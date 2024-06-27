Toho : Notice Regarding Executive Appointment(117 KB)
June 27, 2024 at 03:25 am EDT
To whom it may concern:
June 27, 2024
Company Name
TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Corporate
Hiromi Edahiro, Representative Director,
Representative
CEO and CFO
(Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange
Contact:
Securities Code: 8129)
Makoto Kawamura, Corporate Officer
and General Manager, Corporate
Strategy Division
(TEL: 81-3-6838-2803)
Notice Regarding Executive Appointment
TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. is pleased to announce that it has decided on the change of directors and corporate officers at the 76th annual general meeting of shareholders and the board of directors meeting held today (on June 27, 2024) as described below.
1. Directors (excluding those who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) Representative Director, CEO and CFO
Senior Executive Managing Director, COO
President and Representative Director of TOHO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. Director
Director
Chairperson of the Board and Director of Kyushu Toho Co., Ltd.
Director, General Manager of Pharmaceutical Affairs Headquarters and Quality Assurance Department
Director, in charge of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Sales Business
Hiromi Edahiro Akira Umada
Atsushi Udoh Takeo Matsutani
Masami Tada Kentaro Murakawa
2. Directors of Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
Outside Director
Yoshiaki Kamoya
Outside Director
Hidehito Kotani
Outside Director
Chie Goto*
*Newly appointed
3. Corporate Officers
Corporate Officer, General Manager of Logistics and System Planning Division
Tsuguo Nakagomi
President and Representative Director of Toho System Service Co., Ltd.
Corporate Officer, General Manager of Corporate Strategy Division and Corporate
Makoto Kawamura
Planning Department
Corporate Officer, in charge of internal control / J-SOX promotion
Kengo Ogawa
Corporate Officer, General Manager of Group Audit Office
Jun Ueno
Corporate Officer, in charge of administration
Kazuyuki Watanabe
Corporate Officer, in charge of manufacturer logistics
Satoshi Ikeda
Corporate Officer, General Manager of Secretarial Office and Legal Department
Kazuki Shimizu
Corporate Officer, General Manager of Pharmacist Dispatching Department and
Aya Komai
Assistant General Manager of Pharmaceutical Affairs Headquarters
Corporate Officer, General Manager of Corporate Communications Department,
Aiko Noshiro
Corporate Strategy Division
Corporate Officer
Shigeki Nakata
President and Representative Director of Orphan Trust Japan Co., Ltd.
Corporate Officer
Shuzo Kono
President and Representative Director of SAYWELL inc.
