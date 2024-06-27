To whom it may concern: June 27, 2024 Company Name TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Corporate Hiromi Edahiro, Representative Director, Representative CEO and CFO (Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange Contact: Securities Code: 8129) Makoto Kawamura, Corporate Officer and General Manager, Corporate Strategy Division (TEL: 81-3-6838-2803)

Notice Regarding Change of Representative Directors

TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. is pleased to announce that it has decided to change its representative directors at the board of directors meeting held today (on June 27, 2024) as described below.

1. Change in representative directors

Name New position Former position Hiromi Edahiro Representative Director, CEO and CFO Representative Director, CFO Atsushi Udoh Director Representative Director, CEO

2. Reason for the change

In response to Atsushi Udoh's offer to resign as Representative Director, CEO for health reasons.

3. Effective date June 27, 2024