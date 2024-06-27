To whom it may concern:

June 27, 2024

Company Name

TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Corporate

Hiromi Edahiro, Representative Director,

Representative

CEO and CFO

(Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange

Contact:

Securities Code: 8129)

Makoto Kawamura, Corporate Officer

and General Manager, Corporate

Strategy Division

(TEL: 81-3-6838-2803)

Notice Regarding Executive Appointment

TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. is pleased to announce that it has decided on the change of directors and corporate officers at the 76th annual general meeting of shareholders and the board of directors meeting held today (on June 27, 2024) as described below.

1. Directors (excluding those who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) Representative Director, CEO and CFO

Senior Executive Managing Director, COO

President and Representative Director of TOHO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. Director

Director

Chairperson of the Board and Director of Kyushu Toho Co., Ltd.

Director, General Manager of Pharmaceutical Affairs Headquarters and Quality Assurance Department

Director, in charge of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Sales Business

Hiromi Edahiro Akira Umada

Atsushi Udoh Takeo Matsutani

Masami Tada Kentaro Murakawa

2. Directors of Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Outside Director

Yoshiaki Kamoya

Outside Director

Hidehito Kotani

Outside Director

Chie Goto*

*Newly appointed

3. Corporate Officers

Corporate Officer, General Manager of Logistics and System Planning Division

Tsuguo Nakagomi

President and Representative Director of Toho System Service Co., Ltd.

Corporate Officer, General Manager of Corporate Strategy Division and Corporate

Makoto Kawamura

Planning Department

Corporate Officer, in charge of internal control / J-SOX promotion

Kengo Ogawa

Corporate Officer, General Manager of Group Audit Office

Jun Ueno

Corporate Officer, in charge of administration

Kazuyuki Watanabe

Corporate Officer, in charge of manufacturer logistics

Satoshi Ikeda

Corporate Officer, General Manager of Secretarial Office and Legal Department

Kazuki Shimizu

Corporate Officer, General Manager of Pharmacist Dispatching Department and

Aya Komai

Assistant General Manager of Pharmaceutical Affairs Headquarters

Corporate Officer, General Manager of Corporate Communications Department,

Aiko Noshiro

Corporate Strategy Division

Corporate Officer

Shigeki Nakata

President and Representative Director of Orphan Trust Japan Co., Ltd.

Corporate Officer

Shuzo Kono

President and Representative Director of SAYWELL inc.

