW Goto floating offshore wind farm in Nagasaki, southern Japan, in the first auction under the new law.

From a first round of the process to select operators, areas with the capacity to generate about 1.5 GW were designated as enhanced areas and went forward to a bidding process, according to the ministry official.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Robert Birsel)

By Yuka Obayashi


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 515 B 4 679 M 4 679 M
Net income 2022 20 400 M 185 M 185 M
Net Debt 2022 30 800 M 280 M 280 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 2,43%
Capitalization 261 B 2 370 M 2 368 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 5 568
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart TODA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toda Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TODA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 850,00 JPY
Average target price 686,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seisuke Otani President & Representative Director
Toshihiro Yamazaki Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Masanori Imai Chairman
Yushi Kikutani Representative Director & GM-Administration
Setsuhiro Shimomura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TODA CORPORATION24.45%2 370
VINCI9.35%59 657
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED6.44%34 240
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED29.83%31 912
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED24.48%22 858
FERROVIAL, S.A.10.22%21 304