Billy Blanks® Endorses Todos Medical's Line of Tollovid® Products

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced it has signed Billy Blanks®, an American fitness icon, martial artist, actor, and the creator of the Tae Bo® exercise program, as the first brand ambassador for the Tollovid® line of dietary supplement products being marketed by its majority-owned subsidiary, 3CL Pharma, Ltd. Billy Blanks is committed to heightening the awareness of Maximum Strength Tollovid and other “Tollo”-branded products. As the first Tollovid brand ambassador, Mr. Blanks has been asked to help create content for the Tollovid brand so that it can be spread over key social media platforms.



Mr. Blanks brings with him more than 64,000 Instagram followers as well as more than 153,000 Facebook fans and has a reputation of only backing projects that are in line with his core philosophy of fitness and living a healthy lifestyle.

“Tollovid was first introduced to me at the Celebrity Flag Football Challenge® during the 2022 Super Bowl Weekend,” said Billy Blanks. “What first got my attention was the all-natural formulation. But what drove me to do more research on the Company and its products was their claim of 3CL protease inhibitor that’s printed right on the bottle. My audience is made up of people that generally are looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle and get through these challenging times without interruption.

“While Tollovid is a supplement, and not approved by the FDA for the treatment of COVID-19, it is a natural, plant-based 3CL protease inhibitor authorized by the FDA through a Certificate of Free Sale and was developed by Dr. Dorit Arad, one of the leaders in the field of 3CL protease research for over 30 years who has gotten multiple third-party labs to confirm the strong inhibitory activity of the 3CL protease in vitro. Based on the feedback I’ve seen from reviews online, and experiences I’ve heard from people who have used the product, I personally recommend having a bottle of Tollovid at home and while traveling. I believe that products derived from nature are better for the body, and here we have Tollovid®, an all-natural 3CL protease inhibitor that people can buy and take today. Given the lack of options in the market for 3CL protease inhibitors, it didn’t take me long to connect the dots and now I feel very comfortable standing behind this product. Tollovid is a plant-based natural supplement that limits the 3CL protease’s ability to negatively impact the immune system. I follow the recommended use of Tollovid noted on the bottle, however, always consult your own doctor if you have questions. In addition, the fact that the Company states that it successfully completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the botanical drug candidate Tollovir for the treatment of hospitalized (severe/critical) COVID-19 patients in Israel, also gives me great confidence in the Company. I’m very excited to represent Todos Medical as the inaugural Tollovid brand ambassador.”

“Billy and I had a great conversation about Tollovid at the Celebrity Flag Football Challenge®,” said Gerald Commissiong, CEO of Todos Medical. “It’s a perfect fit for what he stands for in terms of healthy living and fitness. With his background in natural and plant-based products, he was quick to realize that plants get sick and develop defense mechanisms, and those ingredients from plants could be harnessed to help people from getting sick as has been the case for thousands of years. With Billy, the concept clicked right away. He is the first in an emerging line of brand ambassadors that wants to join our cause to promote the use of Tollovid for immune support. Not only did Tollovid receive a certification of free sale from the FDA, but the agency also recently approved a new dosage. The daily regimen is (2x/day) for ongoing immune support and (12x/day for 5 days) for maximum support in times of need. Brand ambassadors will play a crucial role in raising awareness to help people prepare or overcome prevalent immune challenges. We want to be clear that Tollovid is not approved by the FDA to prevent, treat, or cure any disease at the current time. The Company is in the process of compiling data from a now overwhelming number of case studies that are expected to support additional claims beyond 3CL protease inhibition. Once that data has been compiled, the Company expects to apply for additional claims and have them added to the label. Our drug is called Tollovir and it is also a 3CL protease inhibitor that completed a trial in hospitalized COVID-19 patients and showed superiority to Remdesivir. Paxlovid is a peptide-based drug developed by Pfizer to inhibit 3CL protease. It was approved by the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment of COVID-19. Currently its use is limited to people with underlying medical conditions in order to reduce the likelihood of hospitalization or death from infection.”

About Billy Blanks

Billy Blanks® is considered to be the godfather of fitness and has continued to inspire men and women, by bringing fitness into their lives for 4 decades. He is best known for Tae Bo Fitness®, which is a revolutionary total body fitness system that he created and has ultimately helped millions of people get in shape and stay fit. Billy continues to inspire through his extraordinary achievements as a Karate Champion, actor, author, motivator, philanthropist, and humanitarian. He has traveled all over the world teaching Tae Bo® and conducting Tae Bo® certification courses. He is also a 7-time world Karate Champion that captained the US Karate team and over the course of his career has won 36 gold medals in international competitions.

Billy currently resides in California where his Tae Bo Fitness became a very popular hit with celebrities and athletes with a common goal of balancing fitness and good nutrition in order to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. His fitness shows motivate both young and old to make fitness a part of their daily routine. He is also a co-host of the hit TV series “Celebrity Sweat®”, which reveals how celebrities and athletes balance good nutrition and fitness in order to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. He is motivated more than ever to make a difference in people’s lives. His mission is to encourage, educate, motivate, and inspire people at any age, to make fitness a dedicated part of their lives. Billy believes strongly in fitness, wellness by creating a healthy lifestyle program. He is a religious man who lives the idea that health in body, mind, and soul are needed to create a healthy relationship with God, through fitness and faith.

About Tollovid®

Tollovid is a dietary supplement product made from natural ingredients that help support and maintain healthy immune function and also has potent 3CL protease inhibition properties based upon in vitro functional assays that show strong inhibition of 3CL protease activity. Tollovid's 3CL protease IC50 binding affinity is at least ten times as strong as Ivermectin’s published 3CL protease IC50 binding affinity. Tollovid binds to the active site (receptor binding domain) of the 3CL protease. Tollovid has a 5-day dosing regimen, with 4 doses of 3 pills taken each day that provides maximum immune support.

About Tollovir®

Tollovir® is a 3CL protease inhibitor and anti-cytokine therapeutic candidate for the treatment of the nidovirus subcategory of coronaviruses that includes SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19, SARS-CoV-1, MERS and 229E. Tollovir is made from all natural ingredients that are qualified to ensure strong inhibition of the 3CL protease in vitro, as well as strong anti-cytokine activity. Tollovir is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial in Israel for the treatment of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Tollovir will be developed for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 (severe and critical), moderate COVID-19, long-haul COVID and potentially pediatric COVID-19. Todos has licensed rights for Tollovir to T-Cell Protect Hellas S.A. for the Greek market.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers’ life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos’ two internally developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2 have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently acquired U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test.

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Todos has entered into distribution agreements with companies to distribute certain novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits. The agreements cover multiple international suppliers of PCR testing kits and related materials and supplies, as well as antibody testing kits from multiple manufacturers after completing validation of said testing kits and supplies in its partner CLIA/CAP certified laboratory in the United States. Additionally, Todos has entered into a joint venture with NLC Pharma to pursue the development of diagnostic tests targeting the 3CL protease, as well as 3CL protease inhibitors that target a fundamental reproductive mechanism of coronaviruses.

For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and

commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products. unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from the competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Todos Corporate Contact:

Daniel Hirsch

CFO

Todos Medical

917-983-4229 x 104

Email: Dan.h@todosmedical.com

Todos Investor Relations Contact:

Eric Ribner

LifeSci Advisors

Email: eric@lifesciadvisors.com