Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Tofutti Brands, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOFB   US88906B1052

TOFUTTI BRANDS, INC.

(TOFB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tofutti Brands : ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 1, 2022 - Form 8-K

04/01/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOFUTTI ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 1, 2022

Cranford, New Jersey - April 1, 2022 - TOFUTTI BRANDS INC. (OTCQX Symbol: TOFB) issued its results for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2022 today.

Tofutti Brands reported net sales for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2022 of $12,590,000, a decrease of $1,225,000 or 9%, from net sales of $13,815,000 for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021. Sales of vegan cheese products decreased to $10,761,000 in the fiscal year ended January 1, 2022 from $11,669,000 in the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021. Sales of our frozen dessert and frozen food product lines decreased to $1,829,000 in the fiscal year ended January 1, 2022 from $2,146,000 in the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021. Overall, our sales were negatively impacted by the discontinuance of several frozen desserts and cheese products during the fiscal year ended January 1, 2022 and various COVID-19 issues affecting our product distribution.

The Company's gross profit for the year ended January 1, 2022 decreased by $911,000 to $3,342,000 from $4,253,000 for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021. Our gross profit percentage for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2022 was 27% compared to 31% for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021. The dollar decline in gross profit was due principally to the decline in total sales accompanied by increases in ingredient and packaging costs.

The Company had net income of $143,000, or $0.03 per share (basic and diluted), for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2022, compared to net income of $596,000, or $0.12 (basic) and $0.11 (diluted) per share, for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021.

As of January 1, 2022, the Company had approximately $1,698,000 in cash and our working capital was approximately $4,326,000, compared with approximately $1,459,000 in cash and working capital of $4,639,000 at January 2, 2021. The increase in cash during the year ended January 1, 2021 was due to the $689,000 provided by operating activities, which benefitted from improved accounts receivable collection, and increased further due to reduced inventory, and $50,000 provided by investing activities, offset by $500,000 used in repaying an outstanding convertible note.

Mr. Steven Kass, Chief Executive and Financial Officer of the Company stated, "We are pleased with our continued success in generating cash from operations which has resulted in our strong cash and working capital position at January 1, 2022. We believe that the production difficulties that impacted our revenues in 2021 have been resolved and that we are poised to achieve improved revenues in the coming years," concluded Mr. Kass.

About Tofutti Brands Inc. Founded in 1981, Tofutti Brands Inc. develops and distributes a complete line of plant-based products. The Company sells more than twenty-five (25) dairy-free foods including cheese products and frozen desserts. Tofutti Brands Inc. is a proven innovator in the food industry and has developed a full line of delicious and healthy dairy-free foods. Available throughout the United States and in more than fifteen (15) countries, Tofutti Brands answers the call of millions of people who are allergic or intolerant to dairy or wish to maintain a kosher or vegan diet. Tofutti's product line includes plant-based ice cream pints, cones, Tofutti Cutie® sandwiches and novelty

Forward-Looking Statements. Some of the statements in this press release concerning the Company's future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and our operations, business conditions both domestic and international, competition, changes in product mix or distribution channels, resource constraints encountered in promoting and developing new products and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K.

TOFUTTI BRANDS, INC.

Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share figures)

Fiscal year

ended

January 1, 2022

Fiscal year

ended

January 2, 2021

Net sales $ 12,590 $ 13,815
Cost of sales 9,248 9,562
Gross profit 3,342 4,253
Operating expenses:
Selling and warehousing 1,206 1,187
Marketing 281 258
Product development costs 124 240
General and administrative 1,489 1,692
Total operating expenses 3,100 3,377
Income before interest expense and income taxes 242 876
Interest expense 25 25
Income before provision for income taxes 217 851
Provision for income taxes 74 255
Net income $ 143 $ 596
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic 5,154 5,154
Diluted 5,154 5,456
Net income per common share:
Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.12
Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.11

TOFUTTI BRANDS INC.

Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share figures)

January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash $ 1,698 $ 1,459
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and sales promotions of $435 and $407, respectively 1,336 2,078
Inventories 1,874 1,997
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 98 88
Total current assets 5,006 5,622
Equipment, net - 135
Operating lease right-of-use assets 203 224
Deferred tax assets 112 83
Other assets 21 19
Total assets $ 5,342 $ 6,083
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
SBA loan payable $ 165 $ 112
Income taxes payable 46 117
Accounts payable 122 219
Accrued expenses 347 535
Total current liabilities 680 983
Convertible note payable-long term-related party - 500
SBA loan payable, net of current portion - 53
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 95 123
Total liabilities 775 1,659
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock - par value $.01 per share; authorized 100,000 shares, none issued and outstanding - -
Common stock - par value $.01 per share; authorized 15,000,000 shares, 5,153,706 shares issued and outstanding 52 52
Additional paid-in capital 207 207
Retained earnings 4,308 4,165
Total stockholders' equity 4,567 4,424
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,342 $ 6,083

Disclaimer

Tofutti Brands Inc. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 21:22:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOFUTTI BRANDS, INC.
05:23pTOFUTTI BRANDS : ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 1, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
04:50pTOFUTTI BRANDS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
04:42pTofutti announces results for fiscal year ended january 1, 2022
GL
2021TOFUTTI BRANDS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2021TOFUTTI BRANDS : 2014 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN FIRST AMENDMENT - Form 8-K
PU
2021TOFUTTI BRANDS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
2021TOFUTTI BRANDS : Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Shareholders to December 16, 2..
PU
2021TOFUTTI BRANDS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2021TOFUTTI Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Shareholders to December 16, 2021
AQ
2021TOFUTTI BRANDS : ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THIRTEEN AND THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED OCTOBER 2, 202..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13,8 M - -
Net income 2020 0,60 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,56 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,9 M 12,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart TOFUTTI BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tofutti Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steven Kass CEO, CFO, Secretary & Treasurer
Scott Korman Chairman
Gabriel Palmer Operations Manager & HACCP Manager
Franklyn H. Snitow Independent Director
Joseph N. Himy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOFUTTI BRANDS, INC.-7.14%13
NESTLÉ S.A.-5.68%360 198
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.32%87 159
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-15.89%58 087
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY33.54%50 769
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY9.72%48 249