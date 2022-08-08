Log in
TOKAI CARBON : Notice on Changes in the Management(353KB)
PU
TOKAI CARBON : Corporate governance report (as of March 30,2022)(267KB)
PU
TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
August 8, 2022

Company name: Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Representative: Hajime Nagasaka, President & CEO

(Stock Code: 5301 Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Akira Yamada, General Manager,

General Affairs Department

Telephone: +81-3-3746-5100

Notice on Changes in the Management

Tokai Carbon announces the following changes in the management scheduled on September 1, 2022.

New Position

Name

Current Position

Member of the Board

Executive Officer

Member of the Board

Responsible for Corporate Planning,

Executive Officer

General Administration for Group

Responsible for Corporate Planning,

Companies, Strategic Investment,

Masafumi Tsuji

Strategic Investment, and Sales

Sales Research & Planning and

Research & Planning Department

Business Incubation Department

General Manager, Corporate Planning

General Manager, Corporate Planning

Department

Department

Executive Officer

General Manager, General

Executive Officer

Hiroshi Takahashi

(Chairman, Tokai Carbon Korea Co.,

Administration Department for Group

Ltd.)

Companies

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

General Manager, Business Incubation

Kazuhito Kataoka

General Manager, Japan Operations of

Department

Graphite Electordes

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

General Manager, Japan Operations of

Kazuyoshi Haino

General Manager,

Graphite Electordes and Hofu

Production & Technology Department,

Laboratory

Graphite Electrode Division

End of notice

Disclaimer

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
