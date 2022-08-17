Todos Medical : Ammended

OTCQB Certification I, Daniel Hirsch, CFOof Todos Medical, Ltd("the Company"), certify that: 1. The Company is registered or required to file periodic reporting with the SEC or is exempt from SEC registration as indicated below (mark the box below that applies with an "X"): [☐]Company is registered under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act [☐]Company is relying on Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b) [☐]Company is a bank that reports to a Bank Regulator under Section 12(i) of the Exchange Act [☐]Company is a bank that is non-SEC reporting but is current in its reporting to a Banking Regulator [☒]Company is reporting under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act. [☐]Company is reporting under the Alternative Reporting Company Disclosure Guidelines [☐]Company is reporting under Regulation A (Tier 2) [☐]Other (describe) 2. The Company is current in its reporting obligations as of the most recent fiscal year end and any subsequent quarters, and such information has been posted either on the SEC's EDGAR system or the OTC Disclosure & News Service, as applicable. Yes The company is duly organized, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of Israel in which the Company is organized or does business.

Yes The share information below is for the primary OTCQB traded security as of the latest practicable date: Trading Symbol TOMDF The data in this chart is as of: May 10, 2022 Shares Authorized (A) 5,000,000,000 Total Shares Outstanding (B) 1,193,175,121 Number of Restricted Shares1 (C) 245,234,024 Unrestricted Shares Held by Officers, Directors, 10% Control Persons & Affiliates (D) 157,456,770 Public Float: Subtract Lines C and D from Line B (E) 790,484,527 % Public Float: Line E Divided by Line B (as a %)2 (F) 66.25% Restricted Shares means securities that are subject to resale restrictions for any reason. Your transfer agent

should be able to provide the total number of restricted securities.

2 Public Float means the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "10 percent Control Person"), or any Affiliates thereof, or any Family Members of officers, directors, and control persons. Family Member shall mean a Person's spouse, parents, children, and siblings, whether by blood, marriage or adoption, or anyone residing in such Person's home. OTCQB traded securities are required to have a freely traded public float of at least 10% of the shares outstanding unless an exemption applies. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCQB Certification (v. 3.1 March 22, 2022)

Number of Beneficial Shareholders of at least 100 shares3 (G) 5,000+ Beneficial Shareholder means any person who, directly or indirectly has or shares voting power of such security or investment power, which includes the power to dispose, or to direct the disposition of, such security. OTCQB traded securities are required to have at least 50 beneficial shareholders unless an exemption applies. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCQB Certification (v. 3.1 March 22, 2022)

5. Convertible Debt: The following is a complete list of all promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities that were issued or outstanding at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification: [☐]Check this box if there were no promissory notes, convertible notes, or other convertible debt arrangements issued or outstanding at any point during this time period. Date of Principal Outstanding Maturity Conversion Terms # Shares # of Name of Noteholder Reason for Note Amount at Balance ($)4 Date (e.g., pricing Converted Potential (entities must have Issuance Issuance Issuance mechanism for to Date Shares to be individual with voting (e.g., Loan, ($) determining Issued Upon / investment control Services, conversion of Conversion5 disclosed).6 etc.) instrument to shares) 1/29/21 3,400,000 4,857,143 1/29/22 40% Discount to Yozma Group loan 10 day VWAP 4/9/21 3,000,000 4,285,714 4/9/22 40% Discount to Kips Bay Select loan 10 day VWAP 4//6/24 3,300,000 4,714,285 4/26/22 40% Discount to Yozma Group loan 10 day VWAP 6/7/21 200,000 285,714 6/7/22 40% Discount to SB Nihul Mekarkein loan 10 day VWAP 7/7/21 1,000,000 1,428,571 7/7/22 40% Discount to Kips Bay Select loan 10 day VWAP 7/20/21 200,000 285,714 7/20/22 40% Discount to SB Nihul Mekarkein loan 10 day VWAP 8/12/21 100,000 142,857 8/12/22 40% Discount to Quick Capital loan 10 day VWAP 9/22/21 2,000,000 2,857,143 9/22/22 40% Discount to 15,625,000 Mercer loan 10 day VWAP 9/4/21 1,000,000 1,428,571 9/4/22 40% Discount to Kips Bay Select loan 10 day VWAP 11/24/21 300,000 428,571 11/24/22 40% Discount to Greentree Financial loan 10 day VWAP Group 11/24/21 1,050,000 1,503,571 11/24/22 40% Discount to Leonite Capital loan 10 day VWAP 12/14/21 100,000 142,857 12/14/22 40% Discount to Quick Capital loan 10 day VWAP 12/20/21 210,000 300,000 12/20/22 40% Discount to Richard Galterio loan 10 day VWAP Total Outstanding 22,860,713 Total Shares: 15,625,000 Balance: Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: 6. The following is a complete list of any law firm(s) and attorney(s) that acted as the Company's primary legal counsel in preparing its most recent annual report. Include the firm and attorney(s) name if outside counsel, or name and title if internal counsel. (If The Outstanding Balance is to include accrued interest. The total number of shares that can be issued upon full conversion of the Outstanding Balance. The number should not factor any "blockers" or limitations on the percentage of outstanding shares that can be owned by the Noteholder at a particular time. For purposes of this calculation, please use the current market pricing (e.g. most recent closing price, bid, etc.) of the security if conversion is based on a variable market rate.

6 International Reporting Companies may elect not to disclose the names of noteholders who are non-affiliates of the company. "Affiliate" is a Person that directly, or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, controls or is controlled by, or is under common control with, an officer, a director, or a shareholder beneficially owning 10 percent or more of the Company's outstanding shares. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCQB Certification (v. 3.1 March 22, 2022)

no attorney assisted in putting together the disclosure, identify the person(s) who prepared the disclosure and their relationship to the company.) Please also identify any other attorney, if different than the primary legal counsel, that assisted the company during the prior fiscal year on any matter including but not limited to, preparation of disclosure, press releases, consulting services, corporate action or merger assistance, etc. Jeffrey Fessler, Sheppard Mullin Carl Sherer, Rimon Law OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCQB Certification (v. 3.1 March 22, 2022)