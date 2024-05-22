Results Briefing
for the Year ended March 31, 2024
May 22, 2024
TODA CORPORATION
1
This material contains forward-looking statements regarding TODA CORPORATION and the Group's business plans, strategies, and earnings forecasts.
These statements are TODA CORPORATION's forecasts based on currently available information and may involve potential risks and uncertainties.
The actual results or developments may differ from the forward- looking statements due to changes in various factors.
2
Today's Program
１．Results Briefing
General Manager of Corporate Administration Group
Toshihiro Yamazaki
２．Progress of the Management Plan
President and Representative Director
Seisuke Otani
- Translation available at a later date.
3
１．Results Briefing
General Manager of
Corporate Administration Group
Toshihiro Yamazaki
4
FY2023 Financial Highlights (Consolidated)
- Consolidated net sales
¥522.4 bil (-4.5％ YoY)
- Net sales decreased 4.5% YoY to ¥522.4 bil, mainly due to lower sales in the domestic architectural construction and civil engineering business.
- Operating income
¥17.9 bil （+26.7％ YoY）
- Operating income increased 26.7% YoY to ¥17.9 bil. This was due to factors such as improved profits on several projects in the architectural construction business for which provision for loss had been made in the previous consolidated fiscal year.
- Orders received
(non-consolidated)
¥500.7 bil （+17.4% YoY ）
- Orders received increased 17.4% to
¥500.7 bil, mainly due to an increase in private construction orders in the domestic construction.
FY2022
FY2023
Change
FY2024
(Billions of yen)
(YoY)
(Forecasts)
Consolidated net
547.1
522.4
-4.5％
600.0
sales
Gross profit
57.3
65.5
14.4％
79.0
(10.5%)
(12.6%)
Operating income
14.1
17.9
26.7％
30.0
(2.6%)
(3.4%)
Ordinary income
19.0
25.4
33.9％
35.5
Net income
attributable to
10.9
16.1
46.4％
27.0
owners of the
parent
ROE
3.5
4.8
-
8.1
Orders received
426.7
500.7
17.4％
500.0
(non-consolidated)
5
[Consolidated] Results by Segment
（Billions of yen）
Domestic
Domestic
Overseas
FY2023
Architectural
Civil
Investment
Environment
Group
Group
Elimination
Total
Construction
Engineering
and
and Energy
Development
Companies
Companies
Net sales
325.5
119.9
23.2
53.7
48.8
1.3
-50.3
522.4
Operating
6.5
7.5
3.9
1.9
1.4
-0.4
-3.0
17.9
income(loss)
(2.0)
(6.3)
(16.9)
(3.6)
(3.0)
(-)
(3.4)
(Profit margin)
Domestic
Domestic
Overseas
FY2022
Architectural
Civil
Investment
Environment
Group
Group
Elimination
Total
Construction
Engineering
and
and Energy
Development
Companies
Companies
Net sales
332.4
141.6
19.5
52.3
37.9
1.5
-38.2
547.1
Operating
-1.4
11.0
3.3
1.9
1.9
0.0
-2.7
14.1
income(loss)
(-)
(7.8)
(16.9)
(3.8)
(5.1)
(3.2)
(2.6)
(Profit margin)
6
Major Orders Received
Ordering Parties
Name of Works
Architectural
Toranomon 1-chome East Area
Construction of New Facility Building for Toranomon 1-
Urban Redevelopment
chome East Area Urban Redevelopment Project
Construction
Association
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.
Dogenzaka 2-chome South Area Project New Construction
and Others
Izumo Murata Manufacturing
New Production Building Construction at Izumo Murata
Co., Ltd.
Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
SENKO Group Holdings Co.,
(Tentative name) SENKO Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Urawa
Ltd.
Daimon Distribution Center New Construction Work
Kushiro City
Kushiro City General Hospital New Tower Construction
Civil
Ibaraki Hanawa Wind LLC
Ibaraki Hanawa East and West Wind Farm Construction
Engineering
Ministry of Land,
Reiwa 5 Shitara Dam Construction 1st Phase Work
Infrastructure, Transport and
Tourism, Chubu Regional
Development Bureau
Shunan City
Shunan City Tokuyama Central Purification Center
Reconstruction Project
Ministry of the Environment
Restoration of Temporary Storage Facilities under the
Jurisdiction of Hamadori Kita Branch Office from Reiwa 5 - 6
7
Major Carryover Works
Ordering Parties
Name of Works
Architectural
St. Marianna University School of
St. Marianna University School of Medicine Sugao
Medicine
Campus Renewal Plan
Construction
Maishima Development SPC
(Tentative name) DPL Osaka Maishima New Construction
Work
JAPANET HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.
Nagasaki Stadium City Projects (II, III Sections)
Lam SPC
ESR OS1 Data Center New Construction Work
Ogawa Station West Exit Area
Ogawa Station West Exit Area Type 1 Urban
Urban Redevelopment Association
Redevelopment Project
Civil
Ministry of Land, Infrastructure,
Yokohama Shonan Road Tunnel Work
Transport and Tourism, Kanto
Engineering
Regional Development Bureau
West Nippon Expressway
Shin-Meishin Expressway Ujitawara Tunnel East Work
Company Limited
Central Nippon Expressway
Tokyo Outer Ring Road Main Line Tunnel (North Bound)
Company Limited
Tomei North Work
Tokyo Metropolitan Government
Johoku Chuo Park Detention Pond (Phase 1) Work2
8
[Non-consolidated] Carryover Works
738.5
3.6
263.6
471.2
（Billions of yen）
The amount carried over to the next
718.6
818.9
fiscal year increased from the previous
Overseas
fiscal year.
0.5
1.7
In the domestic construction business,
Civil
both public and private sector
construction increased, resulting in
279.2
Engineering
289.7
¥88.6 bil increase from the previous
fiscal year.
In the domestic civil engineering
438.8
Architectural
business, public sector construction
Construction
decreased, but private sector
527.5
construction increased, resulting in
increase of ¥10.4 bil from the previous
fiscal year.
March 2022
March 2023
March 2024
9
１-1．Details of Financial Results
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
TODA Corporation published this content on 22 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2024 04:02:05 UTC.