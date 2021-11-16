Tohoku Electric Power Incorporated : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 538th and 539th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.
TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.
November 17, 2021
Notice Concerning Issuance of the 538th and 539th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power
Co., Inc.
We hereby announce that the 538th and 539th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. will be issued as described below.
Please note that the bonds will be offered to institutional investors only.
The 538th Straight Bond
1.
Purpose of issuance:
Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure, bond redemption, and loans
to Tohoku Electric Power Network Co., Inc.
2.
Type of bond:
Straight bond (with general mortgage)
3.
Aggregate
principal amount:
20 billion yen
4.
Denomination:
1 million yen
5.
Schedule:
Date of offer
November 17, 2021
Subscription date
November 17, 2021
Closing date
November 24, 2021
Date of issue
November 24, 2021
6.
Interest:
0.330% p.a.
(Yield to maturity: 0.330% p.a.)
7.
Issue price:
100% of the denomination
8.
Redemption price:
100% of the denomination
9.
Period to maturity:
10 years (November 25, 2031)
10. Redemption method:
Bullet maturity
11. Managers:
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (Lead manager)
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.
Shinkin Securities Co., Ltd.
12. Bond trustees:
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
13. Bond rating:
A+ (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)
AA (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)
The 539th Straight Bond
1.
Purpose of issuance:
Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure, bond redemption, and loans
to Tohoku Electric Power Network Co., Inc.
2.
Type of bond:
Straight bond (with general mortgage)
3.
Aggregate
principal amount:
10 billion yen
4.
Denomination:
1 million yen
5.
Schedule:
Date of offer
November 17, 2021
Subscription date
November 17, 2021
Closing date
November 24, 2021
Date of issue
November 24, 2021
6.
Interest:
0.630% p.a.
(Yield to maturity: 0.630% p.a.)
7.
Issue price:
100% of the denomination
8.
Redemption price:
100% of the denomination
9.
Period to maturity:
20 years (November 25, 2041)
10. Redemption method:
Bullet maturity
11. Managers:
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (Lead manager)
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.
12. Bond trustees:
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
13. Bond rating:
A+ (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)
AA (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)
