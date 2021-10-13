Tokai Carbon : Chemical Material Japan 2021-ONLINE-(131KB)

2021/10/13
Chemical Material Japan 2021-ONLINE-
We are going to participate in Chemical Material Japan 2021, which will be held online.
Please visit our booth of this exhibition.
Ⅰ . Outline of the exhibition
Exhibition title: Chemical Material Japan 2021-ONLINE-
Dates: October 18, 10:00 - October 29, 17:00 (JST), 2021,
Venue: Online (Free for advance registration)
Organizer: The Chemical Daily Co.,Ltd
Exhibition website: https://www.chemmate.jp/ (Our booth is in Japanese language only.)
Ⅱ. Our contents
-
Aqua-Black®, which is used in a variety of fields and/or applications as a water-based self dispersion of carbon black including pigment of black ink for inkjet printers.
-
Graphitized Carbon Black, which is highly crystallized and low impurities by graphitization, is used in a variety of fields and/or applications and expected to be used as a catalyst carrier for fuel cells.
-
Thermax®, which is used not only for automotive rubber products as a filler but also for refractory and concrete to improve coloring, durability, and weather resistance as a unique pigment.
Inquiry: https://www.tokaicarbon.co.jp/en/inquiry/
Select "Other" and send your inquiry
Disclaimer
Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 06:11:06 UTC.