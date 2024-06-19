Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities identification code: 5707 June 12, 2024 (Date of commencement of electronic provision measures: June 5, 2024)

To our shareholders:

Masahito Ito Representative Director and President

Toho Zinc Co., Ltd. 1-8-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

NOTICE OF THE 125TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The 125th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Toho Zinc Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held as described below.

For the convocation of this general meeting of shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information electronically (the "electronic provision measures") and has posted matters subject to the electronic provision measures on the following website as the "Notice of the 125th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders."

The Company's website: https://www.toho-zinc.co.jp/eng/ir/

In addition to the website shown above, the Company has also posted this information on the following website. Tokyo Stock Exchange website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

To view the information, please access the website above, enter the Company's name or securities code, and click "Search," and then select "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in this order.

When exercising your voting rights prior to the meeting in writing or via the Internet, etc., please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders as described later, follow the next instructions and send or submit your votes.

Voting in Writing

Please indicate your approval or disapproval of the proposals on the enclosed voting form and return it by postal mail to reach us no later than 5:40 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (Japan Standard Time).

Voting via the Internet, etc.

Please access the voting website designated by the Company (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/), use the login ID and temporary password written on the enclosed voting form, and then indicate your approval or disapproval of the proposals by following the instructions on the screen by no later than 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (Japan Standard Time).

Please also confirm "Instructions for exercising voting rights via the Internet, etc." when voting via the Internet, etc. (This only applies to those who received the Japanese version of this Notice.)