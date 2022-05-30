Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    5301   JP3560800009

TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.

(5301)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/30 02:00:00 am EDT
1072.00 JPY   +2.78%
02:16aTOKAI CARBON : Fine Carbon products price increase
PU
05/19TOKAI CARBON : Q1 FY2022 Securities Report(1MB)
PU
05/16TOKAI CARBON : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022(430KB)
PU
Tokai Carbon : Fine Carbon products price increase

05/30/2022 | 02:16am EDT
Fine Carbon products price increase May 30th, 2022

Tokai Carbon announces revising the price of Fine Carbon products as follows.

1. Price increase
(a) Scope: All Fine Carbon Products including products of group companies.
(b) Effective date: July 1st, 2022
(c) Price increase: 10%

2.Background
Raw material cost, energy cost, and distribution cost are drastically increasing. Moreover, Tokai Carbon has been continually
investing in upgrading our facilities and expanding our capacity to meet increasing demand.
The cost increase and the investment are difficult to be absorbed only by our production cost reduction and measures.

We would highly appreciate your understanding that price increase is necessary for Tokai Carbon to maintain the stable supply of
our products.

Contact
Noriaki Kawai
General Manager
Sales Department
Fine Carbon Division
Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
+81-3-3746-5153

Copyright© Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 06:15:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
