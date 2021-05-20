Tohoku Electric Power Incorporated : Notice Concerning Issuance of the 531st, 532nd and 533rd Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric

TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

May 20, 2021

Notice Concerning Issuance of the 531st, 532nd and 533rd Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric

Power Co., Inc.

We hereby announce that the 531st, 532nd and 533rd Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. will be issued as described below.

Please note that the bonds will be offered to institutional investors only.