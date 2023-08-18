Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
August 10, 2023
Company name:
Tohto Suisan Co., Ltd
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
8038
URL https://www.tohsui.co.jp
Representative:
President and Representative Director
Shoji Kuga
Inquiries:
Director, Accounting Dept.
Hiroshi Tanaka
TEL 03-6633-1005
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 10, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
No
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2023
24,154
12.8
216
(16.0)
384
7.2
277
(7.1)
Three months ended June 30, 2022
21,405
17.9
257
58.4
358
68.4
298
90.0
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2023
70.66
-
Three months ended June 30, 2022
76.09
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of June 30, 2023
35,106
23,322
66.4
5,943.44
As of March 31, 2023
35,240
23,348
66.3
5,951.11
2. Cash dividends
Year ended March 31, 2023
Year ending March 31, 2024
Year ending March 31, 2024 (Forecast) -
Note: Revision of cash dividend forecast most recently announced: No
-
135.00
Total
Yen 135.00
135.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
95,000
(1.4)
2,000
(30.4)
2,000
(36.3)
1,500
(44.4)
382.30
1
4. Notes
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
- Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
No
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2023
4,026,000
shares
As of March 31, 2023
4,026,000
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2023
101,940
shares
As of March 31, 2023
102,606
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2023
3,923,663
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2022
3,923,239
shares
- Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review procedures conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
- Proper use of forecasts of financial results, and other special matters
The forward-looking statements, including the earnings forecasts, shown in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. These statements do not purport that the Company pledges to realize such statements. Actual results may differ substantially due to various factors.
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
7,751
7,183
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
7,431
7,408
Merchandise and finished goods
5,084
5,167
Work in process
3
6
Raw materials and supplies
103
101
Other
181
330
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(381)
(407)
Total current assets
20,173
19,790
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
3,169
3,115
Land
3,394
3,395
Other, net
1,166
1,164
Total property, plant and equipment
7,729
7,674
Intangible assets
Fishery right
3,637
3,908
Other
322
330
Total intangible assets
3,960
4,239
Investments and other assets
Other
3,568
3,561
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(191)
(159)
Total investments and other assets
3,376
3,401
Total non-current assets
15,066
15,315
Total assets
35,240
35,106
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
2,887
3,478
Short-term borrowings
2,337
2,210
Income taxes payable
285
73
Provision for bonuses
78
160
Provision for shareholder benefit program
1
1
Other
1,474
1,103
Total current liabilities
7,064
7,027
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
2,274
2,099
Retirement benefit liability
643
639
Provision for share awards
35
33
Provision for share awards for directors
38
43
Asset retirement obligations
119
119
Other
1,716
1,821
Total non-current liabilities
4,827
4,756
Total liabilities
11,891
11,784
3
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
2,376
2,376
Capital surplus
1,085
1,085
Retained earnings
18,302
18,042
Treasury shares
(260)
(260)
Total shareholders' equity
21,502
21,243
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
672
836
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
1
(1)
Revaluation reserve for land
522
522
Foreign currency translation adjustment
589
663
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
59
57
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,845
2,078
Total net assets
23,348
23,322
Total liabilities and net assets
35,240
35,106
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
Net sales
21,405
24,154
Cost of sales
19,941
22,685
Gross profit
1,463
1,468
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,206
1,252
Operating profit
257
216
Non-operating income
Interest income
5
32
Dividend income
99
70
Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts
-
31
Foreign exchange gains
-
4
Subsidy income
0
0
Other
35
35
Total non-operating income
139
175
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
4
4
Foreign exchange losses
23
-
Other
9
2
Total non-operating expenses
38
7
Ordinary profit
358
384
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
-
2
Total extraordinary income
-
2
Profit before income taxes
358
387
Income taxes - current
50
68
Income taxes - deferred
10
41
Total income taxes
60
109
Profit
298
277
Profit attributable to owners of parent
298
277
5
