Tokai Carbon : Fine Carbon products price increase

Fine Carbon products price increase
May 30th, 2022
Tokai Carbon announces revising the price of Fine Carbon products as follows.
1. Price increase
(a) Scope: All Fine Carbon Products including products of group companies.
(b) Effective date: July 1st, 2022
(c) Price increase: 10%
2.Background
Raw material cost, energy cost, and distribution cost are drastically increasing. Moreover, Tokai Carbon has been continually
investing in upgrading our facilities and expanding our capacity to meet increasing demand.
The cost increase and the investment are difficult to be absorbed only by our production cost reduction and measures.
We would highly appreciate your understanding that price increase is necessary for Tokai Carbon to maintain the stable supply of
our products.
Contact
Noriaki Kawai
General Manager
Sales Department
Fine Carbon Division
Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
+81-3-3746-5153
