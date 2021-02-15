Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Tohoku Electric Power Company, Incorporated    9506   JP3605400005

TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED

(9506)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tohoku Electric Power Incorporated : Japan's quake-rattled utility has adequate generation capacity

02/15/2021 | 12:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Tohoku Electric Power has adequate electricity generation capacity to meet demand, a spokesman said on Monday, after a large earthquake at the weekend knocked out several big fossil-fuelled power stations.

The quake of magnitude 7.3 injured more than 150 causing damage throughout the northern region, including Fukushima, in a further test of a beleaguered electricity grid brought close to blackout last month by cold weather.

"As for today, we have enough supply capacity, but will continue to watch the situation carefully and consider measures to secure stable power supplies if needed," the spokesman told Reuters by telephone.

After the quake knocked out generation capacity, Tohoku Electric had been forced to seek electricity supplies from other regional utilities on Sunday, he said.

To satisfy demand, the company has restarted units halted before the quake, as well a 1 GigaWatt station that shut down automatically when the quake struck just before midnight on Saturday. It also shut two units for checks afterwards.

Wholesale prices of electricity have fallen to within the trading range on normal days, data on the Japan Electric Power Exchange showed, following Sunday's jump in the quake aftermath.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake probably stemmed from greater seismic activity after the magnitude 9.0 earthquake of March 11, 2011 that set off a tsunami, killing nearly 20,000 people along a wide swathe of the northeast.

It also sparked the world's worst nuclear disaster in 25 years, when three reactors melted down at Tokyo Electric Power's Fukushima Daiichi station.

Last week's quake caused no incident at nuclear plants, none of which are operating in northern Japan.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

By Aaron Sheldrick and Yuka Obayashi


© Reuters 2021
All news about TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED
02/14TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Japan's quake-rattled utility has adequate ..
RE
02/13URGENT : 950,000 homes in Japan without power after quake: gov't spokesman
AQ
01/26TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Financial Results for the Third Quarter of ..
PU
2020UPDATE1 : M5.5 quake hits northeastern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
AQ
2020Japan power derivatives electrify market as foreigners plug in
RE
2020Japan power derivatives electrify market as foreigners plug in
RE
2020Tohoku Electric gets nod to restart reactor damaged in 2011 disaster
RE
2020URGENT : Tsunami-hit reactor in northeast Japan gets final approval to restart
AQ
2020TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Financial Results for the Second Quarter of..
PU
2020UPDATE1 : Restart of Japan's tsunami-hit nuclear reactor to be OK'd
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 117 B 20 145 M 20 145 M
Net income 2021 46 283 M 441 M 441 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 4,24%
Capitalization 471 B 4 489 M 4 484 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 24 870
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Tohoku Electric Power Company, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 955,00 JPY
Last Close Price 943,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kojiro Higuchi President & Representative Director
Makoto Kaiwa Chairman
Shunji Yamamoto Representative Director, EVP & GM-Business Support
Shiro Kondo Independent Outside Director
Ikuko Miyahara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED10.94%4 489
NEXTERA ENERGY7.75%162 924
ENEL S.P.A.2.32%104 307
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.65%81 125
ORSTED A/S-16.20%71 334
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.90%69 072
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ