TOHO : will participate in “ReMed. New Life for Used Medical Device.”, a recycling project for used pre-filled injection pens, which Novo Nordisk Pharma will start pilot operation for the first time in Japan(170 KB)
March 11, 2024 at 09:06 pm EDT
Share
March 12, 2024
To whom it may concern:
Company Name:
TOHO HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
Corporate
Atsushi Udoh, Representative Director,
Representative:
CEO
(Prime Market of Tokyo Stock
Exchange Securities Code: 8129)
Contact:
Makoto Kawamura, Corporate Officer
and General Manager, Corporate
Strategy Division
(TEL: 81-3-6838-2803)
TOHO Group will participate in "ReMedTM. New Life for Used Medical Device.", a recycling project for used
pre-filled injection pens, which Novo Nordisk Pharma will start pilot operation for the first time in Japan
TOHO HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. (Headquarters: Tokyo; Representative Director, CEO: Atsushi Udoh; hereinafter "TOHO HOLDINGS") announces that the Group will participate in "ReMedTM. New Life for Used Medical Device." (hereinafter "ReMedTM"), the first recycling project for used pre-filled injection pens in Japan, which Novo Nordisk Pharma Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo; President and Representative Director: Kasper Bødker Mejlvang; hereinafter "Novo Nordisk Pharma") will start pilot operation on March 12, 2024, as described below.
1. Background of the project
A pre-filled injection pen is a disposable syringe with pre-filled medication used for diabetes treatments. Although patients can perform self-injections at home, approximately 77% of pre-filled injection pens, is made of plastic, and these are either collected by local governments or returned to medical institutions in Japan and then disposed of by incinerating or landfilling. Novo Nordisk Pharma takes the initiative of ReMedTM in Japan to change this situation, to make an effort to reduce plastic waste (footprint), and aim for sustainable resource circulation. Patients who want to participate in ReMedTM will receive a special collection bag (hereinafter "return bag") at a designated pharmacy (15 Kyoso Mirai Pharmacies, TOHO HOLDINGS's dispensing pharmacies). After putting used pre-filled injection pens without needles in a return bag, patients will bring it to a designated pharmacy. Collected return bags will be sent to facilities in Japan, and the used pre-filled pens will be recycled into useful products and materials, being given new use. Specific products and materials will be determined through conducting the program.
In this project, Kyoso Mirai Pharmacies will provide return bags to patients, receive them from patients, and deliver them to designated carriers, while TOHO PHARMACEUTICAL CO.,LTD. will deliver return bags and other supplies to Kyoso Mirai Pharmacies. Through these initiatives, TOHO HOLDINGS will support the project.
1
2. Outline of ReMedTM pilot operation 【Target products for recycling】
At the pilot operation phase, the target products will be only Novo Nordisk Pharma's pre-filled injection pens of diabetes treatment drugs (insulin/GLP-1 receptor agonists).
【Period】
12 March 2024 to the end of March 2025 (scheduled) 【Operation flow】
Provide return bags to patients at Kyoso Mirai Pharmacy.
After self-injections at home, patients temporarily store used pre-filled injection pens without needles in return bags.
When a return bag becomes full, patients bring the return bag to Kyoso Mirai Pharmacy at their next visit.
Kyoso Mirai Pharmacy confirm that used pre-filled injection pens in return bags have no needles, and receive the bag from the patient.
Return boxes are collected from Kyoso Mirai Pharmacy periodically.
At institutions in Japan, the plastic of the used pre-filled pens will be recycled to useful products and materials,
being given new use.
【Target area/collection locations】
15 Kyoso Mirai Pharmacies in the area of Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture
Please check the website for details of "ReMedTM" https://www.novonordisk.co.jp/sustainable-business/remed.html
2
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Toho Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on
12 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
12 March 2024 01:05:04 UTC.
Toho Holdings Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the pharmaceutical wholesale business. The Company operates through five business segments. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment purchases pharmaceuticals and medical-related products from pharmaceutical manufacturers and sells them to hospitals, clinics and dispensing pharmacies. It is also engaged in the provision of data processing system and rental of real estate. The Dispensing Pharmacy segment is engaged in the management of insurance dispensing pharmacies and dispensing pharmacies. The Pharmaceutical Manufacture and Sale segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of generic drugs and contract manufacturing of injectable drugs. The Clinical Trial Facility Support segment is engaged in the provision of support for clinical trial facilities. The Information Equipment Sales segment is engaged in the planning and sale of information processing equipment.
TOHO : will participate in “ReMed. New Life for Used Medical Device.”, a recycling project for used pre-filled injection pens, which Novo Nordisk Pharma will start pilot operation for the first time in Japan(170 KB)