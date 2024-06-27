To whom it may concern:

June 27, 2024

Company Name

TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Corporate

Hiromi Edahiro, Representative Director,

Representative

CEO and CFO

(Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange

Contact:

Securities Code: 8129)

Makoto Kawamura, Corporate Officer

and General Manager, Corporate

Strategy Division

(TEL: 81-3-6838-2803)

Notice Regarding Change of Representative Directors

TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. is pleased to announce that it has decided to change its representative directors at the board of directors meeting held today (on June 27, 2024) as described below.

1. Change in representative directors

Name

New position

Former position

Hiromi Edahiro

Representative Director, CEO and CFO

Representative Director, CFO

Atsushi Udoh

Director

Representative Director, CEO

2. Reason for the change

In response to Atsushi Udoh's offer to resign as Representative Director, CEO for health reasons.

3. Effective date June 27, 2024

