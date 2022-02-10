Todd River Resources : Application for quotation of securities - TRT
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
TODD RIVER RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday February 11, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
TRT
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
2,000,000
11/02/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
TODD RIVER RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
45600308398
1.3
ASX issuer code
TRT
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
11/2/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
TRTAG : OPTION EXPIRING 03-SEP-2023 EX 6.1C
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
TRT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
2,000,000
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
11/2/2022
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
11/2/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
A reclassification of the +convertible securities as securities in the same class as the +underlying securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities
Number of options being exercised
or other +convertible securities
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
being converted
2,000,000
Ian Murray
MURRAY SUPER INVESTMENTS
(Former Director)
PTY LTD
A/C>
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue date
11/2/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
only
Issue details
use
Number of +securities to be quoted
2,000,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
What is the issue price per +security?
personalFor
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.06100000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Todd River Resources Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 04:17:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about TODD RIVER RESOURCES LIMITED
Sales 2021
0,00
0,00
0,00
Net income 2021
-5,76 M
-4,17 M
-4,17 M
Net cash 2021
6,41 M
4,65 M
4,65 M
P/E ratio 2021
-6,54x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
43,7 M
31,6 M
31,6 M
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
18 200 588 776x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
-
Chart TODD RIVER RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.