Tohto Suisan : For the year ended March 31,2023

1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 95,000 (1.4) 2,000 (30.4) 2,000 (36.3) 1,500 (44.4) 382.32 4. Notes (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended March 31, 2023 No (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): (2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Restatement of prior period financial statements: No (3) Number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of March 31, 2023 4,026,000 shares As of March 31, 2022 4,026,000 shares Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of March 31, 2023 102,606 shares As of March 31, 2022 102,780 shares Average number of shares during the period Year ended March 31, 2023 3,923,374 shares Year ended March 31, 2022 3,927,656 shares

