Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tohoku Electric Power Company, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9506   JP3605400005

TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED

(9506)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tohoku Electric Power Incorporated : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 531st, 532nd and 533rd Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric

05/20/2021 | 01:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

May 20, 2021

Notice Concerning Issuance of the 531st, 532nd and 533rd Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric

Power Co., Inc.

We hereby announce that the 531st, 532nd and 533rd Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. will be issued as described below.

Please note that the bonds will be offered to institutional investors only.

The 531st Straight Bond

1.

Purpose of issuance:

Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure, bond redemption, and loans

to Tohoku Electric Power Network Co., Inc.

2.

Type of bond:

Straight bond (with general mortgage)

3.

Aggregate

principal amount:

30 billion yen

4.

Denomination:

1 million yen

5.

Schedule:

Date of offer

May 20, 2021

Subscription date

May 20, 2021

Closing date

May 26, 2021

Date of issue

May 26, 2021

6.

Interest:

0.310% p.a.

(Yield to maturity: 0.310% p.a.)

7.

Issue price:

100% of the denomination

8.

Redemption price:

100% of the denomination

9.

Period to maturity:

10 years (May 23, 2031)

10. Redemption method:

Bullet maturity

11. Managers:

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. (Lead manager)

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Shinkin Securities Co., Ltd.

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

12. Bond trustees:

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

13. Bond rating:

A+ (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)

AA (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

The 532nd Straight Bond

1.

Purpose of issuance:

Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure, bond redemption, and loans

to Tohoku Electric Power Network Co., Inc.

2.

Type of bond:

Straight bond (with general mortgage)

3.

Aggregate

principal amount:

10 billion yen

4.

Denomination:

1 million yen

5.

Schedule:

Date of offer

May 20, 2021

Subscription date

May 20, 2021

Closing date

May 26, 2021

Date of issue

May 26, 2021

6.

Interest:

0.610% p.a.

(Yield to maturity: 0.610% p.a.)

7.

Issue price:

100% of the denomination

8.

Redemption price:

100% of the denomination

9.

Period to maturity:

20 years (May 24, 2041)

10. Redemption method:

Bullet maturity

11. Managers:

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. (Lead manager)

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

Okasan Securities Co., Ltd.

12. Bond trustees:

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

13. Bond rating:

A+ (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)

AA (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

The 533rd Straight Bond

1.

Purpose of issuance:

Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure, bond redemption, and loans

to Tohoku Electric Power Network Co., Inc.

2.

Type of bond:

Straight bond (with general mortgage)

3.

Aggregate

principal amount:

10 billion yen

4.

Denomination:

1 million yen

5.

Schedule:

Date of offer

May 20, 2021

Subscription date

May 20, 2021

Closing date

May 26, 2021

Date of issue

May 26, 2021

6.

Interest:

0.880% p.a.

(Yield to maturity: 0.880% p.a.)

7.

Issue price:

100% of the denomination

8.

Redemption price:

100% of the denomination

9.

Period to maturity:

30 years (May 25, 2051)

10. Redemption method:

Bullet maturity

11. Managers:

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (Lead manager)

Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.

12. Bond trustees:

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

13. Bond rating:

A+ (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)

AA (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

Disclaimer

Tohoku Electric Power Co. Inc. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 05:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED
01:08aTOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED  : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 531st, 5..
PU
04/28TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED  : Summary of Financial Statements (Unaudited..
PU
04/28TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED  : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ende..
PU
04/07TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED  : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 529th an..
PU
03/30TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCOR : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/25TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED  : Highlights of Fiscal 2021 Tohoku Electric ..
PU
02/17TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED  : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 527th an..
PU
02/15Japan's quake-rattled utilities return units to power after shutdowns
RE
02/15Japan's quake-rattled utilities return units to power after shutdowns
RE
02/13URGENT : 950,000 homes in Japan without power after quake: gov't spokesman
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 133 B 19 543 M 19 543 M
Net income 2021 45 450 M 416 M 416 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 4,21%
Capitalization 474 B 4 361 M 4 343 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 24 870
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Tohoku Electric Power Company, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 998,33 JPY
Last Close Price 949,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 12,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kojiro Higuchi President & Representative Director
Shunji Yamamoto Representative Director, EVP & GM-Business Support
Shiro Kondo Independent Outside Director
Ikuko Miyahara Independent Outside Director
Tsutomu Kamijo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED11.65%4 361
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.82%141 793
ENEL S.P.A.-1.79%100 840
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.68%87 422
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.94%78 837
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.44%67 922