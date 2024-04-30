Toho : Notice Regarding the Revision of the Full-year Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2024(142 KB)
April 30, 2024 at 12:07 am EDT
April 30, 2024
To whom it may concern:
Company Name
TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Corporate
Atsushi Udoh, Representative Director, CEO
Representative
(Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange
Contact:
Securities Code: 8129)
Makoto Kawamura, Corporate Officer and
General Manager, Corporate Communications
and Investor Relations Division
(TEL: 81-3-6838-2803)
Notice Regarding the Revision of the Full-year Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2024
TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. is pleased to announce that, in the light of matters such as the recent trends in the Company's performance, it has revised its consolidated results forecasts for the fiscal year ended March 2024, which were announced on February 8, 2024, as below.
1. The Revision of the Full-year Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2024 (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Profit
Net Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Attributable to
Net Income per
Owners of
Share
Parent
Previous forecast (A)
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Yen
1,458,000
12,600
15,500
14,500
224.75
Revised forecast (B)
1,476,000
19,300
21,700
20,600
319.25
Increase/Decrease (B-A)
18,000
6,700
6,200
6,100
Change (%)
1.2
53.2
40.0
42.1
(Reference)
Result of FY ended March
1,392,117
16,365
19,176
13,630
196.70
2023
※From the first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2024, the presentation method of information service fees, etc. has been changed from non-operating income to net sales, and the consolidated results of the previous fiscal year have been reclassified retrospectively.
2. Reason for the Revision
For the fiscal year under review, the Company announced the revision of its consolidated earnings forecast on
February 8, 2024. Even in the business environment following the announcement, net sales of specialty pharmaceuticals and other limited-handling products for selected wholesalers continued to increase. In addition, as a result of changes to the distribution arrangements at some pharmaceutical manufacturers, promotion of negotiations based on unit price considering individual product value and distribution cost, and the sale of investment securities, sales and profits in all categories are expected to exceed the previous forecast.
In light of the above, we have revised the full-year earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ended March 2024, which were announced on February 8, 2024.
Toho Holdings Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the pharmaceutical wholesale business. The Company operates through five business segments. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment purchases pharmaceuticals and medical-related products from pharmaceutical manufacturers and sells them to hospitals, clinics and dispensing pharmacies. It is also engaged in the provision of data processing system and rental of real estate. The Dispensing Pharmacy segment is engaged in the management of insurance dispensing pharmacies and dispensing pharmacies. The Pharmaceutical Manufacture and Sale segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of generic drugs and contract manufacturing of injectable drugs. The Clinical Trial Facility Support segment is engaged in the provision of support for clinical trial facilities. The Information Equipment Sales segment is engaged in the planning and sale of information processing equipment.