Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5301   JP3560800009

TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.

(5301)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tokai Carbon : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (486KB)

02/16/2022 | 02:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

[Japanese GAAP]

February 8, 2022

Company name: Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

5301

URL:

https://www.tokaicarbon.co.jp/

Representative:

Hajime Nagasaka, President & Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries:

Akihiko Sato, Executive Officer and General Manager, Accounting & Finance Department

Telephone:

81-3-3746-5100

Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders:

March 30, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

March 31, 2022

Scheduled date to file annual securities report:

March 30, 2022

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results briefing:

Yes (Conference call for analysts and institutional investors)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (January 1 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net Income

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Attributable to

Owners of the Parent

Company

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal year ended

258,874

28.4

24,647

213.6

24,770

295.5

16,105

-

December 31, 2021

Fiscal year ended

201,542

(23.1)

7,858

(85.5)

6,262

(88.2)

1,019

(96.8)

December 31, 2020

Note: Comprehensive income: Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021: Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020:

39,006 million yen (-%)

743 million yen (-97.8%)

Ordinary

Operating

Net Income per

Net Income per

Return on

Income to

Income to

Share

Share Fully Diluted

Equity

Total Assets

Net Sales

Ratio

Ratio

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Fiscal year ended

75.55

-

7.5

5.1

9.5

December 31, 2021

Fiscal year ended

4.78

-

0.5

1.4

3.9

December 31, 2020

Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method:

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021:

112 million yen

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020:

124 million yen

  1. Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Net Assets Per Share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of December 31, 2021

512,503

256,570

44.7

1,075.19

As of December 31, 2020

459,709

224,815

43.8

944.16

Reference:

Shareholders' capital:

As of December 31, 2021:

229,210 million yen

As of December 31, 2020:

201,267 million yen

(3)

Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at end of

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Fiscal year ended

38,072

(35,282)

1,211

64,435

December 31, 2021

Fiscal year ended

55,022

(44,301)

927

57,727

December 31, 2020

2.

Dividends

Annual Dividends

Total amount of

Dividend

Dividends to

End of

End of

End of

Year-

dividend

payout ratio

net assets ratio

1st

2nd

3rd

Total

end

(full year)

(consolidated)

(consolidated)

quarter

quarter

quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Fiscal year ended

-

15.00

-

15.00

30.00

6,395

627.0

3.1

December 31, 2020

Fiscal year ended

-

15.00

-

15.00

30.00

6,395

39.7

3.0

December 31, 2021

Fiscal year ending

-

15.00

-

15.00

30.00

32.0

December 31, 2022 (Forecast)

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (January 1 to December 31, 2022)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net Income

Net sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Attributable to

Net Income

Owners of the

per Share

Parent Company

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

First six months

149,000

26.9

17,000

55.3

16,000

50.3

10,000

75.2

46.91

Full year

305,000

17.8

35,000

42.0

34,000

37.3

20,000

24.2

93.82

  • Notes:
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period

(changes in specific subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation)

:

None

(2) Changes in accounting policy and changes and restatements of accounting estimates

(a)

Changes in accounting policy accompanying the revision of accounting standards

:

None

(b)

Changes in accounting policy other than those listed in (a)

:

None

(c)

Changes in accounting estimates

:

None

(d)

Restatements

:

None

  1. Number of shares issued (common stock)

(a) Number of shares issued at the end of

As of December 31,

224,943,104 shares

As of December 31,

224,943,104 shares

the period (including treasury stock)

2021

2020

(b) Number of treasury stock at the end

As of December 31,

11,762,569 shares

As of December 31,

11,771,256 shares

of the period

2021

2020

(c) Average number of shares during the

Fiscal year ended

213,178,164 shares

Fiscal year ended

213,166,048 shares

period

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Reference) Overview of Non-Consolidated Financial Results

Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (January 1 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Operating Results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal year ended

58,646

19.9

1,531

202.0

5,926

24.5

7,126

63.9

December 31, 2021

Fiscal year ended

48,915

(42.1)

507

(97.7)

4,758

(86.3)

4,349

(83.6)

December 31, 2020

Net Income per

Net Income per

Share

Share Fully Diluted

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

33.43

-

December 31, 2021

Fiscal year ended

20.40

-

December 31, 2020

(2) Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Net Assets per Share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of December 31, 2021

327,488

123,897

37.8

581.18

As of December 31, 2020

305,707

121,271

39.7

568.89

Reference:

Shareholders' capital: As of December 31, 2021: 123,897 million yen

As of December 31, 2020: 121,271 million yen

  • The financial results are not subject to audit by certified public accountants or audit firms.
  • Appropriate use of earnings forecasts and other pertinent information

(Cautionary statement on forward-looking statements)

These materials contain various forward-looking statements and other forecasts regarding performance and other matters. Such statements are based on information available at the time of preparation as well as certain reasonable assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to a range of factors. For assumed conditions of the earnings forecasts and precautions in using earnings forecasts, refer to "(4) Future Outlook" in "1. Operating Results" on page 5 of the Supplemental Materials.

(How to obtain supplemental materials to the financial statements)

Tokai Carbon has scheduled a briefing on financial results in the form of a telephone meeting for analysts and institutional investors on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. The materials for this briefing will be posted on the corporate website on that day.

Supplemental Materials

1. Operating Results ..........................................................................................................................................................

2

(1)

Operating Results for the Consolidated Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021..................................................

2

(2)

Financial Position at the End of the Consolidated Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021..................................

4

(3)

Cash Flows ...........................................................................................................................................................

4

(4)

Future Outlook......................................................................................................................................................

5

2. Basic Policy on Selecting Accounting Standards..........................................................................................................

6

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes ..............................................................................................................

7

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets ................................................................................................................................

7

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ........................................................................

9

Consolidated Statements of Income .....................................................................................................................

9

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income..........................................................................................

10

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity ..................................................................................................

11

(4)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows .............................................................................................................

13

(5)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.......................................................................................................

15

(Notes on the Going-concern Assumption) ........................................................................................................

15

(Additional Information) ....................................................................................................................................

15

(Segment Information)........................................................................................................................................

16

(Per Share Information) ......................................................................................................................................

19

(Material Subsequent Events) .............................................................................................................................

20

1

1. Operating Results

  1. Operating Results for the Consolidated Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

During the consolidated fiscal year under review (from January 1 to December 31, 2021), the global economy is was generally at the recovering process from the bottom level due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, although there is some variation among countries and regions. While the spread of vaccines has led to a reduction in the spread of COVID-19, particularly in developed countries, the emergence of highly infectious variants and the gap between emerging and developing countries where the spread of vaccines has not progressed have made the convergence of COVID-19 pandemic uncertain. In addition, the outlook for the global economy is unclear due to supply chain disruptions such as a shortage of semiconductors and soaring resource prices.

Under these circumstances, Tokai Carbon Group has set three basic policies in the rolling medium-term management plan "T-2023" announced in May 2021: "(1) Returning core businesses to a path of growth", "(2) Optimizing the business portfolio" and "(3) Strengthening the consolidated governance structure". We aim to achieve net sales of 320 billion yen, operating income of 57 billion yen and ROS of 18% in 2023.

As a result, net sales for the fiscal year under review increased 28.4% year on year to 258,874 million yen. Operating income increased 213.6% year on year to 24,647 million yen. Ordinary income increased 295.5% year on year to 24,770 million yen. Net income attributable to owners of the parent company increased greatly to 16,105 million yen, year on year.

Results by business segment were as follows:

Graphite Electrodes

Although global crude steel production is recovering steadily and there are signs of a turnaround in the market for graphite electrodes, the recovery in the market has been slower compared to other industries in the market and has been struggling with rising energy and resource prices.

As a result, net sales for the Graphite Electrodes business increased 7.2% year on year to 40,619 million yen, while operating loss was 400 million yen (operating loss of 5,766 in the previous year).

Carbon Black

Although demand for new vehicle tires declined due to a shortage of materials and parts for semiconductors and other products, sales volume increased year on year due to a recovery in demand for replacement tires. The cost of sales ratio improved as a result of the adjustment of selling prices along with the rising raw oil prices and the increase in operating rates.

As a result, net sales for the Carbon Black business increased 40.6% year on year to 99,491 million yen, while operating income increased 175.2% year on year to 8,783 million yen.

Fine Carbon

Sales for semiconductors and solar power generation remained strong. Moreover, sales to general industries also turned to a recovery trend, and solid SiC (silicon carbide) products, which is a high-value-added product, performed well on the back of strong global demand.

As a result, net sales for the Fine Carbon business increased 23.1% year on year to 39,125 million yen, while operating income increased by 44.6% year on year to 9,611 million yen.

Smelting and Lining

Primary aluminum metal prices remained high toward the end of the year, and sales in aluminum smelting cathodes remained strong overall, although there were variations among regions and users. Furnace linings benefited from the same level of re-lining demand as in the previous fiscal year and sales volume in carbon electrodes increased due to strong demand for metallic silicon. Tokai Cobex Savoie SAS (formerly Carbone Savoie International SAS), a French manufacturer of carbon graphite products, and its group companies have been included in this segment since August 2020.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 07:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.
02:34aTOKAI CARBON : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 ..
PU
02/08ROLLING MID-TERM MANAGEMENT PLAN T-2 : 3mb)
PU
02/08TOKAI CARBON : Announcement on the Rolling Format of the Mid-Term Management Plan(248KB)
PU
02/08TOKAI CARBON : FY2021 Earnings Presentation(3MB)
PU
02/08TOKAI CARBON : Rolling Mid-Term Management Plan T-2024(3MB)
PU
02/08TOKAI CARBON : Difference between the FY2021 earnings forecast and the actual results(75KB..
PU
02/08TOKAI CARBON : Notice on Changes in the Management(376KB)
PU
02/08Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Announces Executive Changes
CI
01/28TOKAI CARBON : Notice Concerning Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation(28KB)
PU
01/24TOKAI CARBON : Corporate governance report (as of December 22,2021)(408KB)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 248 B 2 144 M 2 144 M
Net income 2021 11 633 M 101 M 101 M
Net Debt 2021 101 B 872 M 872 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 2,55%
Capitalization 251 B 2 167 M 2 167 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 4 178
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 176,00 JPY
Average target price 1 937,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 64,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hajime Nagasaka Representative Director
Akihiko Sato Manager-Finance & Accounting
Nobumitsu Kambayashi Independent Outside Director
Junichi Tanahashi Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Yuji Serizawa Director, Head-Personnel & Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.-2.65%2 167
ECOLAB INC.-21.89%52 416
SIKA AG-22.12%48 953
GIVAUDAN SA-25.19%35 696
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-10.53%23 072
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-19.63%17 920