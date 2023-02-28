Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5301   JP3560800009

TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.

(5301)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-28 am EST
1329.00 JPY   -0.89%
11:26aTokai Carbon : Notice of FY2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders(101KB)
PU
01:15aTokai Carbon : Notice on Changes in the Management(251KB)
PU
02/27Central Bank Outlooks, Geopolitical Tensions Blunt Asian Stock Markets
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tokai Carbon : Notice of FY2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders(101KB)

02/28/2023 | 11:26am EST
(Securities Code: 5301)

March 8, 2023

(Start date of electronic provision: March 1, 2023)

To Our Shareholders:

2-3,Kita-Aoyama1-Chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Hajime Nagasaka, President and CEO

Notice of FY2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

We would like to express our gratitude for your continued support.

The Company would hereby like to inform shareholders that the FY2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will be held as described below.

Under the Electronic Provision Measures for the convocation of this Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has posted Electronic Provision Measures Matters on the following website on the Internet.

The Company's website (https://www.tokaicarbon.co.jp/)

Please access them on the website above by selecting "IR" and then "Shareholders meeting." In addition to the above, they are also available on the following website on the Internet. Tokyo Stock Exchange website (https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show)

Please access them on the website above by entering and searching the Company's name or securities code, and selecting "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information."

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, we kindly request you to refrain from visiting the venue of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and read the reference materials of the meeting included in the Electronic Provision Measures Matters and exercise your voting rights by using the Internet or in writing no later than 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Sincerely yours,

  1. Date and time:
  2. Venue:

10 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023

2-3,Kita-Aoyama1-Chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo Headquarters Office (10th floor of Aoyama Building)

(Please refer to the access map for the venue of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders attached at the end of this notice.)

3. Purposes:

Items to be reported: 1. The business report, the consolidated financial statements and

the results of consolidated financial statement audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Auditors for the fiscal year 2022 business period (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

2. The non-consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2022 business period (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

- 1 -

Items to be resolved:

Agenda No. 1: Appropriation of Retained Earnings

Agenda No. 2: Election of Eight (8) Directors

Agenda No. 3: Election of Two (2) Auditors

Agenda No. 4: Election of One (1) Substitute Auditor

  1. If any modifications are made to the Electronic Provision Measures Matters, the modifications will be posted on the respective websites.
  2. When you attend the meeting, we kindly request that you submit the enclosed voting form to the receptionist at the venue.
  3. In accordance with laws and regulations and Article 17, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the documents sent to shareholders who have requested the delivery of materials in paper-based format do not state the following matters. Those documents are part of the documents audited by the Auditor & Supervisory Board Members of the Company and the Accounting Auditor in preparing the auditors' report.
    The consolidated statements of changes in net assets and the notes to consolidated financial statements forming parts of the consolidated financial statements
    The statements of changes in net assets and the notes to financial statements forming parts of the financial statements

- 2 -

Agenda No. 1: Appropriation of Retained Earnings

The Company would like to appropriate retained earnings as follows.

The Company regards returning profits to shareholders to be one of its important management priorities in its efforts to increase corporate value over the medium and long term. Accordingly, the Company maintains its basic policy to pay dividends stably and continuously with a consolidated payout ratio of 30% as a target, while giving consideration to its operating results and forecasts, investment plans, and status of cash flows, etc. in each period.

The Company plans to pay a year-end dividend of ¥15 per share for the current period, which is the same as the interim dividend. The year-end dividend will bring the total 2022 dividend, including the interim dividend, to ¥30 per share.

  1. Form of dividend
    Cash payment
  2. Allocation of dividends and total amount of dividends

¥15 per common share of

the Company

Total

3,197,924,805 yen

3. Effective date on which dividends will be disbursed from retained earnings March 31, 2023

- 3 -

Agenda No. 2: Election of Eight (8) Directors

The terms of office of all eight (8) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes to elect eight (8) Directors.

The candidates for Directors are as follows.

[Reference] List of candidates

Candidate No.

External

Candidates for

Independent

Independent Directors registered

External Directors

with the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Attendance at

Name

Gender

Current position

Board of

Directors

Meetings

1

Re-election

Hajime Nagasaka

Male

President and CEO

21 of 21

2

Masafumi Tsuji

Male

Director

21 of 21

Re-election

3

Katsuyuki Yamaguchi

Male

Director

21 of 21

Re-election

4

Shunji Yamamoto

Male

Director

21 of 21

Re-election

5

Tatsuhiko Yamazaki

Male

Business Director

-

New

6

Nobumitsu Kambayashi

Male

Director

21 of 21

Re-election

External

Independent

7

Mayumi Asada

Female

Director

21 of 21

Re-election

External

Independent

8

Toshiro Miyazaki

Male

Director

17 of 17

Re-election

External

Independent

(Note) The attendance at the Board of Directors Meeting for Mr. Toshiro Miyazaki represents his attendance since March 2022 when he assumed the position of Director.

- 4 -

Candidate No.

1

Name

Hajime Nagasaka (re-election)

Date of Birth

January 9, 1950 (73)

Term of Office as Director

17 years

Attendance at Board of Directors Meetings

100% (21 of 21)

Number of the Company's shares owned

156,847

Brief profile, position and responsibility

April 1972

Joined Tokai Electrode Mfg. Co., Ltd. (currently the Company)

March 2006

Director

Executive Officer

Deputy General Manager, Carbon Black Division

March 2008

Director

Managing Executive Officer

Deputy General Manager, Carbon Black Division

March 2011

Director

Senior Managing Executive Officer

General Manager, Carbon Black Division

March 2013

Representative Director

Senior Managing Executive Officer in charge of Carbon Black Division and Graphite

Electrode Division

March 2014

Representative Director

Executive Vice President in charge of Carbon Black Division, Graphite Electrode

Division and Raw Material Procurement Department

February 2015

President and CEO (incumbent)

Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director

Mr. Hajime Nagasaka has been involved in the management of the Company and its group companies over many years, serving as President and CEO since February 2015. The Company selected him again as a candidate for Director because Mr. Nagasaka has extensive experience and broad knowledge mainly of its mainstay carbon black business and the graphite electrode business. .

- 5 -

Disclaimer

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 16:25:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
