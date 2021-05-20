Tohoku Electric Power Incorporated : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 531st, 532nd and 533rd Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric
TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.
May 20, 2021
Notice Concerning Issuance of the 531st, 532nd and 533rd Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric
Power Co., Inc.
We hereby announce that the 531st, 532nd and 533rd Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. will be issued as described below.
Please note that the bonds will be offered to institutional investors only.
The 531st Straight Bond
1.
Purpose of issuance:
Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure, bond redemption, and loans
to Tohoku Electric Power Network Co., Inc.
2.
Type of bond:
Straight bond (with general mortgage)
3.
Aggregate
principal amount:
30 billion yen
4.
Denomination:
1 million yen
5.
Schedule:
Date of offer
May 20, 2021
Subscription date
May 20, 2021
Closing date
May 26, 2021
Date of issue
May 26, 2021
6.
Interest:
0.310% p.a.
(Yield to maturity: 0.310% p.a.)
7.
Issue price:
100% of the denomination
8.
Redemption price:
100% of the denomination
9.
Period to maturity:
10 years (May 23, 2031)
10. Redemption method:
Bullet maturity
11. Managers:
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. (Lead manager)
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Shinkin Securities Co., Ltd.
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
12. Bond trustees:
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
13. Bond rating:
A+ (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)
AA (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)
The 532nd Straight Bond
1.
Purpose of issuance:
Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure, bond redemption, and loans
to Tohoku Electric Power Network Co., Inc.
2.
Type of bond:
Straight bond (with general mortgage)
3.
Aggregate
principal amount:
10 billion yen
4.
Denomination:
1 million yen
5.
Schedule:
Date of offer
May 20, 2021
Subscription date
May 20, 2021
Closing date
May 26, 2021
Date of issue
May 26, 2021
6.
Interest:
0.610% p.a.
(Yield to maturity: 0.610% p.a.)
7.
Issue price:
100% of the denomination
8.
Redemption price:
100% of the denomination
9.
Period to maturity:
20 years (May 24, 2041)
10. Redemption method:
Bullet maturity
11. Managers:
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. (Lead manager)
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.
Okasan Securities Co., Ltd.
12. Bond trustees:
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
13. Bond rating:
A+ (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)
AA (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)
The 533rd Straight Bond
1.
Purpose of issuance:
Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure, bond redemption, and loans
to Tohoku Electric Power Network Co., Inc.
2.
Type of bond:
Straight bond (with general mortgage)
3.
Aggregate
principal amount:
10 billion yen
4.
Denomination:
1 million yen
5.
Schedule:
Date of offer
May 20, 2021
Subscription date
May 20, 2021
Closing date
May 26, 2021
Date of issue
May 26, 2021
6.
Interest:
0.880% p.a.
(Yield to maturity: 0.880% p.a.)
7.
Issue price:
100% of the denomination
8.
Redemption price:
100% of the denomination
9.
Period to maturity:
30 years (May 25, 2051)
10. Redemption method:
Bullet maturity
11. Managers:
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (Lead manager)
Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.
12. Bond trustees:
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
13. Bond rating:
A+ (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)
AA (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)
