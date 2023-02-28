Tokai Carbon : Notice of FY2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders(101KB)

(Securities Code: 5301)

March 8, 2023

(Start date of electronic provision: March 1, 2023)

To Our Shareholders:

2-3,Kita-Aoyama1-Chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Hajime Nagasaka, President and CEO

Notice of FY2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

We would like to express our gratitude for your continued support.

The Company would hereby like to inform shareholders that the FY2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will be held as described below.

Under the Electronic Provision Measures for the convocation of this Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has posted Electronic Provision Measures Matters on the following website on the Internet.

The Company's website (https://www.tokaicarbon.co.jp/)

Please access them on the website above by selecting "IR" and then "Shareholders meeting." In addition to the above, they are also available on the following website on the Internet. Tokyo Stock Exchange website (https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show)

Please access them on the website above by entering and searching the Company's name or securities code, and selecting "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information."

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, we kindly request you to refrain from visiting the venue of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and read the reference materials of the meeting included in the Electronic Provision Measures Matters and exercise your voting rights by using the Internet or in writing no later than 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Sincerely yours,