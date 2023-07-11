- News
- Company
- Company
- Welcome toTokai Carbon.
- The Tokai Carbon
Business Model
- CEO's Greeting
- Philosophy
- Overview
- Management
- Location
- History
- Business
- Business
- Graphite Electrodes
- Carbon
black
- Fine
Carbon
- Smelting and Lining
- Industrial Furnaces and Related Products
- Friction Materials
- Anode Materials
- Research & Development
- IR
- IR
- Financial Highlights
- Stock price chart
- Mid-term management plans
- IR Event
- IR Documents
- Stock Information
- Rating・Bonds
- Shareholders meeting
- FAQ
- SustainabilitySustanability
-
Message
- Message
- Basic concept and governance of Sustainability
- Important managerial Issues (Materiality) and Goals
- Sustainability
- Message
- Message
-
Basic idea, Target
- Basic concept and governance of Sustainability
- Important managerial Issues (Materiality) and Goals
-
Establishing a strong business platform
- Respect for human rights
- Human Resource Development
- Occupational Health Safety
- Health and Productivity Management
-
Harmony with the global environment
- Environmental management
- Response to the climate change
- Pollution and resource
- Water Resources
- Community Contribution Activities
- Carbon neutral initiatives
-
Governance
- Corporate Governance
- Compliance
-
Supply chain management
- CSR Procurement
- Reliable Supplies of Products
-
Sustainability related materials
- Integrated Report 2022
- Integrated Report 2021
- Integrated Report 2020
- Annual report 2019
- Message
- Recruit
- Financial Highlights
- Stock price chart
- Mid-Term Plan
- Event
- IR Documents
- Stock Info
- Rating・Bonds
- Shareholders meeting
- FAQ
- TOP
- IR
- Integrated Report/Annual Report
Integrated Report/Annual Report
We have reorganized the Annual Report to the "Integrated Report" from Integrated Report 2020.Integrated Report 2022[PDF]
All pages download（PDF:13.5MB）
Contents
Prologue(PDF:1.9MB)
Top Message（PDF:1.3MB）
Corporate Strategy（PDF:4.0MB）
- Picture of Value Creation
- 1.Technological Prowess
- 2.Management Strategy
- 3.Reinvestment for Growth
- 4.Business Area Expansion
- 5.Business Portfolio
Business Strategy(PDF:2.4MB)
- Graphite Electrodes
- Carbon Black
- Fine Carbon
- Smelting and Lining
- Industrial Furnaces and Related Products
- Friction Materials
- Anode Materials/Others
Sustainability（PDF:1.8MB）
- A talk with Our External Directors
- Basic Policy and Structure
- To a Carbon-Neutral Society
- Respect for Human Rights
- Supply Chain Management
- /Occupational Safety and Health
- Corporate Governance
- Compliance
- Management
Data（PDF:0.8MB）
- Long-Term Earnings Summary
- Performance by Business Segment
- /Non-financial Indicators
- Company Overview
- Stock Information
- Independent Third-Party Assurance Report
Epilogue（PDF:1.4MB）
TOP
- Company
- Welcome toTokai Carbon.
- The Tokai Carbon Business Model
- CEO's Greeting
- Philosophy
- Overview
- Management
- Location
- History
- Business
- Graphite Electrodes
- Carbon black
- Fine Carbon
- Smelting and Lining
- Industrial Furnaces and Related Products
- Friction Materials
- Anode Materials
- Research & Development
- IR
- Financial Highlights
- Stock price chart
- Mid-term management plans
- IR Event
- IR Documents
- Stock Information
- Rating・Bonds
- Shareholders meeting
- FAQ
- Sustainability
- Message
- Basic idea, Target
- Establishing a strong business platform
- Harmony with the global environment
- Governance
- Supply chain management
- Sustainability related materials
- NewsRecruitInquirySite PolicyPrivacy Policy
Site PolicyPrivacy Policy
〒107-8636 Aoyama Building, 1-2-3 Kita Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Tel：03-3746-5100
Copyright© Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2023 06:00:06 UTC.