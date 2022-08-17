Log in
    TOMDF   IL0011392375

TODOS MEDICAL LTD.

(TOMDF)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:01 2022-08-17 pm EDT
0.0290 USD   +11.54%
08/16Investors Benefit as Healthtech Comes Into Focus (VERU, APDN, TOMDF, DNA, SYBX)
AQ
08/15Todos Medical Reports Pre-Print of Publication Detailing Tollovid Supplementation Following COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination in Long COVID
AQ
08/11Todos Medical Completes Trial Design for Tollovid™ Long COVID Clinical Study in Adults
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Todos Medical : Ammended

08/17/2022 | 02:34pm EDT
OTCQB Certification

I, Daniel Hirsch, CFOof Todos Medical, Ltd("the Company"), certify that:

1. The Company is registered or required to file periodic reporting with the SEC or is exempt from SEC registration as indicated below (mark the box below that applies with an "X"):

[]Company is registered under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act

[]Company is relying on Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b)

[]Company is a bank that reports to a Bank Regulator under Section 12(i) of the Exchange Act

[]Company is a bank that is non-SEC reporting but is current in its reporting to a Banking Regulator

[]Company is reporting under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

[]Company is reporting under the Alternative Reporting Company Disclosure Guidelines

[]Company is reporting under Regulation A (Tier 2)

[]Other (describe)

2. The Company is current in its reporting obligations as of the most recent fiscal year end and any subsequent quarters, and such information has been posted either on the SEC's EDGAR system or the OTC Disclosure & News Service, as applicable.

Yes

  1. The company is duly organized, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of Israel in which the Company is organized or does business.
    Yes
  2. The share information below is for the primary OTCQB traded security as of the latest practicable date:

Trading Symbol

TOMDF

The data in this chart is as of:

May 10, 2022

Shares Authorized

(A)

5,000,000,000

Total Shares Outstanding

(B)

1,193,175,121

Number of Restricted Shares1

(C)

245,234,024

Unrestricted Shares Held by Officers, Directors, 10% Control Persons & Affiliates

(D)

157,456,770

Public Float: Subtract Lines C and D from Line B

(E)

790,484,527

% Public Float: Line E Divided by Line B (as a %)2

(F)

66.25%

  • Restricted Shares means securities that are subject to resale restrictions for any reason. Your transfer agent
    should be able to provide the total number of restricted securities.
    2 Public Float means the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "10 percent Control Person"), or any Affiliates thereof, or any Family Members of officers, directors, and control persons. Family Member shall mean a Person's spouse, parents, children, and siblings, whether by blood, marriage or adoption, or anyone residing in such Person's home. OTCQB traded securities are required to have a freely traded public float of at least 10% of the shares outstanding unless an exemption applies.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.1 March 22, 2022)

Number of Beneficial Shareholders of at least 100 shares3

(G)

5,000+

  • Beneficial Shareholder means any person who, directly or indirectly has or shares voting power of such security or investment power, which includes the power to dispose, or to direct the disposition of, such security. OTCQB traded securities are required to have at least 50 beneficial shareholders unless an exemption applies.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.1 March 22, 2022)

5. Convertible Debt:

The following is a complete list of all promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities that were issued or outstanding at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification:

[]Check this box if there were no promissory notes, convertible notes, or other convertible debt arrangements issued or outstanding at any point during this time period.

Date of

Principal

Outstanding

Maturity

Conversion Terms

# Shares

# of

Name of Noteholder

Reason for

Note

Amount at

Balance ($)4

Date

(e.g., pricing

Converted

Potential

(entities must have

Issuance

Issuance

Issuance

mechanism for

to Date

Shares to be

individual with voting

(e.g., Loan,

($)

determining

Issued Upon

/ investment control

Services,

conversion of

Conversion5

disclosed).6

etc.)

instrument to

shares)

1/29/21

3,400,000

4,857,143

1/29/22

40% Discount to

Yozma Group

loan

10 day VWAP

4/9/21

3,000,000

4,285,714

4/9/22

40% Discount to

Kips Bay Select

loan

10 day VWAP

4//6/24

3,300,000

4,714,285

4/26/22

40% Discount to

Yozma Group

loan

10 day VWAP

6/7/21

200,000

285,714

6/7/22

40% Discount to

SB Nihul Mekarkein

loan

10 day VWAP

7/7/21

1,000,000

1,428,571

7/7/22

40% Discount to

Kips Bay Select

loan

10 day VWAP

7/20/21

200,000

285,714

7/20/22

40% Discount to

SB Nihul Mekarkein

loan

10 day VWAP

8/12/21

100,000

142,857

8/12/22

40% Discount to

Quick Capital

loan

10 day VWAP

9/22/21

2,000,000

2,857,143

9/22/22

40% Discount to

15,625,000

Mercer

loan

10 day VWAP

9/4/21

1,000,000

1,428,571

9/4/22

40% Discount to

Kips Bay Select

loan

10 day VWAP

11/24/21

300,000

428,571

11/24/22

40% Discount to

Greentree Financial

loan

10 day VWAP

Group

11/24/21

1,050,000

1,503,571

11/24/22

40% Discount to

Leonite Capital

loan

10 day VWAP

12/14/21

100,000

142,857

12/14/22

40% Discount to

Quick Capital

loan

10 day VWAP

12/20/21

210,000

300,000

12/20/22

40% Discount to

Richard Galterio

loan

10 day VWAP

Total

Outstanding

22,860,713

Total Shares:

15,625,000

Balance:

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

6. The following is a complete list of any law firm(s) and attorney(s) that acted as the Company's primary legal counsel in preparing its most recent annual report. Include the firm and attorney(s) name if outside counsel, or name and title if internal counsel. (If

  • The Outstanding Balance is to include accrued interest.
  • The total number of shares that can be issued upon full conversion of the Outstanding Balance. The number should not factor any "blockers" or limitations on the percentage of outstanding shares that can be owned by the Noteholder at a particular time. For purposes of this calculation, please use the current market pricing (e.g. most recent closing price, bid, etc.) of the security if conversion is based on a variable market rate.
    6 International Reporting Companies may elect not to disclose the names of noteholders who are non-affiliates of the company. "Affiliate" is a Person that directly, or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, controls or is controlled by, or is under common control with, an officer, a director, or a shareholder beneficially owning 10 percent or more of the Company's outstanding shares.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.1 March 22, 2022)

no attorney assisted in putting together the disclosure, identify the person(s) who prepared the disclosure and their relationship to the company.) Please also identify any other attorney, if different than the primary legal counsel, that assisted the company during the prior fiscal year on any matter including but not limited to, preparation of disclosure, press releases, consulting services, corporate action or merger assistance, etc.

Jeffrey Fessler, Sheppard Mullin

Carl Sherer, Rimon Law

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.1 March 22, 2022)

  1. The following is a complete list of third-party providers, including firm names and addresses, and primary contact names, engaged by the Company, its officers, directors or controlling shareholders, at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification, to provide investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, brand awareness, consulting, stock promotion, or any other related services to the Company. Please describe the services provided by each third-party provider listed below. If none, please state "None".
    HeraldPR
    LifeSci
  2. Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons:

The following is a complete list of Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons (control persons are beneficial owners of five percent (5%) or more of any class of the issuer's equity securities), including name, address, and number of shares owned. Preferred shares, options, warrants that can be converted into common shares within the next 60 days should be included in the shareholdings listed below. If any of the beneficial shareholders are corporate entities, provide the name and address of the person(s) owning or controlling such corporate entities.

Name (First, Last)

City and State

Number of Shares Owned

Percentage of Class of

(and Country if outside US)

(list common, preferred, warrants

Shares Owned

and options separately)

Dr. Herman Weiss

Bet Shemesh, Israel

300,000

*

Gerald Commissiong

New York, NY

79,077,125

.0693

Daniel Hirsch

Teaneck, NJ

54,000

*

Amarantus

New York, NY

.068%

Bioscience Holdings,

Inc.(Gerald

Commissiong)

78,025,645

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including conversion terms of any class of the issuer's equity securities:

9. Certification: Date: 5/10/20

Name of Certifying CEO or CFO: Daniel Hirsch

Title: CFO

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.1 March 22, 2022)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Todos Medical Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 18:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
