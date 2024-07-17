Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. is one of the Japanese leaders in manufacturing and marketing of coal and graphite products. The group is also producing industrial furnaces. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - coal and graphite products (69.6%): coal, graphite electrodes, special graphite and friction materials primarily for industrial, electronic, energy, automotive and mechanic applications; - cathodes for smelting aluminum and furnace linings (18.1%); - industrial furnaces and heating products (6.9%): for thermal processing of ceramic products, electronic components, metals, glasses, etc.; - other (5.4%). Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (24.6%), Asia (26.7%), the United States (26.5%), Europe (11.6%) and other (10.6%).

Sector Specialty Chemicals