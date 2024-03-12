March 12, 2024

Company Name: TOHO HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. Corporate Atsushi Udoh, Representative Director, Representative: CEO (Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities Code: 8129) Contact: Makoto Kawamura, Corporate Officer and General Manager, Corporate Strategy Division (TEL: 81-3-6838-2803)

TOHO Group will participate in "ReMedTM. New Life for Used Medical Device.", a recycling project for used

pre-filled injection pens, which Novo Nordisk Pharma will start pilot operation for the first time in Japan

TOHO HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. (Headquarters: Tokyo; Representative Director, CEO: Atsushi Udoh; hereinafter "TOHO HOLDINGS") announces that the Group will participate in "ReMedTM. New Life for Used Medical Device." (hereinafter "ReMedTM"), the first recycling project for used pre-filled injection pens in Japan, which Novo Nordisk Pharma Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo; President and Representative Director: Kasper Bødker Mejlvang; hereinafter "Novo Nordisk Pharma") will start pilot operation on March 12, 2024, as described below.

1. Background of the project

A pre-filled injection pen is a disposable syringe with pre-filled medication used for diabetes treatments. Although patients can perform self-injections at home, approximately 77% of pre-filled injection pens, is made of plastic, and these are either collected by local governments or returned to medical institutions in Japan and then disposed of by incinerating or landfilling. Novo Nordisk Pharma takes the initiative of ReMedTM in Japan to change this situation, to make an effort to reduce plastic waste (footprint), and aim for sustainable resource circulation. Patients who want to participate in ReMedTM will receive a special collection bag (hereinafter "return bag") at a designated pharmacy (15 Kyoso Mirai Pharmacies, TOHO HOLDINGS's dispensing pharmacies). After putting used pre-filled injection pens without needles in a return bag, patients will bring it to a designated pharmacy. Collected return bags will be sent to facilities in Japan, and the used pre-filled pens will be recycled into useful products and materials, being given new use. Specific products and materials will be determined through conducting the program.

In this project, Kyoso Mirai Pharmacies will provide return bags to patients, receive them from patients, and deliver them to designated carriers, while TOHO PHARMACEUTICAL CO.,LTD. will deliver return bags and other supplies to Kyoso Mirai Pharmacies. Through these initiatives, TOHO HOLDINGS will support the project.

