April 30, 2024

Company Name TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Representative Director, CEO Atsushi Udoh
Securities Code: 8129

Notice Regarding the Revision of the Full-year Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2024

TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. is pleased to announce that, in the light of matters such as the recent trends in the Company's performance, it has revised its consolidated results forecasts for the fiscal year ended March 2024, which were announced on February 8, 2024, as below.

1. The Revision of the Full-year Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2024 (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Profit Net Sales Operating Profit Ordinary Profit Attributable to Net Income per Owners of Share Parent Previous forecast (A) Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Yen 1,458,000 12,600 15,500 14,500 224.75 Revised forecast (B) 1,476,000 19,300 21,700 20,600 319.25 Increase/Decrease (B-A) 18,000 6,700 6,200 6,100 Change (%) 1.2 53.2 40.0 42.1 (Reference) Result of FY ended March 1,392,117 16,365 19,176 13,630 196.70 2023

※From the first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2024, the presentation method of information service fees, etc. has been changed from non-operating income to net sales, and the consolidated results of the previous fiscal year have been reclassified retrospectively.

2. Reason for the Revision

For the fiscal year under review, the Company announced the revision of its consolidated earnings forecast on

February 8, 2024. Even in the business environment following the announcement, net sales of specialty pharmaceuticals and other limited-handling products for selected wholesalers continued to increase. In addition, as a result of changes to the distribution arrangements at some pharmaceutical manufacturers, promotion of negotiations based on unit price considering individual product value and distribution cost, and the sale of investment securities, sales and profits in all categories are expected to exceed the previous forecast.

In light of the above, we have revised the full-year earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ended March 2024, which were announced on February 8, 2024.