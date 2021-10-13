Tokai Carbon : Chemical Material Japan 2021-ONLINE-(131KB)

Log in
    5301   JP3560800009

TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.

(5301)
Tokai Carbon : Chemical Material Japan 2021-ONLINE-

10/13/2021 | 02:12am EDT
2021/10/13

Chemical Material Japan 2021-ONLINE-

We are going to participate in Chemical Material Japan 2021, which will be held online.

Please visit our booth of this exhibition.

. Outline of the exhibition

Exhibition title: Chemical Material Japan 2021-ONLINE-

Dates: October 18, 10:00 - October 29, 17:00 (JST), 2021,

Venue: Online (Free for advance registration)

Organizer: The Chemical Daily Co.,Ltd

Exhibition website: https://www.chemmate.jp/ (Our booth is in Japanese language only.)

. Our contents

  1. Aqua-Black®, which is used in a variety of fields and/or applications as a water-based self dispersion of carbon black including pigment of black ink for inkjet printers.
  2. Graphitized Carbon Black, which is highly crystallized and low impurities by graphitization, is used in a variety of fields and/or applications and expected to be used as a catalyst carrier for fuel cells.
  3. Thermax®, which is used not only for automotive rubber products as a filler but also for refractory and concrete to improve coloring, durability, and weather resistance as a unique pigment.

Inquiry: https://www.tokaicarbon.co.jp/en/inquiry/

Select "Other" and send your inquiry

Disclaimer

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 06:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 249 B 2 193 M 2 193 M
Net income 2021 13 625 M 120 M 120 M
Net Debt 2021 99 284 M 875 M 875 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 2,15%
Capitalization 297 B 2 614 M 2 618 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 4 178
Free-Float 90,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 394,00 JPY
Average target price 2 125,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 52,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hajime Nagasaka President & Representative Director
Akihiko Sato Manager-Finance & Accounting
Nobumitsu Kambayashi Independent Outside Director
Junichi Tanahashi Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Yuji Serizawa Director, Head-Personnel & Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.8.06%2 614
ECOLAB INC.-1.96%60 699
SIKA AG24.07%45 889
GIVAUDAN SA14.93%42 687
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.72.82%35 047
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.392.08%28 261