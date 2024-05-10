Q1 FY2024
Earnings Presentation
2024/5/10
Table of Contents
Ⅰ Q1 FY2024 Financial Summary
P 3-13
Reference material
P 14-17
Ⅰ
Q1 FY2024
Financial Summary
FY2024 Business Topics (January-March 2024)
- In April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised the outlook for the global economic growth rate for 2024 slightly upward to 3.2%, the same rate as the previous year, mainly due to strong performance in the U.S. and other countries, while also revising the rate downward in Germany and other European countries, seeing that regional differences are evident and the pace of recovery in the macroeconomy is steady and resilient, but also slow. Economic conditions, including interest rate and exchange rate trends, remain uncertain primarily owing to concerns about growing geopolitical risks and the need to control inflation.
- For the first quarter, the Company saw strong performance in carbon black, and sales of fine carbon, where the power semiconductors and memory semiconductor markets had bottomed out, showing a recovery trend. On the other hand, the performance has deteriorated in graphite electrodes, which are still affected by bearish steel market conditions and intensifying competition, and in smelting and lining for aluminum smelters and electronic device industry. As for consolidated results, net sales decreased and operating income decreased significantly. EBITDA, a point of focus in measuring cash-based earning capacity, also declined. EBITDA margin was in the upper 10% range.
- Negative free cash flow (excess outflow) increased YoY, mainly due to decreased earnings resulting from continued investments. There were no significant changes in the net D/E ratio, short and long-term liabilities, and direct/indirect funding structure, and the Company maintained high financial soundness, liquidity, and sufficient capacity for investment.
Summary of Consolidated Results
- Consolidated results saw YoY decreases in net sales and operating income
- Net sales ¥82.1 b (-5.0%) , operating income ¥3.4 b (-69.6%) , ROS 4.2% (-9.1%points)
- EBITDA ¥13.6 b (-31.9%) , EBITDA margin 16.7% (-6.5%points)
Millions of yen
Jan-Mar 2023
Jan-Mar 2024
YoY Change
%Change
Net sales
86,530
82,161
(4,368)
(5.0)%
Operating income
11,493
3,489
(8,003)
(69.6)%
Ordinary income
11,804
4,687
(7,116)
(60.3)%
Net income attributable to owners
7,964
1,627
(6,336)
(79.6)%
of the parent company
EBITDA
20,095
13,693
(6,402)
(31.9)%
Average exchange rates:
Net Sales, Operating Income and EBITDA by Segment
- Strong performance in carbon black, fine carbon, and industrial furnaces
- Significant decreases in net sales and operating income for smelting and lining and graphite electrodes
Millions of yen
Net sales
Operating income
EBITDA
Jan-Mar 2023
Jan-Mar 2024
YoY Change
Jan-Mar 2023
Jan-Mar 2024
YoY Change
Jan-Mar 2023
Jan-Mar 2024
YoY Change
Carbon Black
37,406
39,602
+2,195
5,757
5,696
(61)
7,583
8,368
+784
Fine Carbon
11,444
12,537
+1,092
3,103
3,078
(24)
4,767
4,926
+158
Smelting and Lining
19,218
14,030
(5,188)
408
(3,546)
(3,954)
3,870
551
(3,319)
Graphite Electrodes
13,486
10,874
(2,612)
1,637
(2,175)
(3,813)
2,975
(753)
(3,729)
Industrial Furnaces and
2,449
2,485
+36
534
511
(23)
616
579
(37)
Related Products
Friction
2,460
2,064
(396)
materials
Others
Anode
62
568
+505
materials, etc.
Total
2,523
2,632
+108
301
224
(76)
415
331
(83)
Inter-segment
(249)
(300)
(50)
(133)
(309)
(175)
eliminations
Total
86,530
82,161
(4,368)
11,493
3,489
(8,003)
20,095
13,693
(6,402)
Return on sales
13.3%
4.2%
(9.1)%pt
23.2%
16.7%
(6.5)%pt
※EBITDA =Operating income + Depreciation + Goodwill amortization ※The order of segments has been changed from the current fiscal year
Carbon Black
- Sales volumes slightly decreased YoY due to continued inventory adjustments for replacement tires at tire manufacturers.
- Net sales increased and operating income decreased by only 1%, partly reflecting foreign exchange inflows, despite an increase in depreciation due to environmental investment.
Net Sales Difference
Operating Income Difference
Millions of yen
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
YoY Change
%
2023
2024
Change
FX
Volume
Sales
+2,866
(1,606)
Price
FX
Others
Volume
Margin
+935
+452
(549)
Net sales
37,406
39,602
+2,195
+5.9%
(177)
+213
Operating
5,757
5,696
(61)
(1.1)%
income
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
2023
2024
2023
2024
ROS
15.4%
14.4%
37,406
39,602
5,757
5,696
Fine Carbon
- Sales of Solid SiC focus rings for memory semiconductors declined due to reduced demand for smartphones and PCs. On the other hand, overall net sales increased YoY, driven by strong demand for power semiconductors. Operating income decreased slightly.
Net Sales Difference
Operating Income Difference
Millions of yen
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
YoY Change
%
2023
2024
Change
FX
Volume
Sales
+897
(261)
Price
Others
Net sales
Volume
Margin
FX
11,444
12,537
+1,092
+9.5%
+456
(290)
+383
(153)
+36
Operating
3,103
3,078
(24)
(0.8)%
income
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
2023
2024
2023
2024
ROS
27.1%
24.6%
11,444
12,537
3,103
3,078
Smelting and Lining
- Both sales volume and sales prices of cathodes declined due to a drop in demand for cathode relining for aluminum smelting furnaces. Raw material and energy costs remained high, resulting in decreases in net sales and operating income.
Jan-Mar
2023
Jan-Mar
2024
YoY Change
Millions of yen
Net Sales Difference
Operating Income Difference
%
Change
Net sales
19,218
14,030
(5,188)
(27.0)%
Volume
Sales
FX
Operating
408
(3,546)
(3,954)
(5,312)
Jan-Mar
Margin
income
Price
+1,671
2023
(1,042)
Jan-Mar
(1,546)
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
Volume
FX
2024
Others
408
(464)
2023
2024
(1,923)
ROS
2.1%
(25.3)%
(526)
(3,546)
19,218
14,030
Graphite Electrodes
- While electric-arc furnace steel production remained sluggish around the world, low-priced products from China flowed into the global market alongside the overproduction of electrodes in China. Indian electrode manufacturers followed suit, resulting in a sharp decline in the market.
- Operating income decreased significantly YoY, partly due to increased fixed costs caused by low occupancy rates.
Millions of yen
Net Sales Difference
Operating Income Difference
Volume
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
YoY Change
%
(834)
2023
2024
Change
Margin
(3,227)
Net sales
13,486
10,874
(2,612)
(19.4)%
Volume
(1,668)
Sales
FX
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
Price
+921
2023
2024
(1,865)
Operating
Others
1,637
(2,175)
(3,813)
1,637
(2,175)
income
+273
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
FX
ROS
2023
2024
(25)
12.1%
(20.0)%
13,486
10,874
