1st quarter-end

Yen

-

-

Annual dividends per share

2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end

Yen Yen Yen

- - 135.00

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 10, 2023 Company name: Tohto Suisan Co., Ltd Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 8038 URL https://www.tohsui.co.jp Representative: President and Representative Director Shoji Kuga Inquiries: Director, Accounting Dept. Hiroshi Tanaka TEL 03-6633-1005 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 10, 2023 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: No Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)