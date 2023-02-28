Tokai Carbon : Notice of FY2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders(101KB)
(Securities Code: 5301)
March 8, 2023
(Start date of electronic provision: March 1, 2023)
To Our Shareholders:
2-3,Kita-Aoyama1-Chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo
Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
Hajime Nagasaka, President and CEO
Notice of FY2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
We would like to express our gratitude for your continued support.
The Company would hereby like to inform shareholders that the FY2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will be held as described below.
Under the Electronic Provision Measures for the convocation of this Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has posted Electronic Provision Measures Matters on the following website on the Internet.
Please access them on the website above by entering and searching the Company's name or securities code, and selecting "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information."
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, we kindly request you to refrain from visiting the venue of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and read the reference materials of the meeting included in the Electronic Provision Measures Matters and exercise your voting rights by using the Internet or in writing no later than 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Sincerely yours,
Date and time:
Venue:
10 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023
2-3,Kita-Aoyama1-Chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo Headquarters Office (10th floor of Aoyama Building)
(Please refer to the access map for the venue of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders attached at the end of this notice.)
3. Purposes:
Items to be reported: 1. The business report, the consolidated financial statements and
the results of consolidated financial statement audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Auditors for the fiscal year 2022 business period (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
2. The non-consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2022 business period (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
Items to be resolved:
Agenda No. 1: Appropriation of Retained Earnings
Agenda No. 2: Election of Eight (8) Directors
Agenda No. 3: Election of Two (2) Auditors
Agenda No. 4: Election of One (1) Substitute Auditor
If any modifications are made to the Electronic Provision Measures Matters, the modifications will be posted on the respective websites.
When you attend the meeting, we kindly request that you submit the enclosed voting form to the receptionist at the venue.
In accordance with laws and regulations and Article 17, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the documents sent to shareholders who have requested the delivery of materials in paper-based format do not state the following matters. Those documents are part of the documents audited by the Auditor & Supervisory Board Members of the Company and the Accounting Auditor in preparing the auditors' report. ・The consolidated statements of changes in net assets and the notes to consolidated financial statements forming parts of the consolidated financial statements ・The statements of changes in net assets and the notes to financial statements forming parts of the financial statements
Agenda No. 1: Appropriation of Retained Earnings
The Company would like to appropriate retained earnings as follows.
The Company regards returning profits to shareholders to be one of its important management priorities in its efforts to increase corporate value over the medium and long term. Accordingly, the Company maintains its basic policy to pay dividends stably and continuously with a consolidated payout ratio of 30% as a target, while giving consideration to its operating results and forecasts, investment plans, and status of cash flows, etc. in each period.
The Company plans to pay a year-end dividend of ¥15 per share for the current period, which is the same as the interim dividend. The year-end dividend will bring the total 2022 dividend, including the interim dividend, to ¥30 per share.
Form of dividend
Cash payment
Allocation of dividends and total amount of dividends
¥15 per common share of
the Company
Total
3,197,924,805 yen
3. Effective date on which dividends will be disbursed from retained earnings March 31, 2023
Agenda No. 2: Election of Eight (8) Directors
The terms of office of all eight (8) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes to elect eight (8) Directors.
The candidates for Directors are as follows.
[Reference] List of candidates
Candidate No.
External
Candidates for
Independent
Independent Directors registered
External Directors
with the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Attendance at
Name
Gender
Current position
Board of
Directors
Meetings
1
Re-election
Hajime Nagasaka
Male
President and CEO
21 of 21
2
Masafumi Tsuji
Male
Director
21 of 21
Re-election
3
Katsuyuki Yamaguchi
Male
Director
21 of 21
Re-election
4
Shunji Yamamoto
Male
Director
21 of 21
Re-election
5
Tatsuhiko Yamazaki
Male
Business Director
-
New
6
Nobumitsu Kambayashi
Male
Director
21 of 21
Re-election
External
Independent
7
Mayumi Asada
Female
Director
21 of 21
Re-election
External
Independent
8
Toshiro Miyazaki
Male
Director
17 of 17
Re-election
External
Independent
(Note) The attendance at the Board of Directors Meeting for Mr. Toshiro Miyazaki represents his attendance since March 2022 when he assumed the position of Director.
Candidate No.
1
Name
Hajime Nagasaka (re-election)
Date of Birth
January 9, 1950 (73)
Term of Office as Director
17 years
Attendance at Board of Directors Meetings
100% (21 of 21)
Number of the Company's shares owned
156,847
Brief profile, position and responsibility
April 1972
Joined Tokai Electrode Mfg. Co., Ltd. (currently the Company)
March 2006
Director
Executive Officer
Deputy General Manager, Carbon Black Division
March 2008
Director
Managing Executive Officer
Deputy General Manager, Carbon Black Division
March 2011
Director
Senior Managing Executive Officer
General Manager, Carbon Black Division
March 2013
Representative Director
Senior Managing Executive Officer in charge of Carbon Black Division and Graphite
Electrode Division
March 2014
Representative Director
Executive Vice President in charge of Carbon Black Division, Graphite Electrode
Division and Raw Material Procurement Department
February 2015
President and CEO (incumbent)
Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director
Mr. Hajime Nagasaka has been involved in the management of the Company and its group companies over many years, serving as President and CEO since February 2015. The Company selected him again as a candidate for Director because Mr. Nagasaka has extensive experience and broad knowledge mainly of its mainstay carbon black business and the graphite electrode business. .
