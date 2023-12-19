December 19, 2023

Company name: Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Representative: Hajime Nagasaka, President & CEO

(Stock Code: 5301 Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Akira Yamada, General Manager,

General Affairs Department

Telephone: +81-3-3746-5100

Notice on Changes in the Management

Tokai Carbon decided today on the following personnel change effective as of January 1, 2024.

New Position

Name

Current Position

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Kazuyoshi Haino

General Manager, Japan Operations of

General Manager, Hofu Laboratory

Graphite Electrodes, Hofu Plant and

Hofu Laboratory

End of notice

