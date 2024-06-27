Toho : Notice Regarding Change of Representative Directors(70 KB)
Notice Regarding Change of Representative Directors
TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. is pleased to announce that it has decided to change its representative directors at the board of directors meeting held today (on June 27, 2024) as described below.
1. Change in representative directors
Name
New position
Former position
Hiromi Edahiro
Representative Director, CEO and CFO
Representative Director, CFO
Atsushi Udoh
Director
Representative Director, CEO
2. Reason for the change
In response to Atsushi Udoh's offer to resign as Representative Director, CEO for health reasons.
3. Effective date June 27, 2024
Toho Holdings Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the pharmaceutical wholesale business. The Company operates through five business segments. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment purchases pharmaceuticals and medical-related products from pharmaceutical manufacturers and sells them to hospitals, clinics and dispensing pharmacies. It is also engaged in the provision of data processing system and rental of real estate. The Dispensing Pharmacy segment is engaged in the management of insurance dispensing pharmacies and dispensing pharmacies. The Pharmaceutical Manufacture and Sale segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of generic drugs and contract manufacturing of injectable drugs. The Clinical Trial Facility Support segment is engaged in the provision of support for clinical trial facilities. The Information Equipment Sales segment is engaged in the planning and sale of information processing equipment.