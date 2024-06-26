Toda : Status of Dialogue with Shareholders, Investors and Others (Results for FY2023)
June 25, 2024 at 08:49 pm EDT
Share
June 2024
Dialogue with Shareholders, Investors and Others
1. Basic Policy
In response to requests for interviews from shareholders and institutional investors who seek the Company's long-term sustainable growth, we consider the best way to respond to such requests, taking into account the purpose of the interview, the importance of the content, and the attributes of the interviewer, and strive to promote constructive dialogue.
All valuable opinions and questions from shareholders and investors obtained through IR activities that are deemed to contribute to the management of the Company are appropriately fed back to the Board of Directors and regular meetings attended by senior management.
In addition, the Company is working to enhance the disclosure in English of information deemed necessary for overseas investors.
2. IR Activities in FY2023
Activities
Number of
Our attendees
meetings held
Financial results briefing
2
President, Group General
(for analysts and institutional
Manager - Corporate
investors)
Administration Group and
others
One-on-one meetings with
30
Executive officer in charge of
Japanese institutional investors
Financial & IR,
IR staff
One-on-one meetings with
30
Executive officer in charge of
overseas institutional investors
Financial & IR,
IR staff
One-on-one financial results
16
Executive officer in charge of
update meetings with securities
Financial & IR,
IR staff
analysts
3. Major Topics of Dialogue
(1) Performance-related
Business environment of the construction industry
Profitability at the time of order
Impact of soaring prices of construction materials and countermeasures
Reasons for deterioration in construction profitability and future outlook
Measures to comply with the overtime work cap regulations
Medium-termmanagement plan
Prospects for achieving the targets
Investment plans and capital allocation
Priority management initiatives (new head office building, floating offshore wind power generation, overseas business)
Capital policy
Shareholder returns (dividends, acquisition of own shares)
Cross-shareholdingsreduction targets
ESG-related
Reducing CO2 emissions
Ratio of female managers
About "Work Satisfaction Reform"
Human rights initiative
Others
Takeover defense measure
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
TODA Corporation published this content on
26 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
26 June 2024 00:48:09 UTC.
TODA CORPORATION is principally engaged in the construction and civil engineering businesses. The Company has four business segments. The Domestic Construction segment is involved in the construction activities in domestic. The Domestic Civil Engineering segment is engaged in the civil engineering business in domestic. The Investment Development segment develops and leases real estate, as well as leases land and buildings. The Domestic Group Company segment engages in the equipment construction, construction of civil engineering works, and delivery of materials. The Company also engages in the floating offshore wind power projects.