Toho Gas and 7 large international companies join forces to sponsor the creation of a global e-NG coalition

Tokyo, March 19, 2024 - Toho Gas Co.,Ltd. is joining forces with other large international companies to sponsor the creation of a global coalition exclusively dedicated to electric natural gas (e-NG), also referred to as e-methane. The founding members of the e-NG Coalition include:

  • Engie
  • Mitsubishi Corporation
  • Osaka Gas
  • Sempra Infrastructure
  • TES
  • Tokyo Gas
  • Toho Gas
  • TotalEnergies

e-NG is a synthetic methane produced by the combination of renewable hydrogen and methanation with CO2. With a molecular composition identical to fossil natural gas, it can be transported and stored leveraging existing infrastructures. Also, it is a sustainable "drop-in" solution for gas consumers as it does not require the modification of industrial processes and applications to be used.

The founding members of the coalition believe e-NG can provide a meaningful contribution to the energy transition by accelerating the development of renewable hydrogen. With large industrial capabilities and investment potentials, they are committed to the development of e- NG projects globally.

The e-NG Coalition will be a global platform to raise awareness on e-NG, promote global tradability and use of e-NG, foster policy support and harmonization of applicable regulation and standards, and bolster collaboration across geographies and stakeholders along the e- NG value chain. Its purpose is to accelerate the development of e-NG in a reliable, affordable and sustainable way.

Toho Gas believes that e-NG, which can utilize existing infrastructure and reduce the additional social costs, is a promising option for decarbonisation. We intend to continue our activities to expand e-NG through the e-NG Coalition.

About the e-NG Coalition:

The e-NG Coalition is a collaborative alliance of pioneering companies that believe electric Natural Gas (e-NG) has a role to play to accelerate the energy transition towards a net-zero carbon future. The Coalition seeks to promote e-NG, build a global market with aligned emissions accounting and certification standards, and bolster cooperation between all stakeholders along the e-NG value chain.

