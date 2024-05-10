In April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised the outlook for the global economic growth rate for 2024 slightly upward to 3.2%, the same rate as the previous year, mainly due to strong performance in the U.S. and other countries, while also revising the rate downward in Germany and other European countries, seeing that regional differences are evident and the pace of recovery in the macroeconomy is steady and resilient, but also slow. Economic conditions, including interest rate and exchange rate trends, remain uncertain primarily owing to concerns about growing geopolitical risks and the need to control inflation.

For the first quarter, the Company saw strong performance in carbon black, and sales of fine carbon, where the power semiconductors and memory semiconductor markets had bottomed out, showing a recovery trend. On the other hand, the performance has deteriorated in graphite electrodes, which are still affected by bearish steel market conditions and intensifying competition, and in smelting and lining for aluminum smelters and electronic device industry. As for consolidated results, net sales decreased and operating income decreased significantly. EBITDA, a point of focus in measuring cash-based earning capacity, also declined. EBITDA margin was in the upper 10% range.