Tokai Carbon : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (486KB)

These materials contain various forward-looking statements and other forecasts regarding performance and other matters. Such statements are based on information available at the time of preparation as well as certain reasonable assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to a range of factors. For assumed conditions of the earnings forecasts and precautions in using earnings forecasts, refer to "(4) Future Outlook" in "1. Operating Results" on page 5 of the Supplemental Materials.

The financial results are not subject to audit by certified public accountants or audit firms.

1. Operating Results

Operating Results for the Consolidated Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

During the consolidated fiscal year under review (from January 1 to December 31, 2021), the global economy is was generally at the recovering process from the bottom level due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, although there is some variation among countries and regions. While the spread of vaccines has led to a reduction in the spread of COVID-19, particularly in developed countries, the emergence of highly infectious variants and the gap between emerging and developing countries where the spread of vaccines has not progressed have made the convergence of COVID-19 pandemic uncertain. In addition, the outlook for the global economy is unclear due to supply chain disruptions such as a shortage of semiconductors and soaring resource prices.

Under these circumstances, Tokai Carbon Group has set three basic policies in the rolling medium-term management plan "T-2023" announced in May 2021: "(1) Returning core businesses to a path of growth", "(2) Optimizing the business portfolio" and "(3) Strengthening the consolidated governance structure". We aim to achieve net sales of 320 billion yen, operating income of 57 billion yen and ROS of 18% in 2023.

As a result, net sales for the fiscal year under review increased 28.4% year on year to 258,874 million yen. Operating income increased 213.6% year on year to 24,647 million yen. Ordinary income increased 295.5% year on year to 24,770 million yen. Net income attributable to owners of the parent company increased greatly to 16,105 million yen, year on year.

Results by business segment were as follows:

Graphite Electrodes

Although global crude steel production is recovering steadily and there are signs of a turnaround in the market for graphite electrodes, the recovery in the market has been slower compared to other industries in the market and has been struggling with rising energy and resource prices.

As a result, net sales for the Graphite Electrodes business increased 7.2% year on year to 40,619 million yen, while operating loss was 400 million yen (operating loss of 5,766 in the previous year).

Carbon Black

Although demand for new vehicle tires declined due to a shortage of materials and parts for semiconductors and other products, sales volume increased year on year due to a recovery in demand for replacement tires. The cost of sales ratio improved as a result of the adjustment of selling prices along with the rising raw oil prices and the increase in operating rates.

As a result, net sales for the Carbon Black business increased 40.6% year on year to 99,491 million yen, while operating income increased 175.2% year on year to 8,783 million yen.

Fine Carbon

Sales for semiconductors and solar power generation remained strong. Moreover, sales to general industries also turned to a recovery trend, and solid SiC (silicon carbide) products, which is a high-value-added product, performed well on the back of strong global demand.

As a result, net sales for the Fine Carbon business increased 23.1% year on year to 39,125 million yen, while operating income increased by 44.6% year on year to 9,611 million yen.

Smelting and Lining

Primary aluminum metal prices remained high toward the end of the year, and sales in aluminum smelting cathodes remained strong overall, although there were variations among regions and users. Furnace linings benefited from the same level of re-lining demand as in the previous fiscal year and sales volume in carbon electrodes increased due to strong demand for metallic silicon. Tokai Cobex Savoie SAS (formerly Carbone Savoie International SAS), a French manufacturer of carbon graphite products, and its group companies have been included in this segment since August 2020.

