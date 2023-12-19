Tokai Carbon : Notice on Changes in the Management(248KB)
December 19, 2023 at 03:12 am EST
December 19, 2023
Company name: Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
Representative: Hajime Nagasaka, President & CEO
(Stock Code: 5301 Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact: Akira Yamada, General Manager,
General Affairs Department
Telephone: +81-3-3746-5100
Notice on Changes in the Management
Tokai Carbon decided today on the following personnel change effective as of January 1, 2024.
New Position
Name
Current Position
Executive Officer
Executive Officer
Kazuyoshi Haino
General Manager, Japan Operations of
General Manager, Hofu Laboratory
Graphite Electrodes, Hofu Plant and
Hofu Laboratory
End of notice
Disclaimer
Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2023 08:11:32 UTC.
Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. is one of the Japanese leaders in manufacturing and marketing of coal and graphite products. The group is also producing industrial furnaces. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- coal and graphite products (69.6%): coal, graphite electrodes, special graphite and friction materials primarily for industrial, electronic, energy, automotive and mechanic applications;
- cathodes for smelting aluminum and furnace linings (18.1%);
- industrial furnaces and heating products (6.9%): for thermal processing of ceramic products, electronic components, metals, glasses, etc.;
- other (5.4%).
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (24.6%), Asia (26.7%), the United States (26.5%), Europe (11.6%) and other (10.6%).