Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toho Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8129   JP3602600003

TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(8129)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-08 am EDT
1849.00 JPY   +1.15%
02:10aTOHO : PHARMACEUTICAL and Sysmex to Commence Dry Ice-free Supply of Quality Control Reagents for Clinical Chemistry Tests – Realizing a Sustainable Cold Chain –(340 KB)
PU
08/14TOHO : Notice Regarding Marketing Approvals for 1 Ingredient / 2 Product of Generic Drugs for KYOSOMIRAI PHARMA(173 KB)
PU
08/14TOHO : Notice Regarding Marketing Approvals for 1 Ingredient / 2 Product of Generic Drugs for KYOSOMIRAI PHARMA(177 KB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TOHO : PHARMACEUTICAL and Sysmex to Commence Dry Ice-free Supply of Quality Control Reagents for Clinical Chemistry Tests – Realizing a Sustainable Cold Chain –(340 KB)

09/08/2022 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

September 8, 2022

TOHO PHARMACEUTICAL and Sysmex to Commence Dry Ice-free Supply

of Quality Control Reagents for Clinical Chemistry Tests

- Realizing a Sustainable Cold Chain -

TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (Headquarters: Setagaya-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, CEO: Atsushi Udoh) is pleased to announce that TOHO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. (Headquarters: Setagaya-ku, Tokyo; President and Representative Director: Akira Umada; hereinafter "TOHO PHARMACEUTICAL"), our pharmaceutical wholesale subsidiary, and Sysmex Corporation (Headquarters: Kobe; Chairman and CEO: Hisashi Ietsugu; hereinafter "Sysmex") have established a system for the supply of quality control reagents for clinical chemistry tests requiring a high level of refrigerated transportation. The new system reduces transportation frequency, allows the reuse of transportation materials, and makes the overall transportation process dry ice-free. Going forward, the two companies will continue working toward the practical implementation of sustainable cold chains.

To ensure stable supplies of pharmaceuticals that require special management in the distribution process, such as orphan drugs and high-priced pharmaceuticals, TOHO PHARMACEUTICAL has developed a SALM Solution System which combines cutting-edge logistics functions and SALM, a constant-temperature transportation device that supports a wide range of temperatures. SALM incorporates a device for recording the temperature and device status in its main unit, enabling it to assure the quality of pharmaceutical products. Since the system will allow products to be returned or resold, it is expected to greatly reduce the disposal risk of high-priced specialty pharmaceuticals. A major feature is that compared to the use of refrigerants and dry ice for constant temperature control, little CO2 is emitted during SALM operation.

Up until now, Sysmex has been using dry ice and dedicated trucks or charter services for the delivery of products requiring refrigerated storage under strict quality and temperature management. Currently, around 90 tons of dry ice are used annually for product transportation. However, since CO2 generated in the oil refining process is used as a raw material for dry ice, in consideration of eco-friendliness, stable procurement, and increased procurement prices, Sysmex has been examining measures to improve this situation. An example is the dry ice-free transportation of reagents for gene testing at ultralow temperatures (around -70 degrees Celsius) in a collaboration with Yamato Transport Co., Ltd. commencing in December 2021.

In consideration of sustainability and eco-friendliness, TOHO PHARMACEUTICAL and Sysmex have established a system for achieving dry ice-free transportation of quality control reagents, which will commence operations in September 2022. It is scheduled to become available first in Tokyo and gradually be expanded to cover other areas. The use of TOHO PHARMACEUTICAL's SALM Solution System to supply products to medical institutions will reduce transportation frequency, allow transportation materials to be reused, and reduce the amount of dry ice used and CO2 emissions by eliminating the need for dry ice throughout the transportation process. This is the first initiative in the domestic in vitro diagnostic products industry to combine consolidated cargo and pharmaceutical wholesalers' general delivery system (for ordinary products) in dry-ice free long-haul deliveries to customers. Also, by making Sysmex's testing reagents readily available to customers by maintaining inventory at TOHO

1

PHARMACEUTICAL, we will endeavor to maintain stable supplies of products so that healthcare professionals will have no cause for concern in clinical practice, even during disasters or other emergency situations.

Going forward, the two companies will continue efforts toward the practical implementation of sustainable cold chains that include eco-friendliness, high quality, and a stable supply of products.

Conventional system:

Future system:

SALM FZ constant-temperature transportation device

Reference

TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Press release dated July 06, 2022: Notice Regarding a New Constant-Temperature Transportation Device "SALM FZ" which Provides a Rigorous Temperature Control in a Wide Range of Temperature https://www.tohohd.co.jp/en/assets/data/20220706_E.pdf

Sysmex Corporation

Press release dated December 23, 2021: "Sysmex and Yamato Transport Commence Dry Ice-Free Transportation of Reagents for Gene Testing in Consolidated Cargo at the Ultralow Temperature Range of Minus 70 Degrees Celsius - Realizing an Eco-Friendly,Low-Cost, and Sustainable Pharmaceutical Product Cold Chain -" https://www.sysmex.co.jp/en/news/2021/pdf/211223.pdf

2

Disclaimer

Toho Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 06:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
02:10aTOHO : PHARMACEUTICAL and Sysmex to Commence Dry Ice-free Supply of Quality Control Reagen..
PU
08/14TOHO : Notice Regarding Marketing Approvals for 1 Ingredient / 2 Product of Generic Drugs ..
PU
08/14TOHO : Notice Regarding Marketing Approvals for 1 Ingredient / 2 Product of Generic Drugs ..
PU
08/05Toho Holdings Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Period Ending September 2022..
CI
08/05Toho Holdings Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter and Fiscal Ye..
CI
07/06TOHO : To Deliver Specialty Pharmaceuticals Safely and Securely Notice Regarding a New Con..
PU
07/01CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT (LAST UP : July 1, 2022)
PU
06/29TOHO : Notice Regarding Change of Representative Directors(75 KB)
PU
06/29TOHO : Notice Regarding Executive Appointment(125 KB)
PU
06/16TOHO : Notice Regarding Launch of 2 Ingredients / 3 Products of Generic Drugs for KYOSOMIR..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 272 B 8 807 M 8 807 M
Net income 2023 11 825 M 81,9 M 81,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 1,72%
Capitalization 129 B 893 M 893 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,10x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 7 785
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Toho Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 828,00 JPY
Average target price 2 237,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atsushi Udo Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Hiromi Edahiro Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Shunsuke Watanabe Independent Outside Director
Shosaku Murayama Independent Outside Director
Toru Nagasawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.16%893
MCKESSON CORPORATION47.63%51 858
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-30.83%30 526
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.37.83%18 942
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD-12.03%8 302
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.-2.00%6 607