July 2, 2024

For immediate release

Company Name: Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Representative: Hajime Nagasaka, President & CEO

(Stock Code: 5301 Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact:Tsunayuki Sato, Executive Officer, Corporate Planning Department

Telephone:+81-50-1702-4901

Notice of Acquisition of 100% shares in Graphite Machining Companies in the U.S.

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Tokai Carbon" or "we") is pleased to announce that an extraordinary board meeting was held today and that we have resolved to acquire 100% shares in KBR, Inc. (hereinafter "KBR"), a graphite machining company in the United States, which holds a 59.8% stake of MWI, Inc. (hereinafter, "MWI"), our affiliated company accounted for by the equity-method, through its consolidated subsidiary Tokai Carbon U.S.A., Inc. (hereinafter, "TCU"), and to make both KBR and MWI its consolidated subsidiaries (conversion to sub-subsidiaries, hereafter, "this transaction"). Tokai Carbon has entered into a stock purchase agreement with the counterparty of the share acquisition on the same date.

1. Reason for Share Acquisition

In 1990, we decided to establish MWI, a graphite machining company, as a joint venture with KBR, and TCU, our wholly owned subsidiary, invested 40.2% in MWI to manage its business. The agreement was reached with the founding family of KBR to acquire all shares of KBR, which owns 59.8% of MWI shares, and to make MWI and KBR consolidated our subsidiaries.

Both MWI and KBR have a strong customer base in the U.S. and provide a wide variety of high-quality carbon products to customers in the power semiconductor, aerospace, high temperature, and other industries through their advanced graphite machining technologies.

Our T-2026Mid-Term Management Plan announced in February 2024 has "enhancing business portfolio management (selection and concentration based on growth potential and return on capital)" as one of its basic policies. We believe that this transaction will contribute to the establishment of our position as one of the global players in the fine carbon business in the Unites States, a major market for fine carbon. By integrating the two companies as the Tokai Carbon Group, we aim to further expand our fine carbon business in the U.S. market.

2. Overview of TCU