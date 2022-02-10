Log in
Todd River Resources : Application for quotation of securities - TRT

02/10/2022 | 11:18pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

TODD RIVER RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday February 11, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

TRT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,000,000

11/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

TODD RIVER RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

45600308398

1.3

ASX issuer code

TRT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

11/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue



2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B



Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

TRTAG : OPTION EXPIRING 03-SEP-2023 EX 6.1C



TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

TRT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

2,000,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

11/2/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

11/2/2022



Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A reclassification of the +convertible securities as securities in the same class as the +underlying securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

Number of options being exercised

or other +convertible securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

being converted

2,000,000

Ian Murray

MURRAY SUPER INVESTMENTS

(Former Director)

PTY LTD

A/C>

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue date 11/2/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes



Issue details



Number of +securities to be quoted

2,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?



AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.06100000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Todd River Resources Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 04:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
