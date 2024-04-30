April 30, 2024

To whom it may concern:

Company Name

TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Corporate

Atsushi Udoh, Representative Director, CEO

Representative

(Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange

Contact:

Securities Code: 8129)

Makoto Kawamura, Corporate Officer and

General Manager, Corporate Communications

and Investor Relations Division

(TEL: 81-3-6838-2803)

Notice Regarding the Revision of the Full-year Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2024

TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. is pleased to announce that, in the light of matters such as the recent trends in the Company's performance, it has revised its consolidated results forecasts for the fiscal year ended March 2024, which were announced on February 8, 2024, as below.

1. The Revision of the Full-year Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2024 (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Profit

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Attributable to

Net Income per

Owners of

Share

Parent

Previous forecast (A)

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

1,458,000

12,600

15,500

14,500

224.75

Revised forecast (B)

1,476,000

19,300

21,700

20,600

319.25

Increase/Decrease (B-A)

18,000

6,700

6,200

6,100

Change (%)

1.2

53.2

40.0

42.1

(Reference)

Result of FY ended March

1,392,117

16,365

19,176

13,630

196.70

2023

From the first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2024, the presentation method of information service fees, etc. has been changed from non-operating income to net sales, and the consolidated results of the previous fiscal year have been reclassified retrospectively.

2. Reason for the Revision

For the fiscal year under review, the Company announced the revision of its consolidated earnings forecast on

February 8, 2024. Even in the business environment following the announcement, net sales of specialty pharmaceuticals and other limited-handling products for selected wholesalers continued to increase. In addition, as a result of changes to the distribution arrangements at some pharmaceutical manufacturers, promotion of negotiations based on unit price considering individual product value and distribution cost, and the sale of investment securities, sales and profits in all categories are expected to exceed the previous forecast.

In light of the above, we have revised the full-year earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ended March 2024, which were announced on February 8, 2024.

