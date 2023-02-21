Tokai Carbon : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022 (626KB)

Hajime Nagasaka, President & Chief Executive Officer
Inquiries:
Akihiko Sato, Executive Officer and General Manager, Accounting & Finance Department
Telephone:
81-3-3746-5100
Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders:
March 30, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
March 31, 2023
Scheduled date to file annual securities report:
March 30, 2023
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results briefing:
Yes (Conference call for analysts and institutional investors)
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022 (January 1 to December 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net Income
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Attributable to Owners
of the Parent Company
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal year ended
340,371
31.5
40,588
64.7
42,521
71.7
22,418
39.2
December 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended
258,874
28.4
24,647
213.6
24,770
295.5
16,105
-
December 31, 2021
Note: Comprehensive income: Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022:
56,689 million yen (45.3%)
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021:
39,006 million yen (-%)
Ordinary
Operating
Net Income
Net Income per Share
Return on
Income to
Income to Net
per Share
Fully Diluted
Equity
Total Assets
Sales Ratio
Ratio
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Fiscal year ended
105.16
-
9.0
7.8
11.9
December 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended
75.55
-
7.5
5.1
9.5
December 31, 2021
Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method:
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022:
332 million yen
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021:
112 million yen
Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Net Assets Per Share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of December 31, 2022
576,465
300,868
46.6
1,260.95
As of December 31, 2021
512,503
256,570
44.7
1,075.19
For reference: Shareholders' capital:
As of December 31, 2022:
268,827 million yen
As of December 31, 2021:
229,210 million yen
(3)
Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents at end of
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Fiscal year ended
41,205
(49,900)
(10,629)
49,377
December 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended
38,072
(35,282)
1,211
64,435
December 31, 2021
2.
Dividends
Annual Dividends
Total amount of
Dividend
Dividends to
End of
End of
End of
Year-
dividend
payout ratio
net assets ratio
1st
2nd
3rd
Total
end
(full year)
(consolidated)
(consolidated)
quarter
quarter
quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Fiscal year ended
-
15.00
-
15.00
30.00
6,395
39.7
3.0
December 31, 2021
Fiscal year ended
-
15.00
-
15.00
30.00
6,395
28.5
2.6
December 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
-
18.00
-
18.00
36.00
29.5
December 31, 2023 (Forecast)
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023 (January 1 to December 31, 2023)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net Income
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Attributable to
Net Income per
Owners of the Parent
Share
Company
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
First six months
198,000
26.1
20,000
19.6
20,000
2.8
11,000
18.9
51.60
Full year
410,000
20.5
45,000
10.9
45,000
5.8
26,000
16.0
121.95
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specific subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): Yes
Newly included: -
Excluded: 1 company (Tokai Carbon (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.)
Changes in accounting policy and changes and restatements of accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policy accompanying the revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policy other than those listed in (a): None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatements: None
Number of shares issued (common stock)
Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
As of December 31, 2022
224,943,104 shares
As of December 31, 2021
224,943,104 shares
(b) Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
As of December 31, 2022
11,748,117 shares
As of December 31, 2021
11,762,569 shares
(c) Average number of shares during the period
Fiscal year ended
213,190,636 shares
Fiscal year ended
213,178,164 shares
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
(Reference) Overview of Non-Consolidated Financial Results
Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022 (January 1 to December 31, 2022)
(1) Operating Results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net Income
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal year ended
74,570
27.2
6,440
320.5
21,230
258.3
18,607
161.1
December 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended
58,646
19.9
1,531
202.0
5,926
24.5
7,126
63.9
December 31, 2021
Net Income per
Net Income per
Share
Share Fully Diluted
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
87.28
-
December 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended
33.43
-
December 31, 2021
(2) Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Net Assets per Share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of December 31, 2022
336,648
136,901
40.7
642.14
As of December 31, 2021
327,488
123,897
37.8
581.18
Reference:
Shareholders' capital: As of December 31, 2022: 136,901 million yen
As of December 31, 2021: 123,897 million yen
The financial results are not subject to audit by certified public accountants or audit firms.
Appropriate use of earnings forecasts and other pertinent information (Cautionary statement on forward-looking statements)
These materials contain various forward-looking statements and other forecasts regarding performance and other matters. Such statements are based on information available at the time of preparation as well as certain reasonable assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to a range of factors.
(How to obtain the supplemental material on quarterly financial results)
Tokai Carbon has scheduled a briefing on financial results in the form of a telephone meeting for analysts and institutional investors on Friday, February 10, 2023. The materials for this briefing will be posted on the corporate website on that day.
Supplemental Materials
1. Operating Results
2
(1)
Operating Results for the Consolidated Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022
2
(2)
Financial Position at the End of the Consolidated Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022
4
(3)
Cash Flows
4
(4)
Future Outlook
5
2. Basic Policy on Selecting Accounting Standards
6
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
7
(1)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
7
(2)
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 08:09:04 UTC.