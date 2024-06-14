Toho : Notice Regarding Launch of 3 Ingredients / 8 Products of Generic Drugs for KYOSOMIRAI PHARMA(162 KB)
June 13, 2024 at 10:23 pm EDT
June 14, 2024
Notice Regarding Launch of
3 Ingredients / 8 Products of Generic Drugs for KYOSOMIRAI PHARMA
TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (Headquarters: Tokyo; Representative Director, CEO: Atsushi Udoh) is pleased to announce that KYOSOMIRAI PHARMA CO., LTD. (Headquarters: Tokyo; President and Representative Director: Yasuyuki Kumada), the wholly-owned subsidiary involved in pharmaceuticals manufacture and sales business, has launched 3 ingredients / 8 products of generic drugs today on June 14, 2024 as below.
New products list
Classes
Product Name
Original Brand Name
Therapeutic agent for
EPINASTINE HYDROCHLORIDE
Alesion Tablets
allergic disease
TABLETS 10mg /20mg "DAITO"
10 / 20
OLOPATADINE HYDROCHLORIDE
ALLELOCK Tablets
Therapeutic agent for
TABLETS 2.5mg/5mg "DAITO"
2.5 / 5
allergic disease
OLOPATADINE HYDROCHLORIDE OD
ALLELOCK OD
TABLETS 2.5mg/5mg "DAITO"
Tablets 2.5 / 5
Parkinson's disease drug
TRERIEF OD Tablets
Parkinsonism in dementia
Zonisamide OD Tablets 25mg TRE
with Lewy bodies
"DAITO"
25mg
(levodopa activator)
Parkinson's disease drug
Zonisamide OD Tablets 50mg TRE
TRERIEF OD Tablets
(levodopa activator)
"DAITO"
50mg
Toho Holdings Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the pharmaceutical wholesale business. The Company operates through five business segments. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment purchases pharmaceuticals and medical-related products from pharmaceutical manufacturers and sells them to hospitals, clinics and dispensing pharmacies. It is also engaged in the provision of data processing system and rental of real estate. The Dispensing Pharmacy segment is engaged in the management of insurance dispensing pharmacies and dispensing pharmacies. The Pharmaceutical Manufacture and Sale segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of generic drugs and contract manufacturing of injectable drugs. The Clinical Trial Facility Support segment is engaged in the provision of support for clinical trial facilities. The Information Equipment Sales segment is engaged in the planning and sale of information processing equipment.