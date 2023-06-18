Tohto Suisan : For the year ended March 31,2023

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:
June 21, 2023
Scheduled date to file Securities Report:
June 21, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
June 22, 2023
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
No
Holding of financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Year ended March 31, 2023
96,361
18.8
2,872
55.3
3,141
55.4
2,698
68.9
Year ended March 31, 2022
81,113
-
1,850
28.6
2,021
16.2
1,597
4.9
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per
Profit attributable to
Ordinary profit/total
Operating profit/net
share
owners of
assets
sales
parent/equity
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Year ended March 31, 2023
687.70
-
12.3
9.4
3.0
Year ended March 31, 2022
406.78
-
8.3
6.6
2.3
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2023
35,240
23,348
66.3
5,951.11
As of March 31, 2022
31,381
20,347
64.8
5,186.47
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Year ended March 31, 2023
256
(1,946)
(490)
6,410
Year ended March 31, 2022
497
(85)
(1,204)
8,392
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total cash
Dividend payout
Ratio of dividends
to net assets
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
dividends (Total)
ratio (Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Year ended March 31, 2022
-
-
-
100.00
100.00
397
24.6
2.0
Year ended March 31, 2023
-
-
-
135.00
135.00
537
19.6
2.4
Year ending March 31, 2024
-
-
-
135.00
135.00
35.3
(Forecast)
1
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
95,000
(1.4)
2,000
(30.4)
2,000
(36.3)
1,500
(44.4)
382.32
4. Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended March 31, 2023
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2023
4,026,000 shares
As of March 31, 2022
4,026,000 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2023
102,606 shares
As of March 31, 2022
102,780 shares
Average number of shares during the period
Year ended March 31, 2023
3,923,374 shares
Year ended March 31, 2022
3,927,656 shares
Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of forecasts of financial results, and other special matters
The forward-looking statements, including the earnings forecasts, shown in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. These statements do not purport that the Company pledges to realize such statements. Actual results may differ substantially due to various factors.
2
Consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
9,130
7,751
Notes receivable - trade
8
32
Accounts receivable - trade
5,801
7,399
Merchandise and finished goods
2,998
5,084
Work in process
4
3
Raw materials and supplies
86
103
Other
393
181
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(382)
(381)
Total current assets
18,041
20,173
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
10,081
10,293
Accumulated depreciation
(6,844)
(7,123)
Buildings and structures, net
3,236
3,169
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
3,526
3,709
Accumulated depreciation
(2,760)
(2,893)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
766
816
Land
2,969
3,394
Construction in progress
91
250
Other
666
686
Accumulated depreciation
(526)
(587)
Other, net
140
99
Total property, plant and equipment
7,204
7,729
Intangible assets
Leasehold interests in land
184
291
Fishery right
3,097
3,637
Other
35
30
Total intangible assets
3,317
3,960
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
2,405
2,449
Deferred tax assets
76
157
Distressed receivables
177
284
Other
320
676
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(162)
(191)
Total investments and other assets
2,817
3,376
Total non-current assets
13,339
15,066
Total assets
31,381
35,240
3
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
2,403
2,887
Short-term borrowings
2,619
2,337
Income taxes payable
280
285
Provision for bonuses
65
78
Provision for shareholder benefit program
1
1
Other
900
1,474
Total current liabilities
6,271
7,064
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
2,060
2,274
Deferred tax liabilities
436
402
Long-term guarantee deposits
935
966
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
298
298
Retirement benefit liability
785
643
Provision for share awards
33
35
Provision for share awards for directors
20
38
Asset retirement obligations
122
119
Other
67
49
Total non-current liabilities
4,761
4,827
Total liabilities
11,033
11,891
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
2,376
2,376
Capital surplus
1,085
1,085
Retained earnings
16,002
18,302
Treasury shares
(260)
(260)
Total shareholders' equity
19,203
21,502
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
612
672
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(0)
1
Revaluation reserve for land
522
522
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(38)
589
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
47
59
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,144
1,845
Total net assets
20,347
23,348
Total liabilities and net assets
31,381
35,240
4
Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income Consolidated statements of income
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
Net sales
81,113
96,361
Cost of sales
74,654
88,812
Gross profit
6,459
7,549
Selling, general and administrative expenses
4,608
4,676
Operating profit
1,850
2,872
Non-operating income
Interest income
21
52
Dividend income
69
127
Gain on sale of non-current assets
50
76
Foreign exchange gains
-
25
Rental income
19
21
Subsidy income
42
8
Other
43
44
Total non-operating income
247
356
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
22
19
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
-
31
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
30
23
Foreign exchange losses
16
-
Other
6
13
Total non-operating expenses
75
87
Ordinary profit
2,021
3,141
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
-
2
National subsidies
41
51
Gain on sale of investment securities
7
0
Total extraordinary income
48
54
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale of non-current assets
49
-
Impairment losses
-
24
Loss on tax purpose reduction entry of non-current assets
Tohto Suisan Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 02:26:06 UTC.