March 8, 2024

To whom it may concern:

Company Name: TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Corporate Atsushi Udoh, Representative Director, Representative: CEO (Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities Code: 8129) Contact: Makoto Kawamura, Corporate Officer and General Manager, Corporate Strategy Division (TEL: 81-3-6838-2803)

Notice Concerning Acquisition of Company Stock and Completion of Acquisition

and Number of Shares of Company Stock to be Cancelled

(Acquisition of Company Stock Pursuant to Articles of Incorporation under Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the

Corporations Act and Cancellation of Those Shares Pursuant to Article 178 of the Same Act)

TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. is pleased to announces that the acquisition of its stocks pursuant to the provision of Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act of Japan, which was resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on September 15, 2023, has reached the upper limit to the amount set for repurchase and that the share repurchase has been complete pursuant to the resolution above.

Regarding the cancellation of company stock resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting in accordance with Article 178 of the said Act, the number of company stock to be cancelled have been finalized. Details of the above are as follows.

1. Progress of shares repurchased as of March 7, 2024

(1) Type of stock acquired: Common stock of this Company (2) Total number of shares acquired: 98,200 shares (3) Total cost of stock acquired: 313,463,000 yen (4) Period of acquisition: from March 1, 2024 to March 7, 2024

2. Total number of company stocks acquired by March 7, 2024 based on the above resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting.

(1) Total number of shares acquired: 1,838,800 shares (2) Total cost of stock acquired: 5,999,937,100 yen

3. Company Stocks to be cancelled on March 29, 2024 pursuant to the above resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting.

(1) Type of stock to be cancelled: Common stock of this company (2) Total number of shares to be cancelled: 1,838,800 shares (2.93% of the total number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock)) (3) Number of shares outstanding after the cancellation: 76,431,342 shares (4) Planned cancellation date: March 29, 2024

