Tohto Suisan : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2021

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

February 9, 2022 Company name: Tohto Suisan Co., Ltd Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 8038 URL https://www.tohsui.co.jp Representative: President and Representative Director Koh Ehara Inquiries: Operating Officer, Accounting Dept. Hiroshi Tanaka TEL 03-6633-1005 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: February 14, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: No Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Nine months ended December 31, 2021 62,291 - 1,457 30.4 1,638 15.7 1,243 15.2 Nine months ended December 31, 2020 79,291 (11.8) 1,117 41.7 1,416 45.9 1,079 48.0 Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Nine months ended December 31, 2021 316.44 - Nine months ended December 31, 2020 274.24 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of December 31, 2021 33,652 19,682 58.5 5,017.03 As of March 31, 2021 30,068 18,263 60.7 4,641.76 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2021 - - - 80.00 80.00 Year ending March 31, 2022 - - - Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast) 80.00 80.00 Note: Revision of cash dividend forecast most recently announced: No 3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 80,000 - 1,500 4.2 1,600 (8.0) 1,300 (14.7) 330.87

Note 1: Revision of consolidated financial results forecast most recently announced: No

Note 2: The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year, and the figures for the forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 are the figures after applying the accounting standard and relevant ASBJ regulations. As a result of this change, because net sales decreased significantly compared with the previous fiscal year, the year-on-year change is not shown.

