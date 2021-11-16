Log in
Tohoku Electric Power Incorporated : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 538th and 539th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

11/16/2021 | 11:57pm EST
TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

November 17, 2021

Notice Concerning Issuance of the 538th and 539th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power

Co., Inc.

We hereby announce that the 538th and 539th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. will be issued as described below.

Please note that the bonds will be offered to institutional investors only.

The 538th Straight Bond

1.

Purpose of issuance:

Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure, bond redemption, and loans

to Tohoku Electric Power Network Co., Inc.

2.

Type of bond:

Straight bond (with general mortgage)

3.

Aggregate

principal amount:

20 billion yen

4.

Denomination:

1 million yen

5.

Schedule:

Date of offer

November 17, 2021

Subscription date

November 17, 2021

Closing date

November 24, 2021

Date of issue

November 24, 2021

6.

Interest:

0.330% p.a.

(Yield to maturity: 0.330% p.a.)

7.

Issue price:

100% of the denomination

8.

Redemption price:

100% of the denomination

9.

Period to maturity:

10 years (November 25, 2031)

10. Redemption method:

Bullet maturity

11. Managers:

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (Lead manager)

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

Shinkin Securities Co., Ltd.

12. Bond trustees:

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

13. Bond rating:

A+ (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)

AA (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

The 539th Straight Bond

1.

Purpose of issuance:

Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure, bond redemption, and loans

to Tohoku Electric Power Network Co., Inc.

2.

Type of bond:

Straight bond (with general mortgage)

3.

Aggregate

principal amount:

10 billion yen

4.

Denomination:

1 million yen

5.

Schedule:

Date of offer

November 17, 2021

Subscription date

November 17, 2021

Closing date

November 24, 2021

Date of issue

November 24, 2021

6.

Interest:

0.630% p.a.

(Yield to maturity: 0.630% p.a.)

7.

Issue price:

100% of the denomination

8.

Redemption price:

100% of the denomination

9.

Period to maturity:

20 years (November 25, 2041)

10. Redemption method:

Bullet maturity

11. Managers:

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (Lead manager)

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.

12. Bond trustees:

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

13. Bond rating:

A+ (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)

AA (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

Disclaimer

Tohoku Electric Power Co. Inc. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 04:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
