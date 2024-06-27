June 27, 2024

For immediate release

Company Name: Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Representative: Hajime Nagasaka, President & CEO

(Stock Code: 5301 Prime Market,Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Naoki Hirai, General Manager, Accounting & Finance Department,

(Telephone: +81-3-3746-5100)

Notice Regarding Determination of Issuance Condition for Third Subordinated Hybrid Bonds

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. ("Tokai Carbon") hereby announces the finalization of terms for the public issuance of third subordinated hybrid bonds (the "Bonds")*1. The terms were finalized today, as detailed below.

(1) Bond Name Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. 3rd Unsecured Bonds with Deferred Interest Payments and Premature Redemption (Subordinated) (2) Amount to Issue 25 billion yen in cash (3) Initial Interest Rate 2.118% annually*2 (4) Payment Due Date 3 July, 2024 (5) Redemption Date 3 July, 2059 (6) Premature Redemption On July 3, 2029 and interest payment dates from July 3, 2029 onward,or after the paymentdue date, prematureredemptionmayoccur at the discretion of the Company in the event of the incidence or continuation of reasonsassociatedwith taxesor equity-relatedchanges. (7) Interest Payment Date Every year on July 3 and Janurary 3 (8) Optional Termination of Interest On an interestpaymentdate,the Companymay,at its discretion,carryover the Payment paymentof intereston the bonds in wholeor in part. (9) Order of Priority The order of repaymentto the bonds shallsubordinategeneraldebt and prioritize commonstock. (10) Credit Rating BBB+(Rating and Investment Information, Inc.) A-(Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.) (11) Equity Class 3, equity 50% (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.) Middle,50% (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.) (12) Form of Issuance Public, in Japan (13) Underwriters Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (book runner), SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. (co-lead managing underwriter) (14) Book-entry transfer institution Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc. (15) Fiscal Agent, Issuing Agent, MUFG Bank, Ltd. PayingAgent

*1.The bonds are debt and shall not be diluted by shares.

*2. Fixed interest rate from the day after July 3, 2024 to July 3, 2029; variable interest rate from the day after July 3, 2029(interest rate shall step up on the day after July 3, 2029)

