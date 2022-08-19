Tohto Suisan : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2022
08/19/2022 | 12:24am EDT
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 12, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
No
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2022
21,405
17.9
257
58.4
358
68.4
298
90.0
Three months ended June 30, 2021
18,153
-
162
232.7
213
(7.6)
157
(13.2)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2022
76.09
-
Three months ended June 30, 2021
39.93
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of June 30, 2022
32,249
20,912
64.8
5,330.42
As of March 31, 2022
31,381
20,347
64.8
5,186.47
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2022
-
-
-
100.00
100.00
Year ending March 31, 2023
-
Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)
-
-
100.00
100.00
Note: Revision of cash dividend forecast most recently announced: No
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
80,000
(1.3)
1,500
(18.9)
1,600
(20.8)
1,300
(18.6)
331.36
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
No
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2022
4,026,000
shares
As of March 31, 2022
4,026,000
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2022
102,703
shares
As of March 31, 2022
102,780
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2022
3,923,239
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2021
3,934,841
shares
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review procedures conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of forecasts of financial results, and other special matters
The forward-looking statements, including the earnings forecasts, shown in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. These statements do not purport that the Company pledges to realize such statements. Actual results may differ substantially due to various factors.
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
9,130
7,863
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
5,810
6,495
Merchandise and finished goods
2,998
3,861
Work in process
4
1
Raw materials and supplies
86
70
Other
393
420
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(382)
(430)
Total current assets
18,041
18,281
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
3,236
3,209
Land
2,969
2,980
Other, net
998
987
Total property, plant and equipment
7,204
7,177
Intangible assets
Fishery right
3,097
3,448
Other
220
217
Total intangible assets
3,317
3,665
Investments and other assets
Other
2,979
3,282
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(162)
(158)
Total investments and other assets
2,817
3,124
Total non-current assets
13,339
13,968
Total assets
31,381
32,249
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
2,403
2,983
Short-term borrowings
2,619
2,509
Income taxes payable
280
52
Provision for bonuses
65
135
Provision for shareholder benefit program
1
1
Other
900
1,053
Total current liabilities
6,271
6,735
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
2,060
1,839
Retirement benefit liability
785
799
Provision for share awards
33
32
Provision for share awards for directors
20
25
Asset retirement obligations
122
122
Other
1,739
1,782
Total non-current liabilities
4,761
4,601
Total liabilities
11,033
11,337
3
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
2,376
2,376
Capital surplus
1,085
1,085
Retained earnings
16,002
15,902
Treasury shares
(260)
(260)
Total shareholders' equity
19,203
19,104
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
612
654
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(0)
(1)
Revaluation reserve for land
522
522
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(38)
592
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
47
39
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,144
1,808
Total net assets
20,347
20,912
Total liabilities and net assets
31,381
32,249
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
Net sales
18,153
21,405
Cost of sales
16,746
19,941
Gross profit
1,407
1,463
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,244
1,206
Operating profit
162
257
Non-operating income
Interest income
6
5
Dividend income
44
99
Subsidy income
23
0
Other
11
35
Total non-operating income
85
139
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
5
4
Foreign exchange losses
26
23
Other
2
9
Total non-operating expenses
34
38
Ordinary profit
213
358
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of investment securities
7
-
Total extraordinary income
7
-
Profit before income taxes
220
358
Income taxes - current
39
50
Income taxes - deferred
23
10
Total income taxes
63
60
Profit
157
298
Profit attributable to owners of parent
157
298
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Tohto Suisan Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 04:23:01 UTC.