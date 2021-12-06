Todd River Resources : Berkshire Valley Exploration Update

.

On the Western Trend, a small infill and extensional aircore program was completed at the northern part of the April 2021 drilling area to follow up a number of low level Ni and Cu anomalies that have been subsequently defined. In addition, two RC holes to 154m and 130m depth were completed. The RC holes drilled through amphibolite and intersected trace sulphides, logged as pyrrhotite and pyrite, in both holes. The samples from this drilling have been submitted for assay.

Moving Loop Electromagnetic Survey (MLTEM)

A detailed MLTEM survey that was expected to start in late November has been postponed until early January as a result of recent government vaccine mandates that have impacted on crew availability. The Company expects the survey to be completed by the end of January with any drilling required to follow up the survey to commence thereafter.

Next Steps

Over the next two months the Company's focus will remain at Berkshire Valley. As a priority, the planned RC drilling of high priority targets on the Eastern Trend will commence as the aircore program is completed and the logging of the aircore holes will allow the RC program to be refined and optimised. It is expected that the RC program will be completed in early 2022.

In addition, drilling of any targets identified during the MLTEM survey is also expected to take place in early 2022 once targets are identified and defined.

Will Dix, Managing Director of Todd River Resources, commented:

"This is an excellent start to the drilling campaign on the Eastern Trend. Seeing multiple shallow holes over significant strike with sulphides including some chalcopyrite present in gabbroic and pyroxenitic geology absolutely validates both the exploration model and the approach we have taken at Berkshire Valley.

We are eagerly awaiting the analytical results to determine whether there are any PGE's associated with the sulphides and we continue to progress the drilling with the strongest PGE anomalies still to be tested, as well as the RC holes we have planned.

Whilst it's disappointing that our EM crew has become unavailable in the short term, we are fortunate that this will only postpone the program by around 4 weeks and we can look forward to completing the survey in January. This is an exciting time for the Company and we look forward to sharing the assay results with shareholders as soon as they are received."

