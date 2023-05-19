Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5301   JP3560800009

TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.

(5301)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-19 am EDT
1223.00 JPY   -0.16%
02:20aTokai Carbon : Q1 FY2023 Securities Report(795KB)
PU
05/17Tokai Carbon : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023(378KB)
PU
05/17Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Six Months and Full Year of Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Tokai Carbon : Q1 FY2023 Securities Report(795KB)

05/19/2023 | 02:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quarterly Securities Report

(For the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending December 31, 2023)

From January 1, 2023

To March 31, 2023

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

(Translation) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of overseas stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Quarterly Securities Report

  1. This document consists of output and printed data of the quarterly securities report filed via the Electronic Disclosure for Investors' NETwork (EDINET) as set forth in Article 27-30-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, with a table of contents and page numbers.
  2. Appended to the back of this document are the quarterly review report that was attached to the quarterly securities report when it was filed by the aforementioned method, and the confirmation letter filed at the same time as the quarterly securities report.

Contents

[Cover]

1

Part I Company Information

2

Section 1

Overview of the Company

2

1

Key Financial Data

2

2

Description of Business

2

Section 2

Status of Business

3

1

Risk of Business, etc

3

2

Management's Analysis of Financial Position, Operating Results, and Cash Flows

3

3

Important Agreements for Operation, etc

5

Section 3

Status of the Submitting Company

6

1

Status of Shares, etc

6

(1)

Total number of shares, etc

6

1) Total number of shares

6

2)

Shares issued

6

(2)

Status of stock warrants

6

1)

Stock option system

6

2) Status of other stock warrants, etc

6

(3)

Status of exercise, etc. of moving strike warrants

6

(4)

Change in total number of shares issued and capital, etc

6

(5)

Major shareholders

7

(6)

Voting rights

7

1)

Shares issued

7

2)

Treasury stock, etc

7

2

Members of the Board and Audit & Supervisory Board Members

7

Section 4

Status of Accounting

8

1

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, etc

9

(1)

Quarterly consolidated balance sheets

9

(2)

Quarterly consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income

11

Quarterly consolidated statements of income

11

(First three-month period)

11

Quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income

12

(First three-month period)

12

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

13

(Segment information, etc.)

15

2

Other Information

17

Part 2 Information on Submitting Company's Surety Company, etc

18

Quarterly Review Report

Confirmation Letter

[Cover]

[Document submitted]

Quarterly securities report

[Applicable law]

Article 24-4-7, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act

[Submitted to]

Director of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau

[Date submitted]

May 12, 2023

[Accounting period]

First quarter of FY2023 (from January 1 to March 31, 2023)

[Company name]

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

[Company name in English]

TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.

[Name and title of representative]

Hajime Nagasaka, President & Chief Executive Officer

[Address of head office]

1-2-3, Kita Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo

[Telephone number]

03-3746-5100 (Switchboard)

[Contact person]

Akira Yamada, General Manager, General Affairs Department

[Nearest place of contact]

1-2-3, Kita Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo

[Telephone number]

03-3746-5100 (Switchboard)

[Contact person]

Akira Yamada, General Manager, General Affairs Department

[Place available for public inspection]

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Osaka Branch

(Osaka Fukoku Seimei Bldg., 2-4 Komatsubaracho, Kita-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka)

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Nagoya Branch

(Nagoya International Center Bldg., 1-47-1 Nagono, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya, Aichi)

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

(2-1 Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)

Part I Company Information

Section 1 Overview of the Company

1 Key Financial Data

Fiscal term

First three months of

First three months of

FY2022

FY2022

FY2023

Accounting period

(January 1 to March 31,

(January 1 to March 31,

(January 1 to December

2022)

2023)

31, 2022)

Net sales

(Million yen)

69,512

86,530

340,371

Ordinary income

(Million yen)

8,406

11,804

42,521

Profit attributable to owners of the

(Million yen)

4,044

7,964

22,418

parent company

Quarterly comprehensive income or

(Million yen)

19,183

14,415

56,689

comprehensive income

Net assets

(Million yen)

272,553

312,082

300,868

Total assets

(Million yen)

526,630

582,246

576,465

Quarterly net income per share or

(Yen)

18.97

37.36

105.16

net income per share

Quarterly diluted net income per

(Yen)

-

-

-

share or diluted net income per share

Equity ratio

(%)

46.1

48.1

46.6

Notes: 1. The Company prepares quarterly consolidated financial statements, and thus does not state changes in the key financial data of the company filing the report.

2. Diluted net income per share is not shown because there were no dilutive shares.

2 Description of Business

There have been no significant changes in the business operations of the Group (the Company and its subsidiaries and associates) in the first quarter consolidated cumulative period.

There are also no changes in major subsidiaries or associates.

Disclaimer

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 06:19:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.
02:20aTokai Carbon : Q1 FY2023 Securities Report(795KB)
PU
05/17Tokai Carbon : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fisc..
PU
05/17Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Six Months and Full Yea..
CI
05/17Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter and Fiscal Yea..
CI
05/11Tokai Carbon : Q1 FY2023 Earnings Presentation(3MB)
PU
05/09Tokai Carbon : FY2022 Securities report(3MB)
PU
05/01Tokai Carbon : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) to upgrade rating of Tokai Ca..
PU
04/28Tokai Carbon Completes Payment of Restricted Stock Compensation
MT
04/27Tokai Carbon : Notice Concerning Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Remunerat..
PU
04/24Tokai Carbon : Newsletter for shareholders Spring 2023(5MB)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 381 B 2 750 M 2 750 M
Net income 2023 26 200 M 189 M 189 M
Net Debt 2023 116 B 840 M 840 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,97x
Yield 2023 2,92%
Capitalization 261 B 1 885 M 1 885 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
EV / Sales 2024 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 4 378
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 225,00 JPY
Average target price 1 560,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hajime Nagasaka Representative Director
Akihiko Sato Manager-Finance & Accounting
Shunji Yamamoto Director, Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Keiichiro Machihara Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Nobumitsu Kambayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.14.17%1 885
ECOLAB INC.20.19%49 670
SIKA AG12.49%42 721
GIVAUDAN SA6.21%30 882
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-3.10%24 405
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG12.38%18 303
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer