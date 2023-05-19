Tokai Carbon : Q1 FY2023 Securities Report(795KB)

(For the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending December 31, 2023)
From January 1, 2023
To March 31, 2023
Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
(Translation) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of overseas stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Quarterly Securities Report
This document consists of output and printed data of the quarterly securities report filed via the Electronic Disclosure for Investors' NETwork (EDINET) as set forth in Article 27-30-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, with a table of contents and page numbers.
Appended to the back of this document are the quarterly review report that was attached to the quarterly securities report when it was filed by the aforementioned method, and the confirmation letter filed at the same time as the quarterly securities report.
Contents
[Cover]
1
Part I Company Information
2
Section 1
Overview of the Company
2
1
Key Financial Data
2
2
Description of Business
2
Section 2
Status of Business
3
1
Risk of Business, etc
3
2
Management's Analysis of Financial Position, Operating Results, and Cash Flows
3
3
Important Agreements for Operation, etc
5
Section 3
Status of the Submitting Company
6
1
Status of Shares, etc
6
(1)
Total number of shares, etc
6
1) Total number of shares
6
2)
Shares issued
6
(2)
Status of stock warrants
6
1)
Stock option system
6
2) Status of other stock warrants, etc
6
(3)
Status of exercise, etc. of moving strike warrants
6
(4)
Change in total number of shares issued and capital, etc
6
(5)
Major shareholders
7
(6)
Voting rights
7
1)
Shares issued
7
2)
Treasury stock, etc
7
2
Members of the Board and Audit & Supervisory Board Members
7
Section 4
Status of Accounting
8
1
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, etc
9
(1)
Quarterly consolidated balance sheets
9
(2)
Quarterly consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income
11
Quarterly consolidated statements of income
11
(First three-month period)
11
Quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income
12
(First three-month period)
12
Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
13
(Segment information, etc.)
15
2
Other Information
17
Part 2 Information on Submitting Company's Surety Company, etc
18
Quarterly Review Report
Confirmation Letter
