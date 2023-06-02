Toda : NOTICE OF CONVOCATION FOR THE 100TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
(Securities code: 1860) June 2, 2023 (Start of electronic provision of documents: May 31, 2023)
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Seisuke Otani
President and Representative Director
TODA CORPORATION
7-1 Kyobashi 1-chome,Chuo-ku,
Tokyo
NOTICE OF CONVOCATION FOR
THE 100TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
We would like to express our appreciation for your continued supports.
We are pleased to announce that the 100th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of TODA CORPORATION (the "Company") will be held as described below.
In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information in electronic format (the "electronic provision measures"). Matters subject to the electronic provision measures have been posted on the following website:
The Company's website:
https://www.toda.co.jp/english/investor_relations/general_meeting.php
In addition to the above website, those matters have also been posted on the following website:
The Tokyo Stock Exchange's website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do
(Please access the above website, perform a search by entering "TODA CORPORATION" for "Issue name (company name)" or "1860" for "Code", and then select "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to review "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting]" in the "Filed information available for public inspection" section.)
You can exercise your voting rights in writing or by electromagnetic means (via the Internet, etc.). Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders included in the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 (Japan Time).
1. Date and Time: 10 a.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023 (Japan Time)
2. Place:
AP Tokyo Yaesu Dori, 7F, KPP Yaesu Building
10-7 Kyobashi 1-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Matters to be resolved: Proposal No. 1 Proposal No. 2 Proposal No. 3 Proposal No. 4 Proposal No. 5
3. Meeting Agenda:
Matters to be reported: 1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and results of audit thereof
for the Company's 100th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022-March 31, 2023)
2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 100th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022-March 31, 2023)
Appropriation of Surplus
Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
Election of Seven (7) Directors
Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Partial Amendments to and Continuation of Policy Regarding a Large-Scale
Purchase of the Company's Shares and Other Securities (Takeover Defense
Measure)
Shareholder Proposal
Proposal No. 6 Acquisition of Treasury Stock
When attending the meeting, please submit the enclosed voting rights exercise form to the reception desk. Please also bring with you this Convocation Notice as a meeting material.
Any revisions to the matters subject to the measures for electronic provision will be posted on the above-listed websites.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus
The basic policy of the Company is to make profit returns in accordance with its performance and business environment, while assuring continuous, stable dividend payments to shareholders and in consideration of the amount of internal reserves essential for strengthening the competitiveness and financial strength of the Company. To make direct profit distribution and to achieve shareholder return through medium- to long-term share price increase, the Company has set target for DOE at 2.5% or more, while total return ratio is set at 40% or more. Under this policy, the Company proposes the appropriation of surplus as follows.
Matters concerning year-end dividends
Type of dividend property Cash
Matters concerning the allocation of dividend property to shareholders and the total amount thereof
13.5 yen per share of common stock of the Company Total amount: 4,219,382,164 yen
As a result, annual dividends per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 will be 27 yen, including the interim dividend of 13.5 yen.
Effective date of distribution of surplus June 30, 2023
