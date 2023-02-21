Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5301   JP3560800009

TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.

(5301)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-21 am EST
1280.00 JPY   -1.39%
03:10aTokai Carbon : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022 (626KB)
PU
02/14Earnings, Inflation Prospects Lift Tokyo Stock Market
MT
02/10Earnings Season Results Lift Tokyo Stock Market
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tokai Carbon : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022 (626KB)

02/21/2023 | 03:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

February 9, 2023

Company name:

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market

Securities code:

5301

URL:

https://www.tokaicarbon.co.jp/en/

Representative:

Hajime Nagasaka, President & Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries:

Akihiko Sato, Executive Officer and General Manager, Accounting & Finance Department

Telephone:

81-3-3746-5100

Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders:

March 30, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

March 31, 2023

Scheduled date to file annual securities report:

March 30, 2023

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results briefing:

Yes (Conference call for analysts and institutional investors)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022 (January 1 to December 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net Income

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Attributable to Owners

of the Parent Company

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal year ended

340,371

31.5

40,588

64.7

42,521

71.7

22,418

39.2

December 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended

258,874

28.4

24,647

213.6

24,770

295.5

16,105

-

December 31, 2021

Note: Comprehensive income: Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022:

56,689 million yen (45.3%)

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021:

39,006 million yen (-%)

Ordinary

Operating

Net Income

Net Income per Share

Return on

Income to

Income to Net

per Share

Fully Diluted

Equity

Total Assets

Sales Ratio

Ratio

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Fiscal year ended

105.16

-

9.0

7.8

11.9

December 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended

75.55

-

7.5

5.1

9.5

December 31, 2021

Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method:

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022:

332 million yen

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021:

112 million yen

  1. Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Net Assets Per Share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of December 31, 2022

576,465

300,868

46.6

1,260.95

As of December 31, 2021

512,503

256,570

44.7

1,075.19

For reference: Shareholders' capital:

As of December 31, 2022:

268,827 million yen

As of December 31, 2021:

229,210 million yen

(3)

Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at end of

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Fiscal year ended

41,205

(49,900)

(10,629)

49,377

December 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended

38,072

(35,282)

1,211

64,435

December 31, 2021

2.

Dividends

Annual Dividends

Total amount of

Dividend

Dividends to

End of

End of

End of

Year-

dividend

payout ratio

net assets ratio

1st

2nd

3rd

Total

end

(full year)

(consolidated)

(consolidated)

quarter

quarter

quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Fiscal year ended

-

15.00

-

15.00

30.00

6,395

39.7

3.0

December 31, 2021

Fiscal year ended

-

15.00

-

15.00

30.00

6,395

28.5

2.6

December 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

-

18.00

-

18.00

36.00

29.5

December 31, 2023 (Forecast)

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023 (January 1 to December 31, 2023)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net Income

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Attributable to

Net Income per

Owners of the Parent

Share

Company

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

First six months

198,000

26.1

20,000

19.6

20,000

2.8

11,000

18.9

51.60

Full year

410,000

20.5

45,000

10.9

45,000

5.8

26,000

16.0

121.95

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specific subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): Yes
    Newly included: -
    Excluded: 1 company (Tokai Carbon (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.)
  2. Changes in accounting policy and changes and restatements of accounting estimates
    1. Changes in accounting policy accompanying the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policy other than those listed in (a): None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None
  4. Number of shares issued (common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

As of December 31, 2022

224,943,104 shares

As of December 31, 2021

224,943,104 shares

(b) Number of treasury stock at the end of the period

As of December 31, 2022

11,748,117 shares

As of December 31, 2021

11,762,569 shares

(c) Average number of shares during the period

Fiscal year ended

213,190,636 shares

Fiscal year ended

213,178,164 shares

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

(Reference) Overview of Non-Consolidated Financial Results

Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022 (January 1 to December 31, 2022)

(1) Operating Results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal year ended

74,570

27.2

6,440

320.5

21,230

258.3

18,607

161.1

December 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended

58,646

19.9

1,531

202.0

5,926

24.5

7,126

63.9

December 31, 2021

Net Income per

Net Income per

Share

Share Fully Diluted

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

87.28

-

December 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended

33.43

-

December 31, 2021

(2) Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Net Assets per Share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of December 31, 2022

336,648

136,901

40.7

642.14

As of December 31, 2021

327,488

123,897

37.8

581.18

Reference:

Shareholders' capital: As of December 31, 2022: 136,901 million yen

As of December 31, 2021: 123,897 million yen

  • The financial results are not subject to audit by certified public accountants or audit firms.
  • Appropriate use of earnings forecasts and other pertinent information (Cautionary statement on forward-looking statements)
    These materials contain various forward-looking statements and other forecasts regarding performance and other matters. Such statements are based on information available at the time of preparation as well as certain reasonable assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to a range of factors.

(How to obtain the supplemental material on quarterly financial results)

Tokai Carbon has scheduled a briefing on financial results in the form of a telephone meeting for analysts and institutional investors on Friday, February 10, 2023. The materials for this briefing will be posted on the corporate website on that day.

Supplemental Materials

1. Operating Results

2

(1)

Operating Results for the Consolidated Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022

2

(2)

Financial Position at the End of the Consolidated Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022

4

(3)

Cash Flows

4

(4)

Future Outlook

5

2. Basic Policy on Selecting Accounting Standards

6

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

7

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

7

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

9

Consolidated Statements of Income

9

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

10

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

11

(4)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

13

(5)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

15

(Notes on the Going-concern Assumption)

15

(Changes in Accounting Policy)

15

(Business Combinations)

15

(Segment Information)

18

(Per Share Information)

21

(Material Subsequent Events)

22

1

Disclaimer

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 08:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.
03:10aTokai Carbon : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022 ..
PU
02/14Earnings, Inflation Prospects Lift Tokyo Stock Market
MT
02/10Earnings Season Results Lift Tokyo Stock Market
MT
02/09Tokai Carbon : FY2022 Earnings Presentation(3MB)
PU
02/09Tokai Carbon : Rolling Mid-Term Management Plan T-2025(1MB)
PU
02/09Tokai Carbon : Difference between the FY2022 earnings forecast and the actual results(140K..
PU
02/09Tokai Carbon : Notice on Changes in the Management(359KB)
PU
02/09Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Announces Notice on Changes in the Management
CI
02/09Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Endin..
CI
01/27Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 330 B 2 462 M 2 462 M
Net income 2022 22 567 M 168 M 168 M
Net Debt 2022 116 B 865 M 865 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 2,34%
Capitalization 277 B 2 064 M 2 064 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 4 289
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 280,00 JPY
Average target price 1 487,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hajime Nagasaka Representative Director
Akihiko Sato Manager-Finance & Accounting
Keiichiro Machihara Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Nobumitsu Kambayashi Independent Outside Director
Yuji Serizawa Director, Head-Personnel & Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.20.97%2 064
ECOLAB INC.11.58%46 259
SIKA AG24.94%46 107
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION18.98%30 238
GIVAUDAN SA0.42%28 433
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG13.98%18 076