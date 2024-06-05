Securities Code: 5727

May 31, 2024

Date of commencement of electronic provision measures

May 24, 2024

To Our Shareholders with Voting Rights

Yasuji Yamao

President and Representative Director

Toho Titanium Co., Ltd.

1-1-1 Minamisaiwai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa

NOTICE OF THE 93RD ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF

SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

You are cordially invited to attend the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Toho Titanium Co., Ltd. (the "Company") to be held as stated below.

When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information in electronic format (the "electronic provision measures") and has posted matters subject to the electronic provision measures on the following website for your review.

[The Company website] https://www.toho-titanium.co.jp/en/ir/stock/meeting/

In addition to the website shown above, the Company also has posted this information on the following websites.

[The TSE website (Listed Company Search)] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020030Action.do

Please input the issue name ("TOHO TITANIUM") or securities code (5727), and click "Search," and then click "Basic information," and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information."

[The Portal of Shareholders' Meeting provided by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank] https://www.soukai-portal.net

The QR code is indicated on the Voting Rights Exercise Form.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights either in writing or through the Internet. Please read the attached REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, and exercise your voting rights by 5:20 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2024 (JST). For your information, we will not be distributing gifts to shareholders attending the meeting.

