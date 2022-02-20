Log in
    8038   JP3596600001

TOHTO SUISAN CO., LTD.

(8038)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tohto Suisan : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2021

02/20/2022 | 11:11pm EST
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

February 9, 2022

Company name:

Tohto Suisan Co., Ltd

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

8038

URL https://www.tohsui.co.jp

Representative:

President and Representative Director

Koh Ehara

Inquiries:

Operating Officer, Accounting Dept.

Hiroshi Tanaka

TEL 03-6633-1005

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

February 14, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

No

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

62,291

-

1,457

30.4

1,638

15.7

1,243

15.2

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

79,291

(11.8)

1,117

41.7

1,416

45.9

1,079

48.0

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

316.44

-

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

274.24

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of December 31, 2021

33,652

19,682

58.5

5,017.03

As of March 31, 2021

30,068

18,263

60.7

4,641.76

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2021

-

-

-

80.00

80.00

Year ending March 31, 2022

-

-

-

Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)

80.00

80.00

Note: Revision of cash dividend forecast most recently announced: No

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

80,000

-

1,500

4.2

1,600

(8.0)

1,300

(14.7)

330.87

Note 1: Revision of consolidated financial results forecast most recently announced: No

Note 2: The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year, and the figures for the forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 are the figures after applying the accounting standard and relevant ASBJ regulations. As a result of this change, because net sales decreased significantly compared with the previous fiscal year, the year-on-year change is not shown.

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of December 31, 2021

4,026,000

shares

As of March 31, 2021

4,026,000

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of December 31, 2021

102,960

shares

As of March 31, 2021

91,328

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

3,929,001

shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

3,934,684

shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review procedures conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of forecasts of financial results, and other special matters

The forward-looking statements, including the earnings forecasts, shown in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. These statements do not purport that the Company pledges to realize such statements. Actual results may differ substantially due to various factors.

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of December 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

10,287

7,994

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

5,270

8,476

Merchandise and finished goods

1,772

3,798

Work in process

8

8

Raw materials and supplies

94

87

Other

404

473

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(364)

(431)

Total current assets

17,472

20,407

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

3,447

3,333

Land

3,163

3,160

Other, net

851

960

Total property, plant and equipment

7,461

7,454

Intangible assets

2,438

3,123

Investments and other assets

Other

2,867

2,829

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(171)

(162)

Total investments and other assets

2,695

2,666

Total non-current assets

12,596

13,244

Total assets

30,068

33,652

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

2,368

4,795

Short-term borrowings

2,346

2,841

Income taxes payable

69

185

Provision for bonuses

54

16

Provision for shareholder benefit program

2

5

Other

1,114

1,030

Total current liabilities

5,955

8,875

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

3,127

2,337

Retirement benefit liability

867

817

Provision for share awards for directors

-

15

Provision for share awards

33

27

Asset retirement obligations

124

125

Other

1,695

1,771

Total non-current liabilities

5,848

5,095

Total liabilities

11,804

13,970

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of December 31, 2021

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

2,376

2,376

Capital surplus

1,085

1,085

Retained earnings

14,885

15,810

Treasury shares

(196)

(260)

Total shareholders' equity

18,149

19,011

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

486

503

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(10)

0

Revaluation reserve for land

360

360

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(741)

(211)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

19

18

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

114

670

Total net assets

18,263

19,682

Total liabilities and net assets

30,068

33,652

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

Net sales

79,291

62,291

Cost of sales

74,867

57,335

Gross profit

4,424

4,955

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,306

3,498

Operating profit

1,117

1,457

Non-operating income

Interest income

32

15

Dividend income

98

67

Gain on sale of non-current assets

16

47

Subsidy income

101

40

Foreign exchange gains

32

-

Gain on valuation of currency swaps

1

-

Other

44

46

Total non-operating income

327

217

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

19

16

Foreign exchange losses

-

15

Other

9

4

Total non-operating expenses

29

36

Ordinary profit

1,416

1,638

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of investment securities

-

7

Total extraordinary income

-

7

Extraordinary losses

Loss on valuation of investment securities

29

-

Total extraordinary losses

29

-

Profit before income taxes

1,386

1,645

Income taxes - current

232

317

Income taxes - deferred

74

84

Total income taxes

307

402

Profit

1,079

1,243

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,079

1,243

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tohto Suisan Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 04:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
