Toho : Notice of Acquisition of Company Stock and Purchase of Company Stock Through Off-Floor Trading (ToSTNeT-3) for Purchase of Company Stock(168 KB)

November 21, 2022 To whom it may concern: Company Name TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Corporate Atsushi Udoh, Representative Director, Representative CEO (Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities Code: 8129) Contact: Makoto Kawamura, Corporate Officer and General Manager, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Division (TEL: 81-3-6838-2803)

Notice of Acquisition of Company Stock and Purchase of Company Stock Through Off-Floor

Trading (ToSTNeT-3) for Purchase of Company Stock

(Acquisition of Company Stock Pursuant to Articles of Incorporation under Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Corporations Act and Purchase of Company Stock Through Off-Floor Trading (ToSTNeT-3) for Purchase of Company Stock)

TOHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors, at its meeting held on November 21, 2022, resolved to acquire company stock pursuant to the provision of Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied mutatis mutandis under Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act, and approved the detailed method of the acquisition, as described below.

1．Reason of Acquisition of Company Stock

To execute expeditious capital policy that can cope with the change in business environment.

2．Acquisition Method

The company shall consign the purchase of its own shares at today's closing share price of 2,068 yen (as of November 21, 2022) through the off-floor trading for company stock (ToSTNet-3) of the Tokyo Stock Exchange at 8:45 a.m. on November 22, 2022 (no change shall be made in other trading systems and trading hours). This purchase order is effective only at the above-mentioned trading time.

3．Acquisition Details (1) Type of stock acquired: Common stock of this company (2) Total number of shares acquired: 3,850,000 shares (Maximum) (5.46% of the total number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock)) (3) Total cost of stock acquired: 8,000,000,000 yen (Maximum)

(Note 1) The above-mentioned number of shares shall not be changed. The whole or part of the shares may not be acquired, depending on the market conditions.

(Note2) The purchase shall be made in response to the sell order corresponding to the number to be acquired.

4．Public Announcement of Acquisition Result

The acquisition result shall be publicly announced after the trading time of 8:45 a.m. on November 22, 2022.

(Reference) Company Stock Held by the Company in Treasury as of October 31, 2022

・Number of shares issued and outstanding (excluding common stock for treasury): 70,551,853 shares

・Number of shares held in treasury: 7,718,289 shares