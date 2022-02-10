Todd River Resources : Exploration Update - Berkshire Valley Ni-Cu-PGE Project

ASX Announcement

11 February 2022

Exploration Update - Berkshire Valley Ni-Cu-PGE

Project

Key Points:

Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program has been completed over previously announced sulphide occurrences and coincident Ni-Cu-PGE geochemical anomalies along the Eastern Trend;

Ni-Cu-PGE geochemical anomalies along the Eastern Trend; The Moving Loop Electromagnetic (MLTEM) survey has been completed over the Eastern Trend and over a new area in the far north of the Project;

Multi-element analytical results including those for platinum and palladium from the reconnaissance aircore drilling completed before Christmas are still to be received.

Todd River Resources Limited (ASX: TRT) (Todd River or the Company) provides the following update following the conclusion of its most recent phase of field work at its 100% owned Berkshire Valley Ni-Cu-PGE Project in Western Australia (Figure 1).

The work program which commenced in early January 2022 concentrated on both deeper RC drilling of areas that intersected sulphides in shallow reconnaissance aircore drilling and/or where highly anomalous coincident Ni-Cu-PGE soil geochemistry had been identified and broad coverage MLTEM over prospective intrusions (see ASX announcement 7 January 2022).

RC drilling at the Mako prospect intersected a mafic intrusion comprised mostly of massive amphibolite with small intervals of serpentinitised ultramafics. The intrusion is estimated to be at least 150m thick, dipping moderately (45°) to the west. The hanging wall contact of the mafic intrusion with granitic gneiss is likely faulted, with the fault dipping shallowly (about 30°) to the west. The intrusion is also in contact with granitic gneiss at the footwall contact, with it dipping more steeply (45-60°) to the west. The shallow faulted hanging wall contact indicates the intrusion may get thicker with depth to the west.

All drillholes at Mako intersected sulphides within the amphibolite, from trace to strongly disseminated (up to 15% sulphides) in intervals up to 60m thick, but predominantly trace with the best quantities of sulphides in the north with less towards the south. Visual logging of the sulphides indicate they are predominately pyrite and pyrrhotite, with trace chalcopyrite observed in some intervals. Sulphide mineralisation is commonly associated with silica +/- sericite +/- epidote alteration. In total thirteen RC holes were drilled into the Mako Prospect for approximately 2,000m.

Concurrently with the RC drilling, a MLTEM survey was completed over 2 parts of the Project, the Eastern Trend and a single intrusion at the northern end of the chain of intrusions. While the MLTEM data clearly showed the margins of the intrusion, there were no bedrock conductors identified in either survey.