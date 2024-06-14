June 14, 2024

To whom it may concern:

Company Name

TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Corporate

Atsushi Udoh, Representative Director,

Representative

CEO

(Prime Market of Tokyo Stock

Exchange Securities Code: 8129)

Contact:

Makoto Kawamura, Corporate Officer

and General Manager, Corporate

Strategy Division

(TEL: 81-3-6838-2803)

Notice Regarding Launch of

3 Ingredients / 8 Products of Generic Drugs for KYOSOMIRAI PHARMA

TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (Headquarters: Tokyo; Representative Director, CEO: Atsushi Udoh) is pleased to announce that KYOSOMIRAI PHARMA CO., LTD. (Headquarters: Tokyo; President and Representative Director: Yasuyuki Kumada), the wholly-owned subsidiary involved in pharmaceuticals manufacture and sales business, has launched 3 ingredients / 8 products of generic drugs today on June 14, 2024 as below.

New products list

Classes

Product Name

Original Brand Name

Therapeutic agent for

EPINASTINE HYDROCHLORIDE

Alesion Tablets

allergic disease

TABLETS 10mg /20mg "DAITO"

10 / 20

OLOPATADINE HYDROCHLORIDE

ALLELOCK Tablets

Therapeutic agent for

TABLETS 2.5mg/5mg "DAITO"

2.5 / 5

allergic disease

OLOPATADINE HYDROCHLORIDE OD

ALLELOCK OD

TABLETS 2.5mg/5mg "DAITO"

Tablets 2.5 / 5

Parkinson's disease drug

TRERIEF OD Tablets

Parkinsonism in dementia

Zonisamide OD Tablets 25mg TRE

with Lewy bodies

"DAITO"

25mg

(levodopa activator)

Parkinson's disease drug

Zonisamide OD Tablets 50mg TRE

TRERIEF OD Tablets

(levodopa activator)

"DAITO"

50mg

