June 2024

Dialogue with Shareholders, Investors and Others

1. Basic Policy

In response to requests for interviews from shareholders and institutional investors who seek the Company's long-term sustainable growth, we consider the best way to respond to such requests, taking into account the purpose of the interview, the importance of the content, and the attributes of the interviewer, and strive to promote constructive dialogue.

All valuable opinions and questions from shareholders and investors obtained through IR activities that are deemed to contribute to the management of the Company are appropriately fed back to the Board of Directors and regular meetings attended by senior management.

In addition, the Company is working to enhance the disclosure in English of information deemed necessary for overseas investors.

2. IR Activities in FY2023

Activities Number of Our attendees meetings held Financial results briefing 2 President, Group General (for analysts and institutional Manager - Corporate investors) Administration Group and others One-on-one meetings with 30 Executive officer in charge of Japanese institutional investors Financial & IR, IR staff One-on-one meetings with 30 Executive officer in charge of overseas institutional investors Financial & IR, IR staff One-on-one financial results 16 Executive officer in charge of update meetings with securities Financial & IR, IR staff analysts

3. Major Topics of Dialogue

(1) Performance-related