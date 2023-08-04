Financial Highlights for the

Profit and Loss Statement (Consolidated)

  • SG&A expenses increased due to the Daizawa project and higher utilities costs, etc.

Unit: million Yen

1Q of FY ended March 2023

1Q of FY ending March 2024

Sum

% of net

Sum

% of net

YoY change

sales

Sales

(%)

Net sales

324,267

351,179

8.30

Gross profit

26,383

8.14

26,892

7.66

1.93

SG&A

24,116

7.44

25,038

7.13

3.82

Operating profit

2,266

0.70

1,853

0.53

-18.23

Ordinary profit

3,142

0.97

2,521

0.72

-19.76

Net profit*

2,061

0.64

1,529

0.44

-25.81

*Profit attributable to owners of parent

We have decided to include revenues from information service fees, etc., which were previously recorded as non-operating income in net sales, beginning with the first quarter of the fiscal year under review. In order to reflect this change in the presentation method, revenues from information service fees, etc. for the previous fiscal year have been reclassified to net sales.

Profit and Loss Statement (Pharmaceutical Wholesaling Business)

  • Sales of limited-handling products for selected wholesalers, such as specialty pharmaceuticals, steadily expanded
  • In price negotiations with medical institutions, we continued to strive to negotiate unit prices for individual products, commensurate with individual product values and distribution costs
  • As for customer support systems, the number of customers who have installed ENIFvoiceSP, FutureENIF and other systems has increased

Unit: million Yen

1Q of FY ended March 2023

1Q of FY ending March 2024

Sum

% of net

Sum

% of net

YoY change

sales

sales

(%)

Net sales

312,662

339,117

8.46

Gross profit

18,011

5.76

18,160

5.36

0.83

SG&A

15,859

5.07

15,936

4.70

0.49

Operating profit

2,151

0.69

2,223

0.66

3.35

We have decided to include revenues from information service fees, etc., which were previously recorded as non-operating income in net sales, beginning with the first quarter of the fiscal year under review. In order to reflect this change in the presentation method, revenues from information service fees, etc. for the previous fiscal year have been reclassified to net sales.

Composition of Sales by Category and Contract Rate

Composition of sales by category

April 2022-June 2022

April 2023-June 2023

Drugs for premium to promote the development

42.2%

48.0%

of new drugs and eliminate off-label use

Patented drugs, others

27.7%

27.8%

Long-listed original drugs

18.1%

12.4%

Generic drugs

12.0%

11.8%

Contract rate

2021/6

2022/6

2023/6

Value Basis

13.7%

17.8%

12.2%

Number Basis

47.3%

48.2%

49.1%

Profit and Loss Statement (Dispensing Pharmacy Business)

  • The number of prescriptions filled increased in line with the pickup in the number of patients as they no longer refrained from seeing a doctor
  • Technical fees decreased due to the end of transitional measures for the community support system incentives, whose calculation requirements were significantly revised in the revision of dispensing fees in April 2022

Unit: million Yen

1Q of FY ended March 2023

1Q of FY ending March 2024

Sum

% of net

Sum

% of net

YoY change

sales

sales

(%)

Net sales

22,223

22,827

2.72

Gross profit

7,549

33.97

7,623

33.39

0.98

SG&A

7,416

33.37

7,510

32.90

1.27

Operating profit

133

0.60

112

0.49

-15.79

