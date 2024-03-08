Toho : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Company Stock and Completion of Acquisition and Number of Shares of Company Stock to be Cancelled(148 KB)
March 07, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
March 8, 2024
Notice Concerning Acquisition of Company Stock and Completion of Acquisition
and Number of Shares of Company Stock to be Cancelled
(Acquisition of Company Stock Pursuant to Articles of Incorporation under Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the
Corporations Act and Cancellation of Those Shares Pursuant to Article 178 of the Same Act)
TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. is pleased to announces that the acquisition of its stocks pursuant to the provision of Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act of Japan, which was resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on September 15, 2023, has reached the upper limit to the amount set for repurchase and that the share repurchase has been complete pursuant to the resolution above.
Regarding the cancellation of company stock resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting in accordance with Article 178 of the said Act, the number of company stock to be cancelled have been finalized. Details of the above are as follows.
1. Progress of shares repurchased as of March 7, 2024
(1)
Type of stock acquired:
Common stock of this Company
(2)
Total number of shares acquired:
98,200 shares
(3)
Total cost of stock acquired:
313,463,000 yen
(4)
Period of acquisition:
from March 1, 2024 to March 7, 2024
2. Total number of company stocks acquired by March 7, 2024 based on the above resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting.
(1)
Total number of shares acquired:
1,838,800 shares
(2)
Total cost of stock acquired:
5,999,937,100 yen
3. Company Stocks to be cancelled on March 29, 2024 pursuant to the above resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting.
(1)
Type of stock to be cancelled:
Common stock of this company
(2)
Total number of shares to be cancelled:
1,838,800 shares
(2.93% of the total number of outstanding shares (excluding
treasury stock))
(3)
Number of shares outstanding after the cancellation: 76,431,342 shares
(4)
Planned cancellation date:
March 29, 2024
1
2
Toho Holdings Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the pharmaceutical wholesale business. The Company operates through five business segments. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment purchases pharmaceuticals and medical-related products from pharmaceutical manufacturers and sells them to hospitals, clinics and dispensing pharmacies. It is also engaged in the provision of data processing system and rental of real estate. The Dispensing Pharmacy segment is engaged in the management of insurance dispensing pharmacies and dispensing pharmacies. The Pharmaceutical Manufacture and Sale segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of generic drugs and contract manufacturing of injectable drugs. The Clinical Trial Facility Support segment is engaged in the provision of support for clinical trial facilities. The Information Equipment Sales segment is engaged in the planning and sale of information processing equipment.