Todd River Resources : Application for quotation of securities - TRT

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Application for quotation of +securities Announcement Summary For personal use only Entity name TODD RIVER RESOURCES LIMITED Announcement Type New announcement Date of this announcement Friday March 18, 2022 The +securities to be quoted are: +Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B Total number of +securities to be quoted ASX +security Number of +securities to code Security description be quoted Issue date TRT ORDINARY FULLY PAID 326,716 18/03/2022 Refer to next page for full details of the announcement Application for quotation of +securities 1 / 6 Application for quotation of +securities Part 1 - Entity and announcement details For personal use only 1.1 Name of entity TODD RIVER RESOURCES LIMITED We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules. 1.2 Registered number type Registration number ABN 45600308398 1.3 ASX issuer code TRT The announcement is New announcement Date of this announcement 18/3/2022 Application for quotation of +securities 2 / 6 Application for quotation of +securities Part 2 - Type of Issue 2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: +Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B For personal use only Previous Appendix 3B details: Announcement Date and Announcement Title Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation Time request 15-Mar-2022 13:53 New - Proposed issue of securities - A placement or other type of issue TRT 2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B? No Application for quotation of +securities 3 / 6 Application for quotation of +securities Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B Placement Details only ASX +security code and description TRT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID Issue date 18/3/2022 use Distribution Schedule Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category. personalFor Total percentage of +securities held Number of +securities held Number of holders For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00 1 - 1,000 % 1,001 - 5,000 % 5,001 - 10,000 % 10,001 - 100,000 % 100,001 and over % Application for quotation of +securities 4 / 6 Application for quotation of +securities Issue details For personal use only Number of +securities to be quoted 326,716 Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration? No Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities Land Access for exploration activities Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted 0.051000 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted Application for quotation of +securities 5 / 6 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

