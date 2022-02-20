Tohto Suisan : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2021
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
February 14, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
No
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
62,291
-
1,457
30.4
1,638
15.7
1,243
15.2
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
79,291
(11.8)
1,117
41.7
1,416
45.9
1,079
48.0
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
316.44
-
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
274.24
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of December 31, 2021
33,652
19,682
58.5
5,017.03
As of March 31, 2021
30,068
18,263
60.7
4,641.76
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2021
-
-
-
80.00
80.00
Year ending March 31, 2022
-
-
-
Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)
80.00
80.00
Note: Revision of cash dividend forecast most recently announced: No
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
80,000
-
1,500
4.2
1,600
(8.0)
1,300
(14.7)
330.87
Note 1: Revision of consolidated financial results forecast most recently announced: No
Note 2: The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year, and the figures for the forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 are the figures after applying the accounting standard and relevant ASBJ regulations. As a result of this change, because net sales decreased significantly compared with the previous fiscal year, the year-on-year change is not shown.
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
No
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of December 31, 2021
4,026,000
shares
As of March 31, 2021
4,026,000
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of December 31, 2021
102,960
shares
As of March 31, 2021
91,328
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
3,929,001
shares
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
3,934,684
shares
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review procedures conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of forecasts of financial results, and other special matters
The forward-looking statements, including the earnings forecasts, shown in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. These statements do not purport that the Company pledges to realize such statements. Actual results may differ substantially due to various factors.
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
10,287
7,994
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
5,270
8,476
Merchandise and finished goods
1,772
3,798
Work in process
8
8
Raw materials and supplies
94
87
Other
404
473
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(364)
(431)
Total current assets
17,472
20,407
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
3,447
3,333
Land
3,163
3,160
Other, net
851
960
Total property, plant and equipment
7,461
7,454
Intangible assets
2,438
3,123
Investments and other assets
Other
2,867
2,829
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(171)
(162)
Total investments and other assets
2,695
2,666
Total non-current assets
12,596
13,244
Total assets
30,068
33,652
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
2,368
4,795
Short-term borrowings
2,346
2,841
Income taxes payable
69
185
Provision for bonuses
54
16
Provision for shareholder benefit program
2
5
Other
1,114
1,030
Total current liabilities
5,955
8,875
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
3,127
2,337
Retirement benefit liability
867
817
Provision for share awards for directors
-
15
Provision for share awards
33
27
Asset retirement obligations
124
125
Other
1,695
1,771
Total non-current liabilities
5,848
5,095
Total liabilities
11,804
13,970
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of December 31, 2021
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
2,376
2,376
Capital surplus
1,085
1,085
Retained earnings
14,885
15,810
Treasury shares
(196)
(260)
Total shareholders' equity
18,149
19,011
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
486
503
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(10)
0
Revaluation reserve for land
360
360
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(741)
(211)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
19
18
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
114
670
Total net assets
18,263
19,682
Total liabilities and net assets
30,068
33,652
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
Net sales
79,291
62,291
Cost of sales
74,867
57,335
Gross profit
4,424
4,955
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,306
3,498
Operating profit
1,117
1,457
Non-operating income
Interest income
32
15
Dividend income
98
67
Gain on sale of non-current assets
16
47
Subsidy income
101
40
Foreign exchange gains
32
-
Gain on valuation of currency swaps
1
-
Other
44
46
Total non-operating income
327
217
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
19
16
Foreign exchange losses
-
15
Other
9
4
Total non-operating expenses
29
36
Ordinary profit
1,416
1,638
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of investment securities
-
7
Total extraordinary income
-
7
Extraordinary losses
Loss on valuation of investment securities
29
-
Total extraordinary losses
29
-
Profit before income taxes
1,386
1,645
Income taxes - current
232
317
Income taxes - deferred
74
84
Total income taxes
307
402
Profit
1,079
1,243
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,079
1,243
