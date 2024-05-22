Results Briefing

for the Year ended March 31, 2024

May 22, 2024

TODA CORPORATION

This material contains forward-looking statements regarding TODA CORPORATION and the Group's business plans, strategies, and earnings forecasts.

These statements are TODA CORPORATION's forecasts based on currently available information and may involve potential risks and uncertainties.

The actual results or developments may differ from the forward- looking statements due to changes in various factors.

Today's Program

１．Results Briefing

General Manager of Corporate Administration Group

Toshihiro Yamazaki

２．Progress of the Management Plan

President and Representative Director

Seisuke Otani

  • Translation available at a later date.

１．Results Briefing

General Manager of

Corporate Administration Group

Toshihiro Yamazaki

FY2023 Financial Highlights (Consolidated)

  • Consolidated net sales

¥522.4 bil (-4.5 YoY)

  • Net sales decreased 4.5% YoY to ¥522.4 bil, mainly due to lower sales in the domestic architectural construction and civil engineering business.
  • Operating income

¥17.9 bil +26.7 YoY

  • Operating income increased 26.7% YoY to ¥17.9 bil. This was due to factors such as improved profits on several projects in the architectural construction business for which provision for loss had been made in the previous consolidated fiscal year.
  • Orders received

(non-consolidated)

¥500.7 bil +17.4% YoY

  • Orders received increased 17.4% to
    ¥500.7 bil, mainly due to an increase in private construction orders in the domestic construction.

FY2022

FY2023

Change

FY2024

(Billions of yen)

(YoY)

(Forecasts)

Consolidated net

547.1

522.4

-4.5

600.0

sales

Gross profit

57.3

65.5

14.4

79.0

(10.5%)

(12.6%)

Operating income

14.1

17.9

26.7

30.0

(2.6%)

(3.4%)

Ordinary income

19.0

25.4

33.9

35.5

Net income

attributable to

10.9

16.1

46.4

27.0

owners of the

parent

ROE

3.5

4.8

-

8.1

Orders received

426.7

500.7

17.4

500.0

(non-consolidated)

[Consolidated] Results by Segment

Billions of yen

Domestic

Domestic

Overseas

FY2023

Architectural

Civil

Investment

Environment

Group

Group

Elimination

Total

Construction

Engineering

and

and Energy

Development

Companies

Companies

Net sales

325.5

119.9

23.2

53.7

48.8

1.3

-50.3

522.4

Operating

6.5

7.5

3.9

1.9

1.4

-0.4

-3.0

17.9

income(loss)

(2.0)

(6.3)

(16.9)

(3.6)

(3.0)

(-)

(3.4)

(Profit margin)

Domestic

Domestic

Overseas

FY2022

Architectural

Civil

Investment

Environment

Group

Group

Elimination

Total

Construction

Engineering

and

and Energy

Development

Companies

Companies

Net sales

332.4

141.6

19.5

52.3

37.9

1.5

-38.2

547.1

Operating

-1.4

11.0

3.3

1.9

1.9

0.0

-2.7

14.1

income(loss)

(-)

(7.8)

(16.9)

(3.8)

(5.1)

(3.2)

(2.6)

(Profit margin)

Major Orders Received

Ordering Parties

Name of Works

Architectural

Toranomon 1-chome East Area

Construction of New Facility Building for Toranomon 1-

Urban Redevelopment

chome East Area Urban Redevelopment Project

Construction

Association

MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.

Dogenzaka 2-chome South Area Project New Construction

and Others

Izumo Murata Manufacturing

New Production Building Construction at Izumo Murata

Co., Ltd.

Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

SENKO Group Holdings Co.,

(Tentative name) SENKO Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Urawa

Ltd.

Daimon Distribution Center New Construction Work

Kushiro City

Kushiro City General Hospital New Tower Construction

Civil

Ibaraki Hanawa Wind LLC

Ibaraki Hanawa East and West Wind Farm Construction

Engineering

Ministry of Land,

Reiwa 5 Shitara Dam Construction 1st Phase Work

Infrastructure, Transport and

Tourism, Chubu Regional

Development Bureau

Shunan City

Shunan City Tokuyama Central Purification Center

Reconstruction Project

Ministry of the Environment

Restoration of Temporary Storage Facilities under the

Jurisdiction of Hamadori Kita Branch Office from Reiwa 5 - 6

Major Carryover Works

Ordering Parties

Name of Works

Architectural

St. Marianna University School of

St. Marianna University School of Medicine Sugao

Medicine

Campus Renewal Plan

Construction

Maishima Development SPC

(Tentative name) DPL Osaka Maishima New Construction

Work

JAPANET HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Nagasaki Stadium City Projects (II, III Sections)

Lam SPC

ESR OS1 Data Center New Construction Work

Ogawa Station West Exit Area

Ogawa Station West Exit Area Type 1 Urban

Urban Redevelopment Association

Redevelopment Project

Civil

Ministry of Land, Infrastructure,

Yokohama Shonan Road Tunnel Work

Transport and Tourism, Kanto

Engineering

Regional Development Bureau

West Nippon Expressway

Shin-Meishin Expressway Ujitawara Tunnel East Work

Company Limited

Central Nippon Expressway

Tokyo Outer Ring Road Main Line Tunnel (North Bound)

Company Limited

Tomei North Work

Tokyo Metropolitan Government

Johoku Chuo Park Detention Pond (Phase 1) Work2

[Non-consolidated] Carryover Works

738.5

3.6

263.6

471.2

Billions of yen

The amount carried over to the next

718.6

818.9

fiscal year increased from the previous

Overseas

fiscal year.

0.5

1.7

In the domestic construction business,

Civil

both public and private sector

construction increased, resulting in

279.2

Engineering

289.7

¥88.6 bil increase from the previous

fiscal year.

In the domestic civil engineering

438.8

Architectural

business, public sector construction

Construction

decreased, but private sector

527.5

construction increased, resulting in

increase of ¥10.4 bil from the previous

fiscal year.

March 2022

March 2023

March 2024

-1Details of Financial Results

