Todos Medical Receives Purchase Order for 50,000 Bottles of Tollovid Daily from Its European Distribution Partner T-Cell Protect Hellas S.A for Initial Market Launch in Greece





· T-Cell Protect is also evaluating expected demand for maximum strength Tollovid®

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, together with its 3CL protease biology-focused joint venture partner NLC Pharma, Ltd., today announced it has received an initial purchase order from its European distribution partner T-Cell Protect Hellas S.A. (“T-Cell Protect” or “T-Cell”) for fifty thousand (50,000) bottles of its Tollovid Daily™ dietary supplement formulated product to be marketed under the T-Cell Protect brand (www.tcellprotect.com). The initial 50,000-bottle purchase order is expected to give T-Cell Protect a sufficient amount of product to complete its initial planned roll-out of T-Cell Protect to a subset of its 11,000 store retail distribution network throughout Greece, while also providing T-Cell Protect with sufficient marketing information to evaluate the relative number of maximum strength Tollovid® bottles it will need to purchase to fulfill demand for the Greek market for the first half of 2022. T-Cell Protect is in the process of establishing manufacturing capabilities for Tollovid and Tollovid Daily that will service the European market as part of its related 30 European country license agreement with Todos.

“We expect to see very strong demand in Greece and the rest of the European market for our new T-Cell Protect Products based on the Tollovid formulations as people are looking for additional layers of immune support heading into the winter,” said Themis Filippopoulos, President & CEO of T-Cell Protect. “Moving forward, we will be preparing a targeted campaign in a portion of our stores through the end of the year and into early 2022. Our initial focus is to conduct a targeted launch that aims to optimize marketing for the eight (8) largest countries in Europe before expanding throughout the continent. Our strategy is to go after the regions where the effects of the pandemic are most pronounced, where it overlaps with our strong retail footprint in Greece, and thereafter the rest of Europe. We believe that the Tollovid family of products marketed under the T-Cell Protect brand will be extremely well received in Europe where people are focused on more natural ways to support and maintain healthy immune function. The potential for Tollovid and Tollovid Daily in Europe is quite significant.”

“We are very excited to see our Tollovid family of products soon become available for purchase in Europe via a trusted partner with extensive experience in successfully bringing holistic products to market,” said Gerald Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “We view this relationship with T-Cell Protect as very timely and lending significant credibility to our overall global marketing efforts for the ‘Tollo’ family of products. We intend to complete the evaluation and begin to move forward with similar agreements with trusted, local distribution partners in other markets in order to expand our geographic footprint across the globe in the months ahead. We believe this partnership with T-Cell Protect will have a significant impact in driving global adoption for the first family of dietary supplement products authorized by US Food & Drug Administration with 3CL protease inhibition claims.”

For more information, please visit www.todosmedical.com. For more information on the Company’s CLIA/CAP certified lab Provista Diagnostics, Inc. please visit www.provistadx.com.

About Tollovid® & Tollovid Daily™

Tollovid and Tollovid Daily are dietary supplement products, made from natural ingredients, that help support and maintain healthy immune function, and are also 3CL protease inhibitor products based upon in vitro functional assays that show inhibition of 3CL protease activity. Tollovid's 3CL protease inhibition activity release criteria is at least twice as stringent as Tollovid Daily's 3CL protease inhibition release criteria. Tollovid has a 5-day dosing regimen, with 4 doses of 3 pills taken each day that provides maximum immune support. Tollovid Daily is a twice daily immune support product that is designed to provide ongoing daily immune support for the person on the go.

About Tollovir®

Tollovir® is a 3CL protease inhibitor and anti-cytokine therapeutic candidate for the treatment of the nidovirus subcategory of coronaviruses that includes SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19, SARS-CoV-1, MERS and 229E. Tollovir is made from all natural ingredients that are qualified to ensure strong inhibition of the 3CL protease in vitro, as well as strong anti-cytokine activity. Tollovir is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial in Israel for the treatment of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Tollovir will be developed for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 (severe and critical), moderate COVID-19, long-haul COVID and potentially pediatric COVID-19. Todos has licensed rights for Tollovir to T-Cell Protect Hellas S.A. for the Greek market.

About T-Cell Protect Hellas S.A.

T-Cell Protect Hellas (www.tcellprotect.com), based in Athens, Greece, is a European nutraceutical manufacturer and supplier of immune support dietary supplement products that is led by a world-class management team. The company has a retail distribution network of over 11,000 stores throughout Greece. Mr. Filippopoulos, the founder of the company, has been in the natural supplement industry for over 35 years and has launched some of the most well-known products in Europe with his vast retail network relationships. T-Cell Protect is rolling out the Tollovid family of products under the T-Cell brand throughout Europe.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally-developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2, have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently acquired U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test.

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Todos has entered into distribution agreements with companies to distribute certain novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits. The agreements cover multiple international suppliers of PCR testing kits and related materials and supplies, as well as antibody testing kits from multiple manufacturers after completing validation of said testing kits and supplies in its partner CLIA/CAP certified laboratory in the United States. Additionally, Todos has entered into a joint venture with NLC Pharma to pursue the development of diagnostic tests targeting the 3CL protease, as well as 3CL protease inhibitors that target a fundamental reproductive mechanism of coronaviruses.

For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/ .

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Todos Corporate and Investor Contact:

Richard Galterio

Todos Medical

732-642-7770

rich.g@todosmedical.com