Tokai Carbon : Chemical Material Japan 2021-ONLINE-(131KB)

2021/10/13

Chemical Material Japan 2021-ONLINE-

We are going to participate in Chemical Material Japan 2021, which will be held online.

Please visit our booth of this exhibition.

Ⅰ . Outline of the exhibition

Dates: October 18, 10:00 - October 29, 17:00 (JST), 2021,

Venue: Online (Free for advance registration)

Organizer: The Chemical Daily Co.,Ltd

Exhibition website: https://www.chemmate.jp/ (Our booth is in Japanese language only.)

Ⅱ. Our contents

Aqua-Black ® , which is used in a variety of fields and/or applications as a water-based self dispersion of carbon black including pigment of black ink for inkjet printers. Graphitized Carbon Black, which is highly crystallized and low impurities by graphitization, is used in a variety of fields and/or applications and expected to be used as a catalyst carrier for fuel cells. Thermax ® , which is used not only for automotive rubber products as a filler but also for refractory and concrete to improve coloring, durability, and weather resistance as a unique pigment.

Inquiry: https://www.tokaicarbon.co.jp/en/inquiry/

Select "Other" and send your inquiry