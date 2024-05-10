Q1 FY2024

Earnings Presentation

2024/5/10

Q1 FY2024 Financial Summary

Reference material

Q1 FY2024

Financial Summary

FY2024 Business Topics (January-March 2024)

  • In April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised the outlook for the global economic growth rate for 2024 slightly upward to 3.2%, the same rate as the previous year, mainly due to strong performance in the U.S. and other countries, while also revising the rate downward in Germany and other European countries, seeing that regional differences are evident and the pace of recovery in the macroeconomy is steady and resilient, but also slow. Economic conditions, including interest rate and exchange rate trends, remain uncertain primarily owing to concerns about growing geopolitical risks and the need to control inflation.
  • For the first quarter, the Company saw strong performance in carbon black, and sales of fine carbon, where the power semiconductors and memory semiconductor markets had bottomed out, showing a recovery trend. On the other hand, the performance has deteriorated in graphite electrodes, which are still affected by bearish steel market conditions and intensifying competition, and in smelting and lining for aluminum smelters and electronic device industry. As for consolidated results, net sales decreased and operating income decreased significantly. EBITDA, a point of focus in measuring cash-based earning capacity, also declined. EBITDA margin was in the upper 10% range.
  • Negative free cash flow (excess outflow) increased YoY, mainly due to decreased earnings resulting from continued investments. There were no significant changes in the net D/E ratio, short and long-term liabilities, and direct/indirect funding structure, and the Company maintained high financial soundness, liquidity, and sufficient capacity for investment.

Summary of Consolidated Results

  • Consolidated results saw YoY decreases in net sales and operating income
  • Net sales ¥82.1 b (-5.0%) , operating income ¥3.4 b (-69.6%) , ROS 4.2% (-9.1%points)
  • EBITDA ¥13.6 b (-31.9%) , EBITDA margin 16.7% (-6.5%points)

Millions of yen

Jan-Mar 2023

Jan-Mar 2024

YoY Change

%Change

Net sales

86,530

82,161

(4,368)

(5.0)%

Operating income

11,493

3,489

(8,003)

(69.6)%

Ordinary income

11,804

4,687

(7,116)

(60.3)%

Net income attributable to owners

7,964

1,627

(6,336)

(79.6)%

of the parent company

EBITDA

20,095

13,693

(6,402)

(31.9)%

Average exchange rates:

 

Net Sales, Operating Income and EBITDA by Segment

  • Strong performance in carbon black, fine carbon, and industrial furnaces
  • Significant decreases in net sales and operating income for smelting and lining and graphite electrodes

Millions of yen

Net sales

Operating income

EBITDA

Jan-Mar 2023

Jan-Mar 2024

YoY Change

Jan-Mar 2023

Jan-Mar 2024

YoY Change

Jan-Mar 2023

Jan-Mar 2024

YoY Change

Carbon Black

37,406

39,602

+2,195

5,757

5,696

(61)

7,583

8,368

+784

Fine Carbon

11,444

12,537

+1,092

3,103

3,078

(24)

4,767

4,926

+158

Smelting and Lining

19,218

14,030

(5,188)

408

(3,546)

(3,954)

3,870

551

(3,319)

Graphite Electrodes

13,486

10,874

(2,612)

1,637

(2,175)

(3,813)

2,975

(753)

(3,729)

Industrial Furnaces and

2,449

2,485

+36

534

511

(23)

616

579

(37)

Related Products

Friction

2,460

2,064

(396)

materials

Others

Anode

62

568

+505

materials, etc.

Total

2,523

2,632

+108

301

224

(76)

415

331

(83)

Inter-segment

(249)

(300)

(50)

(133)

(309)

(175)

eliminations

Total

86,530

82,161

(4,368)

11,493

3,489

(8,003)

20,095

13,693

(6,402)

Return on sales

13.3%

4.2%

(9.1)%pt

23.2%

16.7%

(6.5)%pt

EBITDA =Operating income + Depreciation + Goodwill amortization The order of segments has been changed from the current fiscal year

Carbon Black

  • Sales volumes slightly decreased YoY due to continued inventory adjustments for replacement tires at tire manufacturers.
  • Net sales increased and operating income decreased by only 1%, partly reflecting foreign exchange inflows, despite an increase in depreciation due to environmental investment.

Net Sales Difference

Operating Income Difference

Millions of yen

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

YoY Change

%

2023

2024

Change

FX

Volume

Sales

+2,866

(1,606)

Price

FX

Others

Volume

Margin

+935

+452

(549)

Net sales

37,406

39,602

+2,195

+5.9%

(177)

+213

Operating

5,757

5,696

(61)

(1.1)%

income

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

2023

2024

2023

2024

ROS

15.4%

14.4%

37,406

39,602

5,757

5,696

Fine Carbon

  • Sales of Solid SiC focus rings for memory semiconductors declined due to reduced demand for smartphones and PCs. On the other hand, overall net sales increased YoY, driven by strong demand for power semiconductors. Operating income decreased slightly.

Net Sales Difference

Operating Income Difference

Millions of yen

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

YoY Change

%

2023

2024

Change

FX

Volume

Sales

+897

(261)

Price

Others

Net sales

Volume

Margin

FX

11,444

12,537

+1,092

+9.5%

+456

(290)

+383

(153)

+36

Operating

3,103

3,078

(24)

(0.8)%

income

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

2023

2024

2023

2024

ROS

27.1%

24.6%

11,444

12,537

3,103

3,078

Smelting and Lining

  • Both sales volume and sales prices of cathodes declined due to a drop in demand for cathode relining for aluminum smelting furnaces. Raw material and energy costs remained high, resulting in decreases in net sales and operating income.

Jan-Mar

2023

Jan-Mar

2024

YoY Change

Millions of yen

Net Sales Difference

Operating Income Difference

%

Change

Net sales

19,218

14,030

(5,188)

(27.0)%

Volume

Sales

FX

Operating

408

(3,546)

(3,954)

(5,312)

Jan-Mar

Margin

income

Price

+1,671

2023

(1,042)

Jan-Mar

(1,546)

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Volume

FX

2024

Others

408

(464)

2023

2024

(1,923)

ROS

2.1%

(25.3)%

(526)

(3,546)

19,218

14,030

Graphite Electrodes

  • While electric-arc furnace steel production remained sluggish around the world, low-priced products from China flowed into the global market alongside the overproduction of electrodes in China. Indian electrode manufacturers followed suit, resulting in a sharp decline in the market.
  • Operating income decreased significantly YoY, partly due to increased fixed costs caused by low occupancy rates.

Millions of yen

Net Sales Difference

Operating Income Difference

Volume

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

YoY Change

%

(834)

2023

2024

Change

Margin

(3,227)

Net sales

13,486

10,874

(2,612)

(19.4)%

Volume

(1,668)

Sales

FX

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Price

+921

2023

2024

(1,865)

Operating

Others

1,637

(2,175)

(3,813)

1,637

(2,175)

income

+273

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

FX

ROS

2023

2024

(25)

12.1%

(20.0)%

13,486

10,874

