SG&A expenses increased due to the Daizawa project and higher utilities costs, etc.
（Unit: million Yen）
1Q of FY ended March 2023
1Q of FY ending March 2024
Sum
% of net
Sum
% of net
YoY change
sales
Sales
(%)
Net sales
324,267
351,179
8.30
Gross profit
26,383
8.14
26,892
7.66
1.93
SG&A
24,116
7.44
25,038
7.13
3.82
Operating profit
2,266
0.70
1,853
0.53
-18.23
Ordinary profit
3,142
0.97
2,521
0.72
-19.76
Net profit*
2,061
0.64
1,529
0.44
-25.81
*Profit attributable to owners of parent
We have decided to include revenues from information service fees, etc., which were previously recorded as non-operating income in net sales, beginning with the first quarter of the fiscal year under review. In order to reflect this change in the presentation method, revenues from information service fees, etc. for the previous fiscal year have been reclassified to net sales.
Profit and Loss Statement (Pharmaceutical Wholesaling Business)
Sales of limited-handling products for selected wholesalers, such as specialty pharmaceuticals, steadily expanded
In price negotiations with medical institutions, we continued to strive to negotiate unit prices for individual products, commensurate with individual product values and distribution costs
As for customer support systems, the number of customers who have installed ENIFvoiceSP, FutureENIF and other systems has increased
（Unit: million Yen）
1Q of FY ended March 2023
1Q of FY ending March 2024
Sum
% of net
Sum
% of net
YoY change
sales
sales
(%)
Net sales
312,662
339,117
8.46
Gross profit
18,011
5.76
18,160
5.36
0.83
SG&A
15,859
5.07
15,936
4.70
0.49
Operating profit
2,151
0.69
2,223
0.66
3.35
We have decided to include revenues from information service fees, etc., which were previously recorded as non-operating income in net sales, beginning with the first quarter of the fiscal year under review. In order to reflect this change in the presentation method, revenues from information service fees, etc. for the previous fiscal year have been reclassified to net sales.
Profit and Loss Statement (Dispensing Pharmacy Business)
The number of prescriptions filled increased in line with the pickup in the number of patients as they no longer refrained from seeing a doctor
Technical fees decreased due to the end of transitional measures for the community support system incentives, whose calculation requirements were significantly revised in the revision of dispensing fees in April 2022
Toho Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 04:20:09 UTC.
Toho Holdings Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the pharmaceutical wholesale business. The Company operates through five business segments. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment purchases pharmaceuticals and medical-related products from pharmaceutical manufacturers and sells them to hospitals, clinics and dispensing pharmacies. It is also engaged in the provision of data processing system and rental of real estate. The Dispensing Pharmacy segment is engaged in the management of insurance dispensing pharmacies and dispensing pharmacies. The Pharmaceutical Manufacture and Sale segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of generic drugs and contract manufacturing of injectable drugs. The Clinical Trial Facility Support segment is engaged in the provision of support for clinical trial facilities. The Information Equipment Sales segment is engaged in the planning and sale of information processing equipment.