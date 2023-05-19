Tokai Carbon : Q1 FY2023 Securities Report(795KB)

(For the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending December 31, 2023)

First quarter of FY2023 (from January 1 to March 31, 2023)

1 Key Financial Data

Fiscal term First three months of First three months of FY2022 FY2022 FY2023 Accounting period (January 1 to March 31, (January 1 to March 31, (January 1 to December 2022) 2023) 31, 2022) Net sales (Million yen) 69,512 86,530 340,371 Ordinary income (Million yen) 8,406 11,804 42,521 Profit attributable to owners of the (Million yen) 4,044 7,964 22,418 parent company Quarterly comprehensive income or (Million yen) 19,183 14,415 56,689 comprehensive income Net assets (Million yen) 272,553 312,082 300,868 Total assets (Million yen) 526,630 582,246 576,465 Quarterly net income per share or (Yen) 18.97 37.36 105.16 net income per share Quarterly diluted net income per (Yen) - - - share or diluted net income per share Equity ratio (%) 46.1 48.1 46.6

Notes: 1. The Company prepares quarterly consolidated financial statements, and thus does not state changes in the key financial data of the company filing the report.

2. Diluted net income per share is not shown because there were no dilutive shares.

2 Description of Business

There have been no significant changes in the business operations of the Group (the Company and its subsidiaries and associates) in the first quarter consolidated cumulative period.

There are also no changes in major subsidiaries or associates.