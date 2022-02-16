Tokai Carbon : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (486KB)

Hajime Nagasaka, President & Chief Executive Officer
Inquiries:
Akihiko Sato, Executive Officer and General Manager, Accounting & Finance Department
Telephone:
81-3-3746-5100
Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders:
March 30, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
March 31, 2022
Scheduled date to file annual securities report:
March 30, 2022
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results briefing:
Yes (Conference call for analysts and institutional investors)
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (January 1 to December 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net Income
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Attributable to
Owners of the Parent
Company
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal year ended
258,874
28.4
24,647
213.6
24,770
295.5
16,105
-
December 31, 2021
Fiscal year ended
201,542
(23.1)
7,858
(85.5)
6,262
(88.2)
1,019
(96.8)
December 31, 2020
Note: Comprehensive income: Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021: Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020:
39,006 million yen (-%)
743 million yen (-97.8%)
Ordinary
Operating
Net Income per
Net Income per
Return on
Income to
Income to
Share
Share Fully Diluted
Equity
Total Assets
Net Sales
Ratio
Ratio
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Fiscal year ended
75.55
-
7.5
5.1
9.5
December 31, 2021
Fiscal year ended
4.78
-
0.5
1.4
3.9
December 31, 2020
Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method:
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021:
112 million yen
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020:
124 million yen
Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Net Assets Per Share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of December 31, 2021
512,503
256,570
44.7
1,075.19
As of December 31, 2020
459,709
224,815
43.8
944.16
Reference:
Shareholders' capital:
As of December 31, 2021:
229,210 million yen
As of December 31, 2020:
201,267 million yen
(3)
Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents at end of
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Fiscal year ended
38,072
(35,282)
1,211
64,435
December 31, 2021
Fiscal year ended
55,022
(44,301)
927
57,727
December 31, 2020
2.
Dividends
Annual Dividends
Total amount of
Dividend
Dividends to
End of
End of
End of
Year-
dividend
payout ratio
net assets ratio
1st
2nd
3rd
Total
end
(full year)
(consolidated)
(consolidated)
quarter
quarter
quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Fiscal year ended
-
15.00
-
15.00
30.00
6,395
627.0
3.1
December 31, 2020
Fiscal year ended
-
15.00
-
15.00
30.00
6,395
39.7
3.0
December 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
-
15.00
-
15.00
30.00
32.0
December 31, 2022 (Forecast)
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (January 1 to December 31, 2022)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net Income
Net sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Attributable to
Net Income
Owners of the
per Share
Parent Company
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
First six months
149,000
26.9
17,000
55.3
16,000
50.3
10,000
75.2
46.91
Full year
305,000
17.8
35,000
42.0
34,000
37.3
20,000
24.2
93.82
Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
(changes in specific subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation)
:
None
(2) Changes in accounting policy and changes and restatements of accounting estimates
(a)
Changes in accounting policy accompanying the revision of accounting standards
:
None
(b)
Changes in accounting policy other than those listed in (a)
:
None
(c)
Changes in accounting estimates
:
None
(d)
Restatements
:
None
Number of shares issued (common stock)
(a) Number of shares issued at the end of
As of December 31,
224,943,104 shares
As of December 31,
224,943,104 shares
the period (including treasury stock)
2021
2020
(b) Number of treasury stock at the end
As of December 31,
11,762,569 shares
As of December 31,
11,771,256 shares
of the period
2021
2020
(c) Average number of shares during the
Fiscal year ended
213,178,164 shares
Fiscal year ended
213,166,048 shares
period
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Reference) Overview of Non-Consolidated Financial Results
Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (January 1 to December 31, 2021)
(1) Operating Results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net Income
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal year ended
58,646
19.9
1,531
202.0
5,926
24.5
7,126
63.9
December 31, 2021
Fiscal year ended
48,915
(42.1)
507
(97.7)
4,758
(86.3)
4,349
(83.6)
December 31, 2020
Net Income per
Net Income per
Share
Share Fully Diluted
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
33.43
-
December 31, 2021
Fiscal year ended
20.40
-
December 31, 2020
(2) Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Net Assets per Share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of December 31, 2021
327,488
123,897
37.8
581.18
As of December 31, 2020
305,707
121,271
39.7
568.89
Reference:
Shareholders' capital: As of December 31, 2021: 123,897 million yen
As of December 31, 2020: 121,271 million yen
The financial results are not subject to audit by certified public accountants or audit firms.
Appropriate use of earnings forecasts and other pertinent information
(Cautionary statement on forward-looking statements)
These materials contain various forward-looking statements and other forecasts regarding performance and other matters. Such statements are based on information available at the time of preparation as well as certain reasonable assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to a range of factors. For assumed conditions of the earnings forecasts and precautions in using earnings forecasts, refer to "(4) Future Outlook" in "1. Operating Results" on page 5 of the Supplemental Materials.
(How to obtain supplemental materials to the financial statements)
Tokai Carbon has scheduled a briefing on financial results in the form of a telephone meeting for analysts and institutional investors on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. The materials for this briefing will be posted on the corporate website on that day.
Operating Results for the Consolidated Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021
During the consolidated fiscal year under review (from January 1 to December 31, 2021), the global economy is was generally at the recovering process from the bottom level due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, although there is some variation among countries and regions. While the spread of vaccines has led to a reduction in the spread of COVID-19, particularly in developed countries, the emergence of highly infectious variants and the gap between emerging and developing countries where the spread of vaccines has not progressed have made the convergence of COVID-19 pandemic uncertain. In addition, the outlook for the global economy is unclear due to supply chain disruptions such as a shortage of semiconductors and soaring resource prices.
Under these circumstances, Tokai Carbon Group has set three basic policies in the rolling medium-term management plan "T-2023" announced in May 2021: "(1) Returning core businesses to a path of growth", "(2) Optimizing the business portfolio" and "(3) Strengthening the consolidated governance structure". We aim to achieve net sales of 320 billion yen, operating income of 57 billion yen and ROS of 18% in 2023.
As a result, net sales for the fiscal year under review increased 28.4% year on year to 258,874 million yen. Operating income increased 213.6% year on year to 24,647 million yen. Ordinary income increased 295.5% year on year to 24,770 million yen. Net income attributable to owners of the parent company increased greatly to 16,105 million yen, year on year.
Results by business segment were as follows:
Graphite Electrodes
Although global crude steel production is recovering steadily and there are signs of a turnaround in the market for graphite electrodes, the recovery in the market has been slower compared to other industries in the market and has been struggling with rising energy and resource prices.
As a result, net sales for the Graphite Electrodes business increased 7.2% year on year to 40,619 million yen, while operating loss was 400 million yen (operating loss of 5,766 in the previous year).
Carbon Black
Although demand for new vehicle tires declined due to a shortage of materials and parts for semiconductors and other products, sales volume increased year on year due to a recovery in demand for replacement tires. The cost of sales ratio improved as a result of the adjustment of selling prices along with the rising raw oil prices and the increase in operating rates.
As a result, net sales for the Carbon Black business increased 40.6% year on year to 99,491 million yen, while operating income increased 175.2% year on year to 8,783 million yen.
Fine Carbon
Sales for semiconductors and solar power generation remained strong. Moreover, sales to general industries also turned to a recovery trend, and solid SiC (silicon carbide) products, which is a high-value-added product, performed well on the back of strong global demand.
As a result, net sales for the Fine Carbon business increased 23.1% year on year to 39,125 million yen, while operating income increased by 44.6% year on year to 9,611 million yen.
Smelting and Lining
Primary aluminum metal prices remained high toward the end of the year, and sales in aluminum smelting cathodes remained strong overall, although there were variations among regions and users. Furnace linings benefited from the same level of re-lining demand as in the previous fiscal year and sales volume in carbon electrodes increased due to strong demand for metallic silicon. Tokai Cobex Savoie SAS (formerly Carbone Savoie International SAS), a French manufacturer of carbon graphite products, and its group companies have been included in this segment since August 2020.
2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 07:33:03 UTC.