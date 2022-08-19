Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tohto Suisan Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8038   JP3596600001

TOHTO SUISAN CO., LTD.

(8038)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:30 2022-08-18 pm EDT
4860.00 JPY   -0.72%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tohto Suisan : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2022

08/19/2022 | 12:24am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 8, 2022

Company name:

Tohto Suisan Co., Ltd

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

8038

URL https://www.tohsui.co.jp

Representative:

President and Representative Director

Shoji Kuga

Inquiries:

Operating Officer, Accounting Dept.

Hiroshi Tanaka

TEL 03-6633-1005

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 12, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

No

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2022

21,405

17.9

257

58.4

358

68.4

298

90.0

Three months ended June 30, 2021

18,153

-

162

232.7

213

(7.6)

157

(13.2)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2022

76.09

-

Three months ended June 30, 2021

39.93

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of June 30, 2022

32,249

20,912

64.8

5,330.42

As of March 31, 2022

31,381

20,347

64.8

5,186.47

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2022

-

-

-

100.00

100.00

Year ending March 31, 2023

-

Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)

-

-

100.00

100.00

Note: Revision of cash dividend forecast most recently announced: No

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

80,000

(1.3)

1,500

(18.9)

1,600

(20.8)

1,300

(18.6)

331.36

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2022

4,026,000

shares

As of March 31, 2022

4,026,000

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2022

102,703

shares

As of March 31, 2022

102,780

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2022

3,923,239

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2021

3,934,841

shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review procedures conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of forecasts of financial results, and other special matters

The forward-looking statements, including the earnings forecasts, shown in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. These statements do not purport that the Company pledges to realize such statements. Actual results may differ substantially due to various factors.

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

9,130

7,863

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

5,810

6,495

Merchandise and finished goods

2,998

3,861

Work in process

4

1

Raw materials and supplies

86

70

Other

393

420

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(382)

(430)

Total current assets

18,041

18,281

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

3,236

3,209

Land

2,969

2,980

Other, net

998

987

Total property, plant and equipment

7,204

7,177

Intangible assets

Fishery right

3,097

3,448

Other

220

217

Total intangible assets

3,317

3,665

Investments and other assets

Other

2,979

3,282

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(162)

(158)

Total investments and other assets

2,817

3,124

Total non-current assets

13,339

13,968

Total assets

31,381

32,249

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

2,403

2,983

Short-term borrowings

2,619

2,509

Income taxes payable

280

52

Provision for bonuses

65

135

Provision for shareholder benefit program

1

1

Other

900

1,053

Total current liabilities

6,271

6,735

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

2,060

1,839

Retirement benefit liability

785

799

Provision for share awards

33

32

Provision for share awards for directors

20

25

Asset retirement obligations

122

122

Other

1,739

1,782

Total non-current liabilities

4,761

4,601

Total liabilities

11,033

11,337

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

2,376

2,376

Capital surplus

1,085

1,085

Retained earnings

16,002

15,902

Treasury shares

(260)

(260)

Total shareholders' equity

19,203

19,104

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

612

654

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(0)

(1)

Revaluation reserve for land

522

522

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(38)

592

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

47

39

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,144

1,808

Total net assets

20,347

20,912

Total liabilities and net assets

31,381

32,249

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

Net sales

18,153

21,405

Cost of sales

16,746

19,941

Gross profit

1,407

1,463

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,244

1,206

Operating profit

162

257

Non-operating income

Interest income

6

5

Dividend income

44

99

Subsidy income

23

0

Other

11

35

Total non-operating income

85

139

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

5

4

Foreign exchange losses

26

23

Other

2

9

Total non-operating expenses

34

38

Ordinary profit

213

358

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of investment securities

7

-

Total extraordinary income

7

-

Profit before income taxes

220

358

Income taxes - current

39

50

Income taxes - deferred

23

10

Total income taxes

63

60

Profit

157

298

Profit attributable to owners of parent

157

298

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tohto Suisan Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 04:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
