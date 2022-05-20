Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Tohoku Electric Power Company, Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    9506   JP3605400005

TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED

(9506)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/20 02:00:00 am EDT
732.00 JPY   -1.08%
07:30aJapan's Tohoku Electric studying alternatives to Russian LNG
RE
05/12BW Ideol and Tohoku Electric Power start first stage of commercial-scale floating wind project in Iwate prefecture, Japan
AQ
05/12BW Ideol and Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. Sign a Formal Agreement and Initiated the Feasibility Studies Necessary to Jointly Develop A Commercial-Scale Floating Offshore Wind Farm Off the Coast of Kuji City, Iwate Prefecture
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan's Tohoku Electric studying alternatives to Russian LNG

05/20/2022 | 07:30am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co Inc is searching for alternative sources to prepare for the worst-case scenario of disruption to Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply, its president said on Friday.

The company, which used to import about 10% of its thermal coal and LNG from Russia, has suspended the purchase of coal, but it still buys LNG from the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project on Russia's Sakhalin Island, President Kojiro Higuchi told a news conference.

"We are considering a change in procurement sources in preparation for the worst-case scenario in supply from Russia," Higuchi said, adding that it is seeking its long-term LNG suppliers in the United States, Australia, Malaysia and Qatar.

Tohoku Electric has been receiving LNG smoothly from the Sakhalin-2 project, in which Japanese trading houses own stakes, but if it were to be disrupted due to a deterioration in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it would have a significant impact, Higuchi said.

As for coal, the company expects to be able to procure adequate supply this financial year as some of its coal-fired power plants have been shut due to damage caused by an earthquake in March, he said.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.86% 112.5 Delayed Quote.42.93%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -4.39% 376.0184 Real-time Quote.126.68%
TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED -1.08% 732 Delayed Quote.-9.31%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.00% 60.251 Delayed Quote.-15.26%
WTI 0.78% 110.103 Delayed Quote.43.34%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 009 B 15 777 M 15 777 M
Net income 2022 -50 280 M -395 M -395 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,35x
Yield 2022 4,73%
Capitalization 370 B 2 904 M 2 904 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 24 717
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Tohoku Electric Power Company, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 740,00 JPY
Average target price 792,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kojiro Higuchi MD & Deputy GM-Thermal Nuclear Power
Jiro Masuko Chairman
Shunji Yamamoto Executive Officer & Manager-Yamagata Branch
Shiro Kondo Independent Outside Director
Ikuko Miyahara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED-9.31%2 904
NEXTERA ENERGY-24.53%138 419
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION3.86%83 881
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.64%77 915
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.41%72 420
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.4.65%66 769