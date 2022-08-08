Tokai Carbon : Notice on Changes in the Management(353KB)
August 8, 2022
Company name: Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
Representative: Hajime Nagasaka, President & CEO
(Stock Code: 5301 Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact: Akira Yamada, General Manager,
General Affairs Department
Telephone: +81-3-3746-5100
Notice on Changes in the Management
Tokai Carbon announces the following changes in the management scheduled on September 1, 2022.
New Position
Name
Current Position
Member of the Board
Executive Officer
Member of the Board
Responsible for Corporate Planning,
Executive Officer
General Administration for Group
Responsible for Corporate Planning,
Companies, Strategic Investment,
Masafumi Tsuji
Strategic Investment, and Sales
Sales Research & Planning and
Research & Planning Department
Business Incubation Department
General Manager, Corporate Planning
General Manager, Corporate Planning
Department
Department
Executive Officer
General Manager, General
Executive Officer
Hiroshi Takahashi
(Chairman, Tokai Carbon Korea Co.,
Administration Department for Group
Ltd.)
Companies
Executive Officer
Executive Officer
General Manager, Business Incubation
Kazuhito Kataoka
General Manager, Japan Operations of
Department
Graphite Electordes
Executive Officer
Executive Officer
General Manager, Japan Operations of
Kazuyoshi Haino
General Manager,
Graphite Electordes and Hofu
Production & Technology Department,
Laboratory
Graphite Electrode Division
Disclaimer
Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:13:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.
Sales 2022
306 B
2 262 M
2 262 M
Net income 2022
21 667 M
160 M
160 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
10,4x
Yield 2022
2,85%
Capitalization
224 B
1 656 M
1 656 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,68x
Nbr of Employees
4 289
Free-Float
91,3%
Chart TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
1 052,00 JPY
Average target price
1 733,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target
64,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.