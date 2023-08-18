1stquarter-end
Yen
-
-
Annual dividends per share
2ndquarter-end3rdquarter-endFiscalyear-end
YenYenYen
--135.00

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 10, 2023

Company name:

Tohto Suisan Co., Ltd

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

8038

URL https://www.tohsui.co.jp

Representative:

President and Representative Director

Shoji Kuga

Inquiries:

Director, Accounting Dept.

Hiroshi Tanaka

TEL 03-6633-1005

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 10, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

No

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2023

24,154

12.8

216

(16.0)

384

7.2

277

(7.1)

Three months ended June 30, 2022

21,405

17.9

257

58.4

358

68.4

298

90.0

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2023

70.66

-

Three months ended June 30, 2022

76.09

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of June 30, 2023

35,106

23,322

66.4

5,943.44

As of March 31, 2023

35,240

23,348

66.3

5,951.11

2. Cash dividends

Year ended March 31, 2023

Year ending March 31, 2024

Year ending March 31, 2024 (Forecast) -

Note: Revision of cash dividend forecast most recently announced: No

-

135.00

Total

Yen 135.00

135.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

95,000

(1.4)

2,000

(30.4)

2,000

(36.3)

1,500

(44.4)

382.30

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2023

4,026,000

shares

As of March 31, 2023

4,026,000

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2023

101,940

shares

As of March 31, 2023

102,606

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2023

3,923,663

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2022

3,923,239

shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review procedures conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of forecasts of financial results, and other special matters

The forward-looking statements, including the earnings forecasts, shown in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. These statements do not purport that the Company pledges to realize such statements. Actual results may differ substantially due to various factors.

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

7,751

7,183

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

7,431

7,408

Merchandise and finished goods

5,084

5,167

Work in process

3

6

Raw materials and supplies

103

101

Other

181

330

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(381)

(407)

Total current assets

20,173

19,790

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

3,169

3,115

Land

3,394

3,395

Other, net

1,166

1,164

Total property, plant and equipment

7,729

7,674

Intangible assets

Fishery right

3,637

3,908

Other

322

330

Total intangible assets

3,960

4,239

Investments and other assets

Other

3,568

3,561

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(191)

(159)

Total investments and other assets

3,376

3,401

Total non-current assets

15,066

15,315

Total assets

35,240

35,106

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

2,887

3,478

Short-term borrowings

2,337

2,210

Income taxes payable

285

73

Provision for bonuses

78

160

Provision for shareholder benefit program

1

1

Other

1,474

1,103

Total current liabilities

7,064

7,027

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

2,274

2,099

Retirement benefit liability

643

639

Provision for share awards

35

33

Provision for share awards for directors

38

43

Asset retirement obligations

119

119

Other

1,716

1,821

Total non-current liabilities

4,827

4,756

Total liabilities

11,891

11,784

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

2,376

2,376

Capital surplus

1,085

1,085

Retained earnings

18,302

18,042

Treasury shares

(260)

(260)

Total shareholders' equity

21,502

21,243

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

672

836

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

1

(1)

Revaluation reserve for land

522

522

Foreign currency translation adjustment

589

663

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

59

57

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,845

2,078

Total net assets

23,348

23,322

Total liabilities and net assets

35,240

35,106

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

Net sales

21,405

24,154

Cost of sales

19,941

22,685

Gross profit

1,463

1,468

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,206

1,252

Operating profit

257

216

Non-operating income

Interest income

5

32

Dividend income

99

70

Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts

-

31

Foreign exchange gains

-

4

Subsidy income

0

0

Other

35

35

Total non-operating income

139

175

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

4

4

Foreign exchange losses

23

-

Other

9

2

Total non-operating expenses

38

7

Ordinary profit

358

384

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

-

2

Total extraordinary income

-

2

Profit before income taxes

358

387

Income taxes - current

50

68

Income taxes - deferred

10

41

Total income taxes

60

109

Profit

298

277

Profit attributable to owners of parent

298

277

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Tohto Suisan Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2023 05:44:00 UTC.