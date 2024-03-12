March 12, 2024

To whom it may concern:

Company Name:

TOHO HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.

Corporate

Atsushi Udoh, Representative Director,

Representative:

CEO

(Prime Market of Tokyo Stock

Exchange Securities Code: 8129)

Contact:

Makoto Kawamura, Corporate Officer

and General Manager, Corporate

Strategy Division

(TEL: 81-3-6838-2803)

TOHO Group will participate in "ReMedTM. New Life for Used Medical Device.", a recycling project for used

pre-filled injection pens, which Novo Nordisk Pharma will start pilot operation for the first time in Japan

TOHO HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. (Headquarters: Tokyo; Representative Director, CEO: Atsushi Udoh; hereinafter "TOHO HOLDINGS") announces that the Group will participate in "ReMedTM. New Life for Used Medical Device." (hereinafter "ReMedTM"), the first recycling project for used pre-filled injection pens in Japan, which Novo Nordisk Pharma Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo; President and Representative Director: Kasper Bødker Mejlvang; hereinafter "Novo Nordisk Pharma") will start pilot operation on March 12, 2024, as described below.

1. Background of the project

A pre-filled injection pen is a disposable syringe with pre-filled medication used for diabetes treatments. Although patients can perform self-injections at home, approximately 77% of pre-filled injection pens, is made of plastic, and these are either collected by local governments or returned to medical institutions in Japan and then disposed of by incinerating or landfilling. Novo Nordisk Pharma takes the initiative of ReMedTM in Japan to change this situation, to make an effort to reduce plastic waste (footprint), and aim for sustainable resource circulation. Patients who want to participate in ReMedTM will receive a special collection bag (hereinafter "return bag") at a designated pharmacy (15 Kyoso Mirai Pharmacies, TOHO HOLDINGS's dispensing pharmacies). After putting used pre-filled injection pens without needles in a return bag, patients will bring it to a designated pharmacy. Collected return bags will be sent to facilities in Japan, and the used pre-filled pens will be recycled into useful products and materials, being given new use. Specific products and materials will be determined through conducting the program.

In this project, Kyoso Mirai Pharmacies will provide return bags to patients, receive them from patients, and deliver them to designated carriers, while TOHO PHARMACEUTICAL CO.,LTD. will deliver return bags and other supplies to Kyoso Mirai Pharmacies. Through these initiatives, TOHO HOLDINGS will support the project.

2. Outline of ReMedTM pilot operation Target products for recycling

At the pilot operation phase, the target products will be only Novo Nordisk Pharma's pre-filled injection pens of diabetes treatment drugs (insulin/GLP-1 receptor agonists).

Period

12 March 2024 to the end of March 2025 (scheduled) Operation flow

  1. Provide return bags to patients at Kyoso Mirai Pharmacy.
  2. After self-injections at home, patients temporarily store used pre-filled injection pens without needles in return bags.
  3. When a return bag becomes full, patients bring the return bag to Kyoso Mirai Pharmacy at their next visit.
  4. Kyoso Mirai Pharmacy confirm that used pre-filled injection pens in return bags have no needles, and receive the bag from the patient.
  5. Return boxes are collected from Kyoso Mirai Pharmacy periodically.
  6. At institutions in Japan, the plastic of the used pre-filled pens will be recycled to useful products and materials,

being given new use.

Target area/collection locations

15 Kyoso Mirai Pharmacies in the area of Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture

Please check the website for details of "ReMedTM" https://www.novonordisk.co.jp/sustainable-business/remed.html

